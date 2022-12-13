ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents staying in Bahamas, fear his legal fees will ‘wipe them out’

The law professor parents of disgraced FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly fear the family will go broke while paying for his defense against mounting litigation. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried — both well-known figures at Stanford University — have stayed with their ex-billionaire son in the Bahamas for more than a month as he faces a firestorm over FTX’s sudden collapse. The parents “have told friends that their son’s legal bills will likely wipe them out financially,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources close to the family. “We hope this gives us some wisdom,” Bankman recently said, according to those...
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
The Independent

Elon Musk mocked over tweet predicting ‘Dem donor’ Sam Bankman-Fried would never be arrested

Twitter CEO Elon Musk was mocked on his own platform after several users called him out for alleging cryptocurrency baron Sam Bankman-Fried would never be investigated.The billionaire businessman’s 13 November tweet alleged Mr Bankman-Fried would not come under scrutiny because he was a donor to the Democratic party. “SBF was a major Dem donor, so no investigation,” Mr Musk had tweeted, using an acronym for Mr Bankman-Fried, who is at the heart of a crypto scandal worth billions of dollars.The founder of the now bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas at the behest of the US government...
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Collapse Crypto Markets Last Month in Desperate Attempt To Save FTX: Report

Disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly tried to disrupt the digital asset markets in November in a last-ditch effort to save his failing exchange, FTX. In a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, sources say they saw messages in a Signal group appearing to show Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao telling Bankman-Fried to stop trying to destabilize Tether (USDT), the world’s largest USD-pegged stablecoin.
crypto-academy.org

FTX Sold Fake BTC To Its Users – Sam Bankman-Fried Admitted to Fraud

During a live Twitter space on Thursday, FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried implied that FTX was selling clients fake Bitcoin, admitting to fraud as such. Bankman-Fried went on to explain why clients’ assets were missing from FTX’s spot market after the exchange declared bankruptcy on November 11 in the U.S. during the interview with Ran Neuner, the host of Crypto Banter podcast.
cryptopotato.com

The Bahamas Asked SBF to Mint New Crypto Worth Hundreds of Millions, US Lawyers Claim

In a new motion filed late Monday, US lawyers claim the Bahamas Government asked SBF to mint tokens worth hundreds of million and transfer the control to them. The situation surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried and the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange that he used to run, FTX, escalated. The former was arrested in...
bitcoinist.com

From A Penthouse To No Bed: FTX Founder Sent to Prison Unfit for Humanity

The co-founder and former CEO at failed crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), was taken into custody by Bahamian authorities. According to recent reports, SBF was taken to one of the worst prisons in the world, called Fox Hill. The correctional facility has a reputation for its lack of hygiene,...
TheStreet

Crypto Hit With Bad News About Two of Its Stars

Dec. 11 was one of the crypto sphere's worst days, as two of its greatest players found themselves making headlines for the wrong reasons. First is the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, after weeks of speculation that he misused the funds of clients and investors. Bankman-Fried is...

