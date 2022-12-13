Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston highways: A bridge or a divide?The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Residents speak out on proposed changes in downtown Keene
KEENE, NH – Residents, business owners, and concerned citizens spoke out Tuesday at the final meeting of the Downtown Infrastructure Project Steering Committee as the Ad Hoc committee endorsed proposals put forth by the city’s consultant, Stantec. Mayor George Hansel told WKBK Wednesday morning he appreciated the large...
cambridgeday.com
Private developer cuts down trees in public park
The desecration of our public parks continues. Last Thursday, I saw that two magnolia trees 10 feet inside Linear Park had been snapped off at their base for the redevelopment of the W.R. Grace site in North Cambridge. This mistake was the result of the developer moving its construction fence 12 feet into the park. The developer also moved its asbestos decontamination tent to the park boundary, set its exhaust fans on park land and aimed those fans to blow into our park. City personnel either knew or should have known that park trees were on the developer side of the fence without any protection.
Haverhill Council Signs Off on $160 Million for New Consentino School; How to Pay on Next Week’s Agenda
A new Dr. Albert B. Consentino School moved a major step toward becoming reality Tuesday night as the Haverhill City Council voted unanimously to appropriate about $160 million to pay for its construction. The Council also voted 9-0 to allow Mayor James J. Fiorentini to submit a second document, known...
natureworldnews.com
Worcester Residents Unable To Convince City To Take Formal Action To Mitigate Effect of Public Trees on Solar Panels
The Worcester City Committee has turned down a second request to City Hall to implement a plan to balance the needs of homes and businesses with rooftop solar panels with the planting of trees on public routes. Cutting down trees for Solar Panels?. Nowadays, there is a significant increase in...
PetWellClinic Plans Spring Opening at The Loop in Methuen
PetWellClinic, a walk-in wellness clinic offering veterinary care for cats and dogs, is scheduled to open this spring at the Loop in Methuen. Jeff Bezer will lease space at The Loop, 90 Pleasant St., for the first of what he says will be three franchised clinics in northeastern Massachusetts. “Methuen...
Boston Globe
New life for old plans to revive the long-empty Alexandra Hotel
Plans to convert the long-abandoned hotel on Mass. Ave. into condos just cleared their final city approval. Next up? Financing. Arthur F. “Bud” Larievy III used to walk past the long-dilapidated Alexandra Hotel at the corner of Massachusetts Ave. and Washington Street with a sense of longing, of sadness, of nostalgia.
WMUR.com
Concord city councilors approve $35,000 to restore land after homeless camp clearing
CONCORD, N.H. — Concord's city council has unanimously voted to spend $35,000 to clean up a former homeless camp on Locke Road. The camp was one of three sites around the city that was recently cleared out. The land has a conservation easement and city councilors said the money...
Lawrence Gas Leak Leads To Hospitalizations At Chicken Restaurant Building
Multiple people have been hospitalized due to a gas leak in Lawrence, officials confirmed to Daily Voice. Firefighters responded to a building at 157 Lawrence Street on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 15, the Lawrence Fire Department said. The number of hospitalizations has reached 11, acco…
Whittier Tech Students Learn Art of Coordination at Ipswich Construction Site
Earlier this month, 25 students from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School participating in the Engineering, Carpentry and Computer-Aided Design pathways learned how various trades are coordinated through an Ipswich construction site visit. Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch said students toured a biology lab construction site thanks to an invitation from...
North Andover, Methuen and Merrimac Share in State Housing Choice Grants
Three area communities were awarded state Housing Choice grants Wednesday to help each address the statewide housing shortage. North Andover was awarded $66,560 to study the town’s soon-to-be vacant 8,700-square-foot senior center at 120 Main St. and attached to town hall. The task calls for better understanding how the building should be used assembling cost estimates for options. Methuen plans to use $50,000 to plan how to comply with a new state law requiring multifamily zoning in communities served by the MBTA. Merrimac was awarded $123,500 to update its 2002 Master Plan to evaluate current and future housing, economic and infrastructure needs.
Haverhill Library’s Friends Shop Offers Unique Gifts; New Ornament Celebrates Library’s 150th Birthday
Those looking for a truly unique gift idea this season need look no further than the Friends Shop at the Haverhill Public Library. In time for the 150th anniversary of the Haverhill Public Library, the nonprofit Friends Shop offers a pewter tree ornament depicting the library’s Main Street clock tower. Friends of the Haverhill Public Library Board Vice Chair Maureen Ferris tells WHAV the ornament was handcrafted by Hampshire Pewter and available for $20. She also recommends the annual Friends of the Haverhill Public Library calendar.
Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park
A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
Harold Parker State Forest Enjoys the Shortest Day of the Year with Winter Solstice Celebration
North Andover’s Harold Parker State Forest is celebrating the start of winter with a free winter solstice celebration. The event is on Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 3-5 p.m., at Harold Parker State Forest, 600 Middleton Road, North Andover. Attendees may celebrate the solstice by taking a short hike before...
Haverhill Council on Aging Hosts Annual Holiday Celebration Friday, Dec. 16
Haverhill’s Council on Aging is having its annual holiday celebration Friday. The party takes place Friday, Dec. 16, from noon-3 p.m., at the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Tickets cost $15. There will be tables of six. To reserve a spot, call Paula at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.
CBS News
ATM torn apart in robbery attempt at Chase bank in Concord
CONCORD - Concord Police say someone tried to steal an ATM in town early Thursday morning. An alarm went off at the Chase bank on Main Street just after 3 a.m. When officers arrived minutes later, they found the drive through ATM had been ripped apart. It's not clear yet...
Haverhill and Area Fire Departments Receive State Grants for Protective Clothing and Gear
Haverhill and other area communities are among those sharing in state grants to buy critical firefighter safety gear. Haverhill was awarded $35,000 from the Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program, while Lawrence received $28,997; North Andover, $24,584; Groveland, $15,072; and West Newbury, $12,500. This is the third year money has been awarded as part of a five-year, $25 million bond bill to support firefighter safety and health in the coming years.
Haverhill’s Citizen’s Center Hosts Pick-Up Site for Winter Coats for Veterans Program
Haverhill’s Citizen’s Center is a site for Massachusetts Military Support Foundations’ Coats4Vets program on Monday. Interested parties may visit on Monday, Dec. 12, from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., at the second floor of the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Coats4Vets distributes coats to veterans in need...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester School District narrows field to 3 firms to help ‘transform our schools’
MANCHESTER, NH – Three architectural and engineering firms have been invited to submit proposals to assist Manchester School District with the long-term facilities planning process. Last month, the District released a “request for qualifications,” an additional step in the procurement process to ensure that potential bidders are qualified. The...
whdh.com
Activists calling for Boston City Council to pass reparations bill
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community activists are calling for Boston’s mayor and City Council to pass a reparations bill. The bill would create a committee to study the city’s Black community and figure out how to best support the descendants of enslaved people. “The legacy of those slaves still...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police arrest Worcester man after foot chase
SHREWSBURY – A suspect fleeing on foot resulted in the arrest of a Worcester man. Jordan Nelson, 20, was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants and resisting arrest. At approximately 1:42 p.m. on Dec. 13, Shrewsbury police received a 911 call from a resident who lives on Lake Street. In a press release, police said that the call was disconnected before the dispatcher could learn what was the problem.
