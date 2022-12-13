Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. No winner, jackpot grows to $134M

Is today the day a new Powerball jackpot winner will be announced?

Grab your tickets and let's see.

The numbers are in for the Monday, Dec. 12 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $124 million, with a cash option of $66.9 million.

Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers for Saturday night's drawing are 16, 31, 50, 55, 61, and the Powerball is 9. The Power Play was 4X.

Did anyone win Powerball last night?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot Monday.

One ticket sold in California matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million.

Double Play numbers are 28, 39, 43, 63, 67, and the Powerball is 26.

Nobody matched all six numbers, and zero tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $500,000.

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4.

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is also worth $4.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Dec. 14 grew to an estimated $134 million with a cash option of $72.3 million, according to powerball.com .

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Here's how to play Powerball:

Powerball's last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com :

$632.6 million — Jan. 5; California, Wisconsin.

$185.3 million — Feb. 14; Connecticut.

$473.1 million — April 27; Arizona.

$366.7 million — June 29; Vermont.

$206.9 million — Aug. 3; Pennsylvania.

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7; California.

$93 million — Nov. 19; Kansas.

Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com :

$2.04 billion — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin. $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida. $587.5 million — Nov. 28, 2012; Arizona, Missouri.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York.

