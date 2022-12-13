Read full article on original website
mycbs4.com
Driver flown to hospital after crashing into tree in Orange Heights
Alachua County — Alachua County Fire Rescue says crews removed a driver from their car, after they crashed into a tree overnight. Using the "Jaws of life," Alachua County Fire Rescue says they were able to get the driver out of their truck. They say the driver was in serious condition, when he was flown to the Shands Emergency Room.
Pedestrian killed in Putnam County crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 91-year-old woman died on Tuesday night in Putnam County after being hit by a car, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old man was driving in an SUV on Country Road 309 near Lake Drive while a woman was walking on the right shoulder. The SUV crashed into the woman walking. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County Fire, at 6:41 p.m..
mycbs4.com
Car hit by stray bullet in Lake City
Lake City — A car got hit by at least one bullet Tuesday night, Lake City Police said. At 8:45 PM officers responded to a call about damage from stray gun fire. A person said they heard gunfire behind their car, while driving on NE MLK Street. Police say they found two possible holes in the vehicle and "A spent and mushroomed projectile" inside.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Semi driver dies in 1-10 accident
An Alabama man died when his tractor-trailer left I-10 in Columbia County on Monday and collided with a dirt embankment. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 47-year-old Daleville, Alabama man was driving a tractor-trailer eastbound near mile marker 293 at 2:45 p.m. when he traveled off the road onto the right grass shoulder.
WCJB
Lake City Police investigate shooting incident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was injured after shots were fired in Lake City on Tuesday night. According to Lake City Police they heard gunfire around North Davis Street around 8 p.m. At 8:45 p.m. they were then called to a property that was damaged due to the bullets.
WCJB
No injuries after wreck near Hunters Crossing in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No one was hurt after an SUV flipped in Northwest Gainesville on Wednesday. Gainesville Fire Rescue officials say the crash happened on Northwest 43rd Street near the Hunters Crossing shopping center at about 5 p.m. The occupants of the vehicles were able to get themselves out of the vehicles.
Action News Jax
Man arrested for Economy Inn murder, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has made an arrest in connection with the shooting at an Economy Inn on Tuesday. According to JSO, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officers responded to Youngerman Circle East and located a man lying in the hotel parking lot with a gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Man dies in traffic incident in Suwannee County
First responders were dispatched to the scene of an incident Tuesday afternoon on County Road 49 in Suwannee County.
WCJB
Stolen police officer’s handgun used in Starke gas station shooting
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have confirmed the gun involved in a shooting at a gas station in Starke was stolen from a police officer by his stepson. Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm Cole Crosby, 18, used a stolen gun when he shot a woman at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street in Starke. On Dec. 8, Crosby was handling the gun went it went off hitting the woman. He then fled the scene.
mycbs4.com
Lake City man killed after walking in road
Columbia County — A 50-year-old Lake City man died Sunday night, while walking on NW White Springs Avenue, Florida Highway Patrol said. FHP says a car was heading south, and the 50-year-old man was walking in the road. Troopers say the driver tried to avoid hitting the man, but could not, and hit him with the front of his car.
WCJB
Lake City Police arrest gunman accused of shooting a man outside Dollar General
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for shooting someone in a vehicle outside a Dollar General Store in Lake City. Officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, on the charge of aggravated battery after a person was found on West Duval Street Wednesday with a gunshot wound. Officers say the victim was rushed to the emergency room.
Action News Jax
Folkston family loses their home in weekend fire, chief says
FOLKSTON, Ga. — A family lost their home over the weekend in a fire in Folkston, according to Charlton Fire Rescue Chief C.L. Lewis. The family, which includes 2 adults and 6 teens, were not hurt. Some pets were killed, Lewis said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD arrests gunman in shooting
A Lake City man was arrested after he allegedly shot a passenger in his vehicle on Wednesday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, after an argument with a passenger inside his Jeep Cherokee around Duval and Lake Jeffrey at 9:20 p.m.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City pedestrian dies in collision
A pickup hit and killed a 50-year-old Lake City man walking in the roadway on NW White Springs Avenue on Sunday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 62-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup south on NW White Springs Avenue near NW Benford Glen at 6:40 p.m. and attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking on the road.
mycbs4.com
Old Town man killed by hit and run driver
Dixie County — An Old Town man died after getting hit by car, which drove away, Florida Highway Patrol reported. FHP says the man was walking west on SE 136th Avenue, and the car was also driving west. FHP says this happened Monday night, at 7:15 PM, on SE 136th Ave, west of US 19.
First Coast News
Motorcyclist dies after striking guardrail, falling over overpass in Jacksonville
Police say a man driving motorcycle lost control, struck the guardrail and fell off the overpass. He later died.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested in connection to murder in Colorado
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Gainesville who was wanted in connection to the murder of a woman at a hotel south of Denver. On Dec. 12, U.S. Marshals worked with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Alexander Morgan, 28, at a home in Gainesville.
proclaimerscv.com
43-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By A Florida Officer For Refusing To Dropping His Axe
43-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed By A Florida Officer Mid-Sentence For Refusing To Dropping His Axe. The Florida officer is now hiding and trying to protect his identity under a state law aimed at protecting crime victims. A newly released body-camera footage seems to show an unidentified Jacksonville, Sheriff’s Office law-enforcement officer revealing his shooting and killing a man carrying an axe after refusing an order to put it down and attempting to talk to the officer.
News4Jax.com
2 Clay County schools put on temporary lockdown after shooting in nearby neighborhood
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two Clay County schools were put on a precautionary lockdown Tuesday morning following a shooting that left one person injured. According to the Green Cove Police Department, the shooting happened in a neighborhood on Calico Jack Way. Police said there was a fight between...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Live Oak fugitive apprehended
Suwannee County law enforcement officers arrested a Live Oak man Wednesday morning wanted in connection with several robberies. According to a Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) social media post, SCSO deputies and Live Oak Police Department (LOPD) officers arrested Monte Deaundre Ellis, 21. Ellis was found hiding at a residence in the 400 block of Louis Avenue in Live Oak.
