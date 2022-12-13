Alachua County — Alachua County Fire Rescue says crews removed a driver from their car, after they crashed into a tree overnight. Using the "Jaws of life," Alachua County Fire Rescue says they were able to get the driver out of their truck. They say the driver was in serious condition, when he was flown to the Shands Emergency Room.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO