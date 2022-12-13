Read full article on original website
World markets decline, rattled by plans for more rate hikes
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares in Europe and Asia skidded Friday as central bank plans for more interest rate hikes rattled markets. The fear is that the Federal Reserve and other central banks might bring on recessions by pushing rates higher to get inflation under control. Oil prices...
Drivers are stuck in limbo as world's oil supply reshuffles
Drivers in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere are getting a break from the record-high pump prices that they endured over the summer
