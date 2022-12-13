ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Ironton Tribune

Honoring departed veterans

On Saturday morning, come rain or snow, the 10th annual Lawrence County Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at the Soldiers Plot in Woodland Cemetery to honor the veterans buried there. A hundred or so volunteers will place a live evergreen wreath placed on the grave of every veteran...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Christmas 2022 could be the coldest in nearly 40 years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Those wishing for a white Christmas this year look likely to get their wish but it may come at a price as **sub-zero** temperatures are expected on Christmas Day!. While a cold airmass will settle into our region late this week, a true arctic airmass...
CHARLESTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Valley tops Lady Flyers

Sometimes how you start is better than how you finish. The Lucasville Valley Lady Indians built a big first half lead and went on to beat the St. Joseph Lady Flyers 48-21 Thursday in the semifinals of the St. Joseph Invitational. Lucasville Valley will play at 11:30 p.m. against Coal...
LUCASVILLE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Powerhouse PND downs Lady ’Cats

FRANKLIN FURNACE — In this story, Goliath was ready for David. The traditional powerhouse Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans were up to task as they beat the Green Lady Bobcats 64-19 Thursday in a Southern Ohio Conference game. “We played against a great team tonight,” said Green coach Melissa...
GREEN, OH
wajr.com

We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WDTV

15-year anniversary of Leah Hickman case observed

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fifteen years have gone by with no arrests in the Leah Hickman case. The Marshall student went missing Dec. 14, 2007. The Mason County native was living in an apartment on 8th Avenue in Huntington. A week after Hickman was reported missing, police found her body...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

‘Brand New Cam’ awaits Herd fans this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The next time Marshall fans venture to Huntington for a basketball game, a “Brand New Cam” will await them. On Saturday, Marshall will unveil several new features that will take the in-game experience at Cam Henderson Center to new heights when the Thundering Herd hosts Toledo at 3:30 p.m.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Ironton Tribune

Redwomen use big 2nd half to top Lady Pointers

SOUTH POINT — Sometimes you play well and lose, sometimes you don’t play so well and win. The Rock Hill Redwomen will take the second one anytime over the first option. The Redwomen remained unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference but not without a scare from the South Point Lady Pointers as Rock Hill got a 54-41 win on Thursday.
IRONTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Restaurant manager welcomes workers to a life-changing job

BARBOURSVILLE — While Amy Hughes trains her restaurant employees to serve with a smile and prepare delicious meals, she also makes sure they are working toward their personal goals. Hughes, 47, of Ashland, has been a Texas Roadhouse partner at the Barboursville location for 10 years, managing roughly 150...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

13-year Charleston, West Virginia, Fire Department member dies

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Seth Petersen with the Charleston Fire Department died Tuesday evening, according to the city of Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says he was 34 years old. The city says Lt. Petersen has been with the department for 13 years, most recently working at Station 1. They say he was also […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Thousands affected by phone/internet outage

EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
LEXINGTON, KY
Ironton Tribune

Brown, Jackson help Flyers get past East

SCIOTOVILLE — With two down, two stepped up. St. Joseph was missing two starters, so Erikai Jackson and Drew Brown stepped up to the challenge and combined for 33 points to help the Flyers rally past the Sciotoville East Tartans 47-44 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.
SCIOTOVILLE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Fraley, Lady Hornets down Lady Rams to reach finals of SJI

Kelsey Fraley’s performance was lit. The reason it was “lit” was because she lit up the scoreboard for 24 points including three 3-pointers to lead the Coal Grove Lady Hornets over the Raceland Lady Rams 44-22 Thursday in the semifinals of the St. Joseph Invitational Tournament. “We...
COAL GROVE, OH
Ironton Tribune

Ironton won’t make excuses over early handicaps

’Cause your mama raised you better than that.”. Meghan Trainor had most of it right except the part about mama, at least as Ironton Fighting Tigers’ basketball coach Chris Barnes sees it. Ironton’s basketball team has only been practicing together for about a week due to the football team’s...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Missing teen found overnight

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teenager missing from Lincoln County has been found, according to 911 dispatchers. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice since Monday morning. 911 dispatchers say Brooklyn was found overnight. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV

