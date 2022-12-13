Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Community Mission Outreach provides for eastern Lawrence County Christmas
CHESAPEAKE — Community Mission Outreach has provided food to needy families in eastern Lawrence County for more than 37 years. On Dec. 20, they will serve almost 400 families and more than 650 individuals. They will have ham or turkey, many canned foods, cake mixes and icing, macroni and...
Ironton Tribune
Honoring departed veterans
On Saturday morning, come rain or snow, the 10th annual Lawrence County Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at the Soldiers Plot in Woodland Cemetery to honor the veterans buried there. A hundred or so volunteers will place a live evergreen wreath placed on the grave of every veteran...
wchstv.com
Christmas 2022 could be the coldest in nearly 40 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Those wishing for a white Christmas this year look likely to get their wish but it may come at a price as **sub-zero** temperatures are expected on Christmas Day!. While a cold airmass will settle into our region late this week, a true arctic airmass...
Ironton Tribune
Valley tops Lady Flyers
Sometimes how you start is better than how you finish. The Lucasville Valley Lady Indians built a big first half lead and went on to beat the St. Joseph Lady Flyers 48-21 Thursday in the semifinals of the St. Joseph Invitational. Lucasville Valley will play at 11:30 p.m. against Coal...
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
Ironton Tribune
Powerhouse PND downs Lady ’Cats
FRANKLIN FURNACE — In this story, Goliath was ready for David. The traditional powerhouse Portsmouth Notre Dame Lady Titans were up to task as they beat the Green Lady Bobcats 64-19 Thursday in a Southern Ohio Conference game. “We played against a great team tonight,” said Green coach Melissa...
wymt.com
‘This is like the Grinch’: Martin County family has Christmas presents stolen in home burglary
INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - Heather Spence of Inez and her three children were in Tennessee for the weekend, but on Sunday, Spence woke up to a surprise. “I noticed my phone had camera notifications, and one of them said movement was found in my house at like 3:37 a.m.,” said Spence.
wajr.com
We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
WDTV
15-year anniversary of Leah Hickman case observed
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fifteen years have gone by with no arrests in the Leah Hickman case. The Marshall student went missing Dec. 14, 2007. The Mason County native was living in an apartment on 8th Avenue in Huntington. A week after Hickman was reported missing, police found her body...
Ironton Tribune
‘Brand New Cam’ awaits Herd fans this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The next time Marshall fans venture to Huntington for a basketball game, a “Brand New Cam” will await them. On Saturday, Marshall will unveil several new features that will take the in-game experience at Cam Henderson Center to new heights when the Thundering Herd hosts Toledo at 3:30 p.m.
Ironton Tribune
Redwomen use big 2nd half to top Lady Pointers
SOUTH POINT — Sometimes you play well and lose, sometimes you don’t play so well and win. The Rock Hill Redwomen will take the second one anytime over the first option. The Redwomen remained unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference but not without a scare from the South Point Lady Pointers as Rock Hill got a 54-41 win on Thursday.
Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
Williamson Daily News
Restaurant manager welcomes workers to a life-changing job
BARBOURSVILLE — While Amy Hughes trains her restaurant employees to serve with a smile and prepare delicious meals, she also makes sure they are working toward their personal goals. Hughes, 47, of Ashland, has been a Texas Roadhouse partner at the Barboursville location for 10 years, managing roughly 150...
13-year Charleston, West Virginia, Fire Department member dies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Seth Petersen with the Charleston Fire Department died Tuesday evening, according to the city of Charleston. The Charleston Fire Department says he was 34 years old. The city says Lt. Petersen has been with the department for 13 years, most recently working at Station 1. They say he was also […]
Judge: School religious revival lawsuit should not be dismissed
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A federal judge ruled that a lawsuit by parents about a religious revival at Huntington High School should not be dismissed. The suit was filed in February 2022. The suit alleges that Nik Walker Ministries was invited by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes to talk at the school. The revival was […]
WSAZ
Thousands affected by phone/internet outage
EASTERN Ky. (WSAZ) - Thousands of Windstream customers throughout eastern Kentucky are experiencing phone and internet outages Monday, a company spokesman said. He said the issue is affecting 10,000 voice customers and a little less than 10,000 broadband customers, some of whom have both services. Lewis County is among counties...
Ironton Tribune
Brown, Jackson help Flyers get past East
SCIOTOVILLE — With two down, two stepped up. St. Joseph was missing two starters, so Erikai Jackson and Drew Brown stepped up to the challenge and combined for 33 points to help the Flyers rally past the Sciotoville East Tartans 47-44 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Tuesday.
Ironton Tribune
Fraley, Lady Hornets down Lady Rams to reach finals of SJI
Kelsey Fraley’s performance was lit. The reason it was “lit” was because she lit up the scoreboard for 24 points including three 3-pointers to lead the Coal Grove Lady Hornets over the Raceland Lady Rams 44-22 Thursday in the semifinals of the St. Joseph Invitational Tournament. “We...
Ironton Tribune
Ironton won’t make excuses over early handicaps
’Cause your mama raised you better than that.”. Meghan Trainor had most of it right except the part about mama, at least as Ironton Fighting Tigers’ basketball coach Chris Barnes sees it. Ironton’s basketball team has only been practicing together for about a week due to the football team’s...
WSAZ
Missing teen found overnight
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A teenager missing from Lincoln County has been found, according to 911 dispatchers. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has been searching for 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice since Monday morning. 911 dispatchers say Brooklyn was found overnight. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the...
