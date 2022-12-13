Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried says a $16 million Bahamian house in his parents' name was actually meant to be for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried says a Bahamian house in his parents' name was meant to be for FTX staff. "It was not intended to be their long-term property," he said. "It was intended to be the company's property." Reuters had reported that the $16.4-million house listed Bankman-Fried's parents as signatories. Sam Bankman-Fried...
CNBC
FTX tells court it has evidence Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy
FTX in an emergency court filing said it has evidence Bahamian regulators told former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection. It said Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the custody of the Bahamian...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents staying in Bahamas, fear his legal fees will ‘wipe them out’
The law professor parents of disgraced FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly fear the family will go broke while paying for his defense against mounting litigation. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried — both well-known figures at Stanford University — have stayed with their ex-billionaire son in the Bahamas for more than a month as he faces a firestorm over FTX’s sudden collapse. The parents “have told friends that their son’s legal bills will likely wipe them out financially,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources close to the family. “We hope this gives us some wisdom,” Bankman recently said, according to those...
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
Elon Musk backs call for Sam Bankman-Fried to go to jail: ‘Let’s just give him an adult timeout in the big house’
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, pictured in 2021. With details gradually emerging about the demise of one-time crypto icon Sam Bankman-Fried, many have questioned whether the sudden collapse of his FTX empire will land him in jail. Both the Department of Justice and the SEC are...
dailyhodl.com
Kevin O’Leary Says FTX Collapse Makes Him and Other Investors in the Crypto Exchange ‘Look Like Idiots’
Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary says that the collapse of FTX made him and other prominent investors look ‘like idiots.’. In a new interview on CNBC Squawk Box, O’Leary says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried being an American citizen subject to US laws contributed to making the company an attractive investment for institutional investors.
DeSantis says Congress should act if Apple follows through on Elon Musk claims and bans Twitter from App Store
Musk has said he'd support DeSantis for president in 2024, and the governor praised Musk for the changes he made at Twitter.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Elon Musk mocked over tweet predicting ‘Dem donor’ Sam Bankman-Fried would never be arrested
Twitter CEO Elon Musk was mocked on his own platform after several users called him out for alleging cryptocurrency baron Sam Bankman-Fried would never be investigated.The billionaire businessman’s 13 November tweet alleged Mr Bankman-Fried would not come under scrutiny because he was a donor to the Democratic party. “SBF was a major Dem donor, so no investigation,” Mr Musk had tweeted, using an acronym for Mr Bankman-Fried, who is at the heart of a crypto scandal worth billions of dollars.The founder of the now bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas at the behest of the US government...
CNBC
FTX spent $256 million on Bahamas real estate — now the island's government wants it back
Bahamas regulators appeal to a bankruptcy judge to try to claim ownership over FTX-owned properties in New Providence, Bahamas. FTX spent $256.3 million on 35 different properties in the Bahamas. Bahamian regulators tell a Delaware federal judge that allowing the properties to be administered in U.S. courts would be both...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted To Collapse Crypto Markets Last Month in Desperate Attempt To Save FTX: Report
Disgraced crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly tried to disrupt the digital asset markets in November in a last-ditch effort to save his failing exchange, FTX. In a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, sources say they saw messages in a Signal group appearing to show Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao telling Bankman-Fried to stop trying to destabilize Tether (USDT), the world’s largest USD-pegged stablecoin.
dailyhodl.com
Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Flashing Historic Signal As Central Banks Prepare to Reverse Policy
Macro guru Raoul Pal says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are displaying historic signals as both crypto assets rest on critical support levels. The former Goldman Sachs executive tells his 991,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is now the most oversold it has ever been, implying ultra-high-value opportunities for longer-term investors.
crypto-academy.org
FTX Sold Fake BTC To Its Users – Sam Bankman-Fried Admitted to Fraud
During a live Twitter space on Thursday, FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried implied that FTX was selling clients fake Bitcoin, admitting to fraud as such. Bankman-Fried went on to explain why clients’ assets were missing from FTX’s spot market after the exchange declared bankruptcy on November 11 in the U.S. during the interview with Ran Neuner, the host of Crypto Banter podcast.
How Trump Org's tax fraud conviction could bar Trump from federal contracts, even for Secret Service
Trump Org was found criminally liable of various financial crimes. The conviction could end Trump's right to do business with the federal government.
cryptopotato.com
The Bahamas Asked SBF to Mint New Crypto Worth Hundreds of Millions, US Lawyers Claim
In a new motion filed late Monday, US lawyers claim the Bahamas Government asked SBF to mint tokens worth hundreds of million and transfer the control to them. The situation surrounding Sam Bankman-Fried and the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange that he used to run, FTX, escalated. The former was arrested in...
bitcoinist.com
From A Penthouse To No Bed: FTX Founder Sent to Prison Unfit for Humanity
The co-founder and former CEO at failed crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), was taken into custody by Bahamian authorities. According to recent reports, SBF was taken to one of the worst prisons in the world, called Fox Hill. The correctional facility has a reputation for its lack of hygiene,...
Crypto Hit With Bad News About Two of Its Stars
Dec. 11 was one of the crypto sphere's worst days, as two of its greatest players found themselves making headlines for the wrong reasons. First is the arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, after weeks of speculation that he misused the funds of clients and investors. Bankman-Fried is...
A journalist who interviewed Sam Bankman-Fried about FTX's collapse said it 'felt like a therapy session' for the crypto mogul
"He just had a lot to get off his chest and clearly wanted to get through this," Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos said.
CNBC
House Financial Services Chair Waters doesn't plan to subpoena Sam Bankman-Fried to testify at hearing on FTX collapse
House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters informed a group of Democrats that she doesn't plan to subpoena former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Waters' message to her members came at a private meeting Tuesday, with part of the discussion focused on Bankman-Fried's possible testimony at the committee's Dec. 13 hearing.
