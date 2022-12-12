USD blows open close game against UC San Diego with pair of big runs

The UC San Diego men’s basketball team had beaten the University of San Diego once in 20 meetings through the years, the lone victory coming just days into Richard Nixon’s presidency, when a man was still months away from stepping on the moon and gas was 35 cents a gallon.

UCSD seemed intent on getting its second win in 53 years Monday night at USD’s Jenny Craig Pavilion, playing the Toreros even through the game’s first 11 1/2 minutes.

That’s when USD hit the gas and never looked back in an 84-58 nonconference win over the Tritons. It was a confidence builder for a USD team that had lost four of its past five games following a 4-1 start.

“We haven’t been pleased with our sustained defensive effort,” USD head coach Steve Lavin said. “The emphasis this week, and in the preparation for this game, was all defense. We didn’t even talk about offense this week. ... We said, 'Let’s just get better defensively.' ”

That, they did.

USD limited UCSD to fewer points than any other opponent this season, forcing a season-high 20 turnovers while the Toreros gave away the ball only five times.

The Tritons committed 13 turnovers in the first half, as a gathering that approached 250 people at tipoff watched the Toreros turn a game tied at 17 apiece into a 44-21 halftime advantage with a 27-4 run that included a mixture of driving layups, short turn arounds in the lane, 3-pointers and foul shots.

USD senior guard Marcellus Earlington came off the bench to spark the Toreros with 10 first-half points on the way to a game-high 21. Earlington was one of three Toreros in double figures, joined by forward Eric Williams Jr. (10), who added a team-high seven rebounds, and guard Sigu Sisoho Jawara (12).

Toreros starting forward Jaiden Delaire injured his right hand six minutes into the game and did not return. Lavin said extent of his injury was not immediately known.

Guard Roddie Anderson III led UCSD with 18 points and teammate Francis Nwaokorie added 11. Center Emmanuel Tshimanga had a game-high 10 rebounds for the Tritons.

UCSD junior guard Bryce Pope, a San Diego Sports Association Star of the Month in November after averaging a team-high 19 points a game, had only two points in the first half and nine points for the game.

There was a stretch for USD during pregame warmups where the Toreros made a dozen straight 3-pointers from all around the arc.

It was indicative of what was to come. They matched a season-high with 13 3-pointers (on 25 attempts).

When UCSD scored the first two baskets of the second half, Earlington went back to work.

The 6-foot-7 St. John’s transfer hit back-to-back 3s, then added a layup while boosting the Toreros’ lead to 52-29 with just under 16 minutes to play.

It also started USD on another run, this one a 21-7 surge, in which the Toreros boosted their lead to 62-32 on the first of back-to-back 3-pointers by forward Bendji Pierre.

Lavin cleared his bench soon thereafter.

USD (6-5) now heads out on the road for five straight games, beginning with Sunday’s contest at Arizona State.

"We’ll have to bring our defense with us if we expect to have success," Lavin said. "It's a road warrior mentality. This is some momentum."

The road trip includes the Toreros’ first two West Coast Conference games — at Saint Mary’s (Dec. 29) and USF (Dec. 31) — before returning home Jan. 5 against Pacific.

UCSD (4-5) visits Nevada on Wednesday and Occidental on Sunday before completing its city rivals series Dec. 20 at San Diego State.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .