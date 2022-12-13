Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene And Lauren Boebert Get Personal In Very Public Spat
The extremist congresswoman from Georgia accused her Colorado counterpart of "high school drama."
Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
‘Hire AMERICANS’: Jim Jordan responds to Biden’s immigrant labor supply idea
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) responded to the Biden administration's idea of lowering inflation through the hiring of immigrants, suggesting that unemployed Americans be considered first. “Why not just hire AMERICANS looking for jobs?” Jordan tweeted. While jobless claims have dropped, still more than twice the 5 million job openings...
Storm brewing: Schumer and McConnell urge passage of omnibus before bomb cyclone strikes
Senate leadership took to the floor Tuesday to urge the quick passage of a $1.7 trillion spending bill with just days remaining to avoid a government shutdown. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will set up a procedural vote on the omnibus as soon as Tuesday afternoon after lawmakers unveiled the 4,155-page bill in the early morning hours. The biggest question is whether one of the conservative senators opposed to the sweeping legislation will throw up legislative roadblocks, slowing the chamber’s ability to send the bill over to the House.
12 woke earmarks in omnibus spending bill
Congressional leadership released a massive $1.85 trillion “omnibus” spending bill early Tuesday. This 4,155-page bill is filled with woke policies to advance the Left’s extreme agenda to remake America using your tax dollars. It is unprecedented for a lame-duck Congress to jam through an omnibus spending bill...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
‘Annoyed’ Biden called Kamala Harris a ‘work in progress’ amid complaints by her husband, book claims
President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and...
The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them
The Jan. 6 committee highlighted Ivanka Trump and Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for criticism.
“What were they buying?”: Legal experts sound alarm over Kellyanne’s $1M+ deal while at White House
Conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo apparently helped Kellyanne Conway sell her consulting company while she was promoting his list of Supreme Court candidates as a White House senior adviser. Newly revealed financial documents reviewed by government ethics and finance experts show Leo, through one of his dark-money groups, helped finance...
Jan. 6 committee discovered Trump witness got offer to make her "financially very comfortable"
Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during the final House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2022. (AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., revealed on Monday that witnesses...
Trump taxes: Boxes of documents seen being wheeled into House committee room ahead of meeting
Committee staffers were seen rolling several boxes of documents into the House Ways and Means Committee room ahead of a meeting on former President Donald Trump's tax documents. The committee will decide on Tuesday whether to release Trump's tax returns publicly after years spent trying to obtain them. The six...
'You're man of the year': Biden greets Zelensky at the White House
President Joe Biden has greeted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in what is Zelensky's first trip outside of Ukraine after Russia invaded his country last year. "I'm delighted you could make the trip," Biden told Zelensky Wednesday in the Oval Office. "We will support Ukraine pursuing a...
The Left’s new worries about an ‘imperial court’ are risible
For the Left, judges are “imperial” only when the judges reach non-leftist results. For decades, the Left and its house organ, the New York Times, belittled conservatives for worrying about judges who aggregate too much power. Now that the Supreme Court has a more conservative majority, the New York Times’s Adam Liptak joins fellow leftists who suddenly worry that, yes, judges have too much power.
‘Doesn’t get him anywhere’: Senate Republican slams McCarthy for sounding ‘naive’
Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) fired back after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) claimed he would personally stop the bills of GOP senators who vote for the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill if elected House speaker next month. "[Kevin] can do that if he wants, but it doesn't get him...
House GOP to shift Jan. 6 spotlight away from Trump, focus on security failures
The tone and tenor of the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack will likely change in the new year when House Republicans take control of the lower chamber of Congress, pivoting from blaming former President Donald Trump to focusing on security lapses. House Republicans are expected to release a...
Voters: Biden has ‘made America worse’
Just three years since voter optimism about the future of the nation peaked, many now believe that America’s best days are behind it and they blame President Joe Biden for snuffing out their hopes. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, just 38% said that the nation’s best days lie...
The ACLU’s alternative border reality
Here in the real world, our southern border has been a complete catastrophe ever since President Joe Biden was sworn into office. And on Day One of his presidency, Biden ended the successful Remain in Mexico program, created loopholes to President Donald Trump’s use of Title 42 as an immigration enforcement tool, and made it all but impossible for ICE agents to deport anyone not convicted of a major felony.
Dems face backlash over FTX scandal, return millions in donations
(The Center Square) – The Democrats Senate Majority Political Action Committee announced Tuesday it would be returning about $3 million in donations from Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced FTX CEO who faces criminal charges, including campaign finance charges, after his multi-billion dollar digital asset company collapsed. “Following the serious allegations...
Why Trump paid so little in income taxes
Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns are about to be released and will show he paid little to no federal income taxes for years, leaving many to wonder why. Despite Trump's wealth and assets, he was able to use the federal tax code to his advantage to insulate himself from federal tax liability. Democrats have cast the maneuvering as unfair, although some of the wealthiest people in the United States also legally pay little to no federal taxes.
