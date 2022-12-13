Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ironton Tribune
Ironton may get sports complex
Lawrence County may be on track to get a sports complex thanks to a grant from the state to reclaim old mine properties. Pending federal approval, $3 million from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) project could be used by the Lawrence County Port Authority for Gateway Regional Sports and Recreation Complex near Ironton. The complex would consist of outdoor adventure opportunities and multi-use sports fields.
Ironton Tribune
Community Mission Outreach provides for eastern Lawrence County Christmas
CHESAPEAKE — Community Mission Outreach has provided food to needy families in eastern Lawrence County for more than 37 years. On Dec. 20, they will serve almost 400 families and more than 650 individuals. They will have ham or turkey, many canned foods, cake mixes and icing, macroni and...
Huntington, West Virginia City Council approves sewer rate increase
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington City Council chambers were filled with people Monday evening to speak at two different public hearings. The first item discussed was upgrades to the city’s sanitary system. The Huntington Sanitary Board says their current system is nearly 100 years old and they have been receiving multiple fines and water quality […]
meigsindypress.com
The Meigs County Commissioners met in regular session
The Meigs County Commissioners met in regular session. The Meigs County Commissioners met in regular session. Present were President,. Jimmy Will; Vice-President, Shannon Miller; Member, Zachary Manuel and Clerk,. Tonya Edwards. Also present were JFS Director, Theresa Lavender; Treasurer, Tim. Ihle; Sheriff, Scott Fitch and Frank Stewart, Task Force Director....
Ironton Tribune
Jacob Fugitt
Jacob Henry Fugitt, 37, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Dec. 13, 2022, at the Ashland, Kentucky Community Hospice Care Center after a three-year battle with cancer. Jacob was born May 27, 1985, in Ironton, to his parents, Paul Henry Fugitt and Julia (Lutz) Fugitt. Jacob was a graduate of Ironton...
Williamson Daily News
Restaurant manager welcomes workers to a life-changing job
BARBOURSVILLE — While Amy Hughes trains her restaurant employees to serve with a smile and prepare delicious meals, she also makes sure they are working toward their personal goals. Hughes, 47, of Ashland, has been a Texas Roadhouse partner at the Barboursville location for 10 years, managing roughly 150...
Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
WSAZ
City council passes sewer rate increase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Council on Monday night passed ordinances for sewer system upgrades and a sewer rate increase, according to our crew at City Hall. In its second reading, the rate increase ordinance passed by a 9-2 vote. Council members Tyler Bowen and Todd Sweeney were the...
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
13-year Charleston, West Virginia, Fire Department member dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Seth Petersen with the Charleston Fire Department died Tuesday evening, according to the city of Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says he was 34 years old. The city says Lt. Petersen has been with the department for 13 years, most recently working at Station 1. They say he was also […]
WSAZ
The Bethlehem Experience at The Blackhorse Farm
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas is only a couple weeks away, and you can experience the story of the season at The Blackhorse Farm. Jessica Adkins, owner of The Blackhorse Farm, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how it’s all possible. This segment is sponsored content...
2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men are in custody after a drug bust in Meigs County, Ohio. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, they spotted a vehicle matching that of a known drug trafficker during an “interdiction operation” in the area of State Rt. 7 and US 33. Deputies pulled over the vehicle […]
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of December 12-15
22-T-00443 COMMONWEALTH VS. JOHNSON, KASANDRA NONE. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. 22-T-00474 COMMONWEALTH VS. HENSLEY, CHARLES JAMES. 22-T-00527 COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, TENNIS COLBIE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00536 COMMONWEALTH VS. SEXTON, PEYTON H. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00537 COMMONWEALTH VS. PARSON, CAITLYN DESHEA. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00539 COMMONWEALTH VS. BREWER, SONNY C. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00543 COMMONWEALTH...
lootpress.com
New traffic pattern begins on eastbound I-64 near Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Travelers driving eastbound on Interstate 64 near Huntington have a new traffic pattern effective Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Eastbound traffic between the 29th Street exit and the I-64 Guyandotte Bridge is being shifted from the outside lanes into the median for an approximately three-mile stretch. The work is part of a $91 million project through Gov. Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program to widen I-64 to six lanes in the area.
wvpublic.org
On-The-Scene Memories Stay With Photographer 55 Years After The Silver Bridge Disaster
On Dec. 15, 1967, the Silver Bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, collapsed under the weight of afternoon rush-hour traffic. Forty-six people died. Now 79 and retired, former WSAZ-TV cameraman Earl Ward was one of the first journalists to reach the Ohio River disaster site. His...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton won’t make excuses over early handicaps
’Cause your mama raised you better than that.”. Meghan Trainor had most of it right except the part about mama, at least as Ironton Fighting Tigers’ basketball coach Chris Barnes sees it. Ironton’s basketball team has only been practicing together for about a week due to the football team’s...
wajr.com
We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
Cabell County, West Virginia, child found safe after Kentucky police chase; mother charged
Authorities say that six-year-old Mila Carf was most likely abducted by her mother, Shana Carf.
WSAZ
Break-in reported at emergency services tower site
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police has released video of a reported break-in at an emergency services tower site. Officials say the break-in happened at a tower site belonging to Wayne County Emergency Services on Ferguson Ridge in Dunlow on November 11. West Virginia State Police...
Ironton Tribune
Honoring departed veterans
On Saturday morning, come rain or snow, the 10th annual Lawrence County Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at the Soldiers Plot in Woodland Cemetery to honor the veterans buried there. A hundred or so volunteers will place a live evergreen wreath placed on the grave of every veteran...
Comments / 0