Haverhill, MA

ezfavorites.com

Residents speak out on proposed changes in downtown Keene

KEENE, NH – Residents, business owners, and concerned citizens spoke out Tuesday at the final meeting of the Downtown Infrastructure Project Steering Committee as the Ad Hoc committee endorsed proposals put forth by the city’s consultant, Stantec. Mayor George Hansel told WKBK Wednesday morning he appreciated the large...
KEENE, NH
cambridgeday.com

Private developer cuts down trees in public park

The desecration of our public parks continues. Last Thursday, I saw that two magnolia trees 10 feet inside Linear Park had been snapped off at their base for the redevelopment of the W.R. Grace site in North Cambridge. This mistake was the result of the developer moving its construction fence 12 feet into the park. The developer also moved its asbestos decontamination tent to the park boundary, set its exhaust fans on park land and aimed those fans to blow into our park. City personnel either knew or should have known that park trees were on the developer side of the fence without any protection.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WHAV

PetWellClinic Plans Spring Opening at The Loop in Methuen

PetWellClinic, a walk-in wellness clinic offering veterinary care for cats and dogs, is scheduled to open this spring at the Loop in Methuen. Jeff Bezer will lease space at The Loop, 90 Pleasant St., for the first of what he says will be three franchised clinics in northeastern Massachusetts. “Methuen...
METHUEN, MA
Boston Globe

New life for old plans to revive the long-empty Alexandra Hotel

Plans to convert the long-abandoned hotel on Mass. Ave. into condos just cleared their final city approval. Next up? Financing. Arthur F. “Bud” Larievy III used to walk past the long-dilapidated Alexandra Hotel at the corner of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington Street with a sense of longing, of sadness, of nostalgia.
BOSTON, MA
WHAV

Whittier Tech Students Learn Art of Coordination at Ipswich Construction Site

Earlier this month, 25 students from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School participating in the Engineering, Carpentry and Computer-Aided Design pathways learned how various trades are coordinated through an Ipswich construction site visit. Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said students toured a biology lab construction site thanks to an invitation from...
IPSWICH, MA
WHAV

North Andover, Methuen and Merrimac Share in State Housing Choice Grants

Three area communities were awarded state Housing Choice grants Wednesday to help each address the statewide housing shortage. North Andover was awarded $66,560 to study the town’s soon-to-be vacant 8,700-square-foot senior center at 120 Main St. and attached to town hall. The task calls for better understanding how the building should be used assembling cost estimates for options. Methuen plans to use $50,000 to plan how to comply with a new state law requiring multifamily zoning in communities served by the MBTA. Merrimac was awarded $123,500 to update its 2002 Master Plan to evaluate current and future housing, economic and infrastructure needs.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Library’s Friends Shop Offers Unique Gifts; New Ornament Celebrates Library’s 150th Birthday

Those looking for a truly unique gift idea this season need look no further than the Friends Shop at the Haverhill Public Library. In time for the 150th anniversary of the Haverhill Public Library, the nonprofit Friends Shop offers a pewter tree ornament depicting the library’s Main Street clock tower. Friends of the Haverhill Public Library Board Vice Chair Maureen Ferris tells WHAV the ornament was handcrafted by Hampshire Pewter and available for $20. She also recommends the annual Friends of the Haverhill Public Library calendar.
HAVERHILL, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park

A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
DOVER, NH
CBS News

ATM torn apart in robbery attempt at Chase bank in Concord

CONCORD - Concord Police say someone tried to steal an ATM in town early Thursday morning. An alarm went off at the Chase bank on Main Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived minutes later, they found the drive through ATM had been ripped apart. It's not clear yet...
CONCORD, NH
WHAV

Haverhill and Area Fire Departments Receive State Grants for Protective Clothing and Gear

Haverhill and other area communities are among those sharing in state grants to buy critical firefighter safety gear. Haverhill was awarded $35,000 from the Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program, while Lawrence received $28,997; North Andover, $24,584; Groveland, $15,072; and West Newbury, $12,500. This is the third year money has been awarded as part of a five-year, $25 million bond bill to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Activists calling for Boston City Council to pass reparations bill

BOSTON (WHDH) - Community activists are calling for Boston’s mayor and City Council to pass a reparations bill. The bill would create a committee to study the city’s Black community and figure out how to best support the descendants of enslaved people. “The legacy of those slaves still...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police arrest Worcester man after foot chase

SHREWSBURY – A suspect fleeing on foot resulted in the arrest of a Worcester man. Jordan Nelson, 20, was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants and resisting arrest. At approximately 1:42 p.m. on Dec. 13, Shrewsbury police received a 911 call from a resident who lives on Lake Street. In a press release, police said that the call was disconnected before the dispatcher could learn what was the problem.
SHREWSBURY, MA
WHAV

WHAV

