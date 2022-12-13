ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

‘Hire AMERICANS’: Jim Jordan responds to Biden’s immigrant labor supply idea

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) responded to the Biden administration's idea of lowering inflation through the hiring of immigrants, suggesting that unemployed Americans be considered first. “Why not just hire AMERICANS looking for jobs?” Jordan tweeted. While jobless claims have dropped, still more than twice the 5 million job openings...
Washington Examiner

Storm brewing: Schumer and McConnell urge passage of omnibus before bomb cyclone strikes

Senate leadership took to the floor Tuesday to urge the quick passage of a $1.7 trillion spending bill with just days remaining to avoid a government shutdown. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will set up a procedural vote on the omnibus as soon as Tuesday afternoon after lawmakers unveiled the 4,155-page bill in the early morning hours. The biggest question is whether one of the conservative senators opposed to the sweeping legislation will throw up legislative roadblocks, slowing the chamber’s ability to send the bill over to the House.
Washington Examiner

12 woke earmarks in omnibus spending bill

Congressional leadership released a massive $1.85 trillion “omnibus” spending bill early Tuesday. This 4,155-page bill is filled with woke policies to advance the Left’s extreme agenda to remake America using your tax dollars. It is unprecedented for a lame-duck Congress to jam through an omnibus spending bill...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
Washington Examiner

'You're man of the year': Biden greets Zelensky at the White House

President Joe Biden has greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in what is Zelensky's first trip outside of Ukraine after Russia invaded his country last year. "I'm delighted you could make the trip," Biden told Zelensky Wednesday in the Oval Office. "We will support Ukraine pursuing a...
Washington Examiner

The Left’s new worries about an ‘imperial court’ are risible

For the Left, judges are “imperial” only when the judges reach non-leftist results. For decades, the Left and its house organ, the New York Times, belittled conservatives for worrying about judges who aggregate too much power. Now that the Supreme Court has a more conservative majority, the New York Times’s Adam Liptak joins fellow leftists who suddenly worry that, yes, judges have too much power.
Washington Examiner

House GOP to shift Jan. 6 spotlight away from Trump, focus on security failures

The tone and tenor of the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack will likely change in the new year when House Republicans take control of the lower chamber of Congress, pivoting from blaming former President Donald Trump to focusing on security lapses. House Republicans are expected to release a...
Washington Examiner

Voters: Biden has ‘made America worse’

Just three years since voter optimism about the future of the nation peaked, many now believe that America’s best days are behind it and they blame President Joe Biden for snuffing out their hopes. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, just 38% said that the nation’s best days lie...
Washington Examiner

The ACLU’s alternative border reality

Here in the real world, our southern border has been a complete catastrophe ever since President Joe Biden was sworn into office. And on Day One of his presidency, Biden ended the successful Remain in Mexico program, created loopholes to President Donald Trump’s use of Title 42 as an immigration enforcement tool, and made it all but impossible for ICE agents to deport anyone not convicted of a major felony.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Dems face backlash over FTX scandal, return millions in donations

(The Center Square) – The Democrats Senate Majority Political Action Committee announced Tuesday it would be returning about $3 million in donations from Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced FTX CEO who faces criminal charges, including campaign finance charges, after his multi-billion dollar digital asset company collapsed. “Following the serious allegations...
Washington Examiner

Why Trump paid so little in income taxes

Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns are about to be released and will show he paid little to no federal income taxes for years, leaving many to wonder why. Despite Trump's wealth and assets, he was able to use the federal tax code to his advantage to insulate himself from federal tax liability. Democrats have cast the maneuvering as unfair, although some of the wealthiest people in the United States also legally pay little to no federal taxes.

