AAFA Reveals Honorees for 2023 American Image Awards

By Lisa Lockwood
 3 days ago
The American Apparel & Footwear Association has revealed its slate of honorees for the 2023 American Image Awards Gala, which will take place on April 25 at The Plaza Hotel in New York.

The annual event recognizes people and companies for their leadership, excellence and noteworthy achievements in all sectors of the apparel and footwear industry, bringing together design, manufacturing, retail and social impact.

The 2023 honorees include New Balance Athletics Inc. as company of the year; Willy Chavarria as designer of the year; Harlem’s Fashion Row for Fashion Maverick, and William McDonough for Eco-Steward of the Year.

For the third year, the event will be emceed by Segun Oduolowu and will once again benefit the Council of Fashion Designers of America Foundation, marketing the seventh year of their philanthropic partnership.

Willy Chavarria

Through its work, AAFA promoted trade partnerships, inspires more sustainable, traceable and responsible supply chains, drives accountability, authenticity and innovation, and supports diversity, inclusion and equal opportunity.

Brandice Daniel, CEO of Harlem’s Fashion Row

“AAFA members are building stronger relationships with their customers, employees and supply chain partners than ever before. The visions, missions and transformations of this year’s honorees shine a light on such advancements,” said Steve Lamar, president and chief executive officer of AAFA. “This celebration recognizes some of the many ways our industry’s leaders have accelerated traceability and transparency efforts, innovated supply chains through U.S. manufacturing, and advanced goals for a more inclusive and responsible industry.”

William McDonough

