Ocala business owner runs for state representative
Jose Juarez, known to many Ocala residents as the “Barbacuban” has officially announced his bid for state representative for District 24 following the resignation of Rep. Joe Harding. Harding, a 35-year-old Ocala Republican, recently resigned from the position after being indicted by a federal grand jury on six...
WCJB
Outgoing Gainesville City commissioners reflect on their last meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On the heels of Gainesville city commissioners getting a hefty pay raise due to an ordinance that establishes a population-based formula for calculating commissioner salary, similar to that for county commissioners, outgoing Gainesville city leaders are reflecting on their time in office. Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe,...
WCJB
Gainesville City Commissioners approve pay raises for themselves
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city leaders were in the giving spirit as they approved a pay raise for themselves, however, most of those who voted for the salary increases won’t benefit. Gainesville City Commissioners voted on Thursday in favor of a motion to make a pay scale for...
WCJB
Florida Board of Education will address Alachua County’s defunct LGBTQ support guide
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Board of Education addresses Alachua County’s defunct LGBTQ support guide on Wednesday. It will be in conference call starting at 10 a.m. The board will also address other schools that have policies or procedures conflicting with recent legislative changes. These schools include Brevard,...
WCJB
Alachua County School Board meets with Florida Board of Education over retraced LGBTQ+ policy
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools removed their LGBTQ+ guide for students after it was found it violated state policy. “It makes me really uncomfortable,” said Alachua County parent Cristen Long. “Everybody has the right to be where they are and who they are.”. The School...
WCJB
Some react to UF’s partnership with Gov. DeSantis investigation on COVID-19 vaccines
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida governor Ron DeSantis is seeking a grand jury investigation on mRNA COVID-19 vaccine related death and the University of Florida is teaming up with the governor to help investigation. He made the announcement at a meeting with Florida surgeon general Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who is employed...
WCJB
UF to collaborate with Gov. DeSantis administration’s investigation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - The University of Florida will assist the state in researching the adverse effects of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. It’s one of three announcements Gov. DeSantis made Tuesday in his effort to make a case against vaccines. The governor made the announcements during a round table with...
villages-news.com
Rural residents battling development want commissioner barred from voting
Rural residents battling a housing development want a commissioner barred from voting on its proposed annexation. Residents living on small farms on Edwards Road won a round Monday night when the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board on a 3-1 vote rejected an annexation request from Nitai Capital Partners for the construction of 122 densely-packed homes, each with a $300,000 price point. The planning and zoning board’s recommendation will be forwarded to the Lady Lake Commission. However, the planning and zoning board serves in an advisory capacity and the commission is not bound by its decision.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Darwin, Fern, and Buddy
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new, loving homes. First, we have Darwin. Darwin is a 7-year-old ice cream cone lover who loves to play and then take long naps. Next we have this beauty, Fern....
villages-news.com
Official who oversees The Villages Hospital promoted at time of intense criticism
An official who oversees UF Health-The Villages Hospital has been promoted at a time when the facility has been under intense criticism by residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. UF Health announced Tuesday that Heather Bentley Long has been named chief executive officer of UF Health Central Florida, which includes...
WCJB
Alachua Co. School District gets rid of “LGBTQ Support Guide” after pushback from FLDOE
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School District is getting rid of its LGBTQ support guide after Superintendent Shane Andrew got a letter from the Florida Department of Education saying the guide does not comply with Florida law. The letter is a result of the Parental Rights in Education...
WCJB
Gainesville man sentenced for Waffle House homicide in 2019
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ezekiel Hicks, 29, of Gainesville, was sentenced three years after a homicide at a Waffle House on Newberry Road. He’s receiving a sentence of 20 years for manslaughter and 5 years for carrying a concealed weapon. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him for killing Craig...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Rudy, Dizzie, Tony
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new, loving homes. First, we have the lovely Rudy. Rudy is a 15-year-old kitty that loves chin scratches and exploring. Next, we have this sweet girl, Dizzie. She is shy...
WCJB
University of Florida to hold four commencement ceremonies for fall graduates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida will hold their fall commencement ceremonies for graduates starting on Friday. The first of four commencement ceremonies, which is for doctoral graduates, will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday. There remaining three ceremonies are held for bachelor’s, master’s, and specialist’s degree graduates....
WCJB
Alachua Conservation Trust to host ceremony to open Santa Fe River Preserve South
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua Conservation Trust is hosting a ceremony to open Santa Fe River Preserve South to the public on Friday. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Santa Fe River Preserve is a conservation project that began in 2011. The south portion of the preserve that is...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of attacking female jogger writes letter asking judge for 'second chance'
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old man accused of attacking and biting a woman as she jogged along a Florida trail earlier this year is asking for a judge to give him "a second chance." According to court records, suspect William Stamper wrote a letter to Judge William Orth this...
villages-news.com
Commissioner Hannan’s conduct ‘extremely disturbing’
I attended the Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board meeting Monday night and what I saw was extremely disturbing. I witnessed Mr. Hannan, a Lady Lake Town commissioner, arrive with the developer of the proposed Edwards Road development, he sat with the developer, his attorney and his experts, he left with them, he had a meeting in a closed circle with them outside the meeting after it ended in the parking lot. He never spoke not a word to any of us, the other property owners on Edwards Road, but instead gave us the feeling of utter disdain.
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested in connection to murder in Colorado
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Gainesville who was wanted in connection to the murder of a woman at a hotel south of Denver. On Dec. 12, U.S. Marshals worked with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Alexander Morgan, 28, at a home in Gainesville.
WCJB
Expanded midway, better irrigation in the works at Bradford Fairgrounds
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the first phase of Bradford Fairgrounds improvements already completed, the next phase will see big changes for next year’s fair and beyond. Right now, 300 mounds of dirt are being moved to the property. In the coming weeks, the dirt will be mixed with the soil at the site so that the fair’s midway will be lifted six inches. This face-lift along with improved irrigation and other flood mitigation efforts will hopefully make the March 2023 edition one of the driest ever. Bradford Agriculture Fair Association President Bob Milner shared a popular saying in the county.
ocala-news.com
HCA Healthcare announces new CEO of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
HCA Healthcare’s North Florida Division has announced the appointment of Alan Keesee as chief executive officer (CEO) of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, effective on January 1, 2023. In this new role, which includes responsibility for HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, Keesee will oversee the combined 545-bed acute care hospitals...
