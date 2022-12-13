Twitter CEO Elon Musk was mocked on his own platform after several users called him out for alleging cryptocurrency baron Sam Bankman-Fried would never be investigated.The billionaire businessman’s 13 November tweet alleged Mr Bankman-Fried would not come under scrutiny because he was a donor to the Democratic party. “SBF was a major Dem donor, so no investigation,” Mr Musk had tweeted, using an acronym for Mr Bankman-Fried, who is at the heart of a crypto scandal worth billions of dollars.The founder of the now bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas at the behest of the US government...

3 DAYS AGO