ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenup County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wnky.com

New 6% utility sales tax doesn’t affect all Kentuckians

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A few Kentuckians might see an increase in their utility bills next year. “Kentucky has put out a new sales tax in House Bill 8,” said BGMU Customer Relations Manager Christy Twyman. But don’t fear…it’s not going to affect everyone. “We will have a...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentuckians can see a 6 percent increase in utilities due to House Bill 8

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With 2022 coming to an end, many residents may start to see an increase in their monthly bills at the beginning of the year. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky residents could start to see an increase in some of their utility bills like water, electric, gas, and sewer because of a six percent sales tax mentioned in Kentucky House Bill 8.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s sales tax changes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some big changes in Kentucky’s laws mean that people will be paying more for many services starting January 1. House Bill 8, which became law after the General Assembly overrode the governor’s veto, adds 35 different categories of services that will be subject to the state’s sales and use tax starting at the beginning of the year.
KENTUCKY STATE
them.us

The Ohio Board of Education Passed a Resolution Opposing Transgender Protections

The Ohio Board of Education has passed a resolution opposing protections for transgender students under Title IX, declaring that respect for trans identities “destroys foundational truths upon which education rests.”. The resolution, which was written by Board member Brendon Shea and passed by a 10-7 vote on Tuesday, states...
OHIO STATE
wdrb.com

Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Change to Kentucky sales tax on services coming next year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Revenue has made another change to sales tax on services. This means businesses, including apartment owners, landlords and those who own more than one property, will be taxed on basic utility services starting Jan. 1. The new sales tax will also affect...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Robust revenue growth forecast, setting stage for GOP to cut Kentucky income tax next month

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky can expect a big revenue surplus of $1.4 billion when the state’s current fiscal year ends on June 30. That was the prediction Wednesday of a group of experts — called the Consensus Forecasting Group — which is charged with making official forecasts of revenue for budgeting purposes. If the forecast […] The post Robust revenue growth forecast, setting stage for GOP to cut Kentucky income tax next month appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
toledocitypaper.com

U.S. EPA TELLS OHIO ITS FACTORY FARM PERMITS ARE ILLEGAL

After 18 years of citizen complaints, appeals and lawsuits, a rural Wood County couple has finally won their fight to prove Ohio’s system of permitting factory “farms” is unlawful. Larry and Vickie Askins, members of Lake Erie Advocates, celebrated their hard-won victory after getting the news November...
OHIO STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of December 12-15

22-T-00443 COMMONWEALTH VS. JOHNSON, KASANDRA NONE. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. 22-T-00474 COMMONWEALTH VS. HENSLEY, CHARLES JAMES. 22-T-00527 COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, TENNIS COLBIE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00536 COMMONWEALTH VS. SEXTON, PEYTON H. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00537 COMMONWEALTH VS. PARSON, CAITLYN DESHEA. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00539 COMMONWEALTH VS. BREWER, SONNY C. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00543 COMMONWEALTH...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

Jacob Fugitt

Jacob Henry Fugitt, 37, of Ironton, passed away peacefully Dec. 13, 2022, at the Ashland, Kentucky Community Hospice Care Center after a three-year battle with cancer. Jacob was born May 27, 1985, in Ironton, to his parents, Paul Henry Fugitt and Julia (Lutz) Fugitt. Jacob was a graduate of Ironton...
IRONTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman allegedly discriminated and fired sues WVDOT due to a failure to accommodate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation, Division of Highways (DOT) is being sued by a woman claiming she was discriminated against and lost her job, reported the West Virginia Record. Jimmy Wriston, Cabinet Secretary and Commissioner of Highways, was also named as a defendant in the suit. Melissa Prince, medically diagnosed […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky hospitals close to capacity due to illnesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many central Kentucky hospitals are seeing an influx of patients come through their doors. Although they say they typically see these numbers rise during the later winter months, they are prepared to develop creative solutions to help more patients. The flu, RSV, and COVID are spreading...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy