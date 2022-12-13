Read full article on original website
wnky.com
New 6% utility sales tax doesn’t affect all Kentuckians
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A few Kentuckians might see an increase in their utility bills next year. “Kentucky has put out a new sales tax in House Bill 8,” said BGMU Customer Relations Manager Christy Twyman. But don’t fear…it’s not going to affect everyone. “We will have a...
WBKO
Kentuckians can see a 6 percent increase in utilities due to House Bill 8
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With 2022 coming to an end, many residents may start to see an increase in their monthly bills at the beginning of the year. Beginning on Jan. 1, 2023, Kentucky residents could start to see an increase in some of their utility bills like water, electric, gas, and sewer because of a six percent sales tax mentioned in Kentucky House Bill 8.
Explaining Kentucky’s recently-passed utility tax legislation taking effect on January 1
The Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation this year ending the 6% sales tax exemption in 34 areas, but the one garnering the most questions deal with potentially having to pay sales tax on residential utilities, starting Jan. 1. The Kentucky Department of Revenue (DOR) says the confusion is because under...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Kentucky’s sales tax changes
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some big changes in Kentucky’s laws mean that people will be paying more for many services starting January 1. House Bill 8, which became law after the General Assembly overrode the governor’s veto, adds 35 different categories of services that will be subject to the state’s sales and use tax starting at the beginning of the year.
wnky.com
them.us
wdrb.com
Confusion surrounds Kentucky utility tax changes for some homeowners that starts Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky homeowners will face higher utility bills after the first of the year. There is confusion around the new tax, because it will impact only additional properties you pay utilities on. But the tax does not apply to your primary residence. If you own one Kentucky home and live in it, you don't have to worry about the changes in residential utility sales taxes.
Change to Kentucky sales tax on services coming next year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Revenue has made another change to sales tax on services. This means businesses, including apartment owners, landlords and those who own more than one property, will be taxed on basic utility services starting Jan. 1. The new sales tax will also affect...
toledocitypaper.com
WSAZ
thelevisalazer.com
Ironton Tribune
wymt.com
