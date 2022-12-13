Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersCorpus Christi, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Chief Robert Rocha honored by local nursing home
Fire Chief Robert Rocha gets a shoutout for saving lives in the nursing home community. The chief announced his retirement in November. He's been with the city for 11 years.
Federal grant pours $6 million to build police training center in Kingsville
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $6 million federal grant is paying for a regional emergency operation and training center that will be located in Kingsville, Texas. Kleberg County officials had been working on the plan for a couple of years now and feel that the facility is going to make a big difference.
Bishop 911 calls are now being transferred to Corpus Christi MetroCom system
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi MetroCom dispatchers have now taken over 911 operations from the Bishop Police Department. The move is part of a planned acquisition that's expected to save the city of Bishop a lot of money. The Bishop Police Department has always done its own...
Mobile medical clinic makes stop in Bishop to offer free services to the community
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A handful of people showed up to theBishop Community Center and were there to be seen by health professionals inside the brand new Corpus Christi-Nueces County Mobile Clinic. 90-year-old Maria Diaz was the first patient who stopped by for her COVID-19 booster shot. "I already...
Corpus Christi sees increase in tuberculosis cases over three year span
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the last three years the city of Corpus Christi has seen an increase in cases of tuberculosis. Back in 2020, there were four cases. That was moved up to 10 in 2021. This year, the number is 12. Tuberculosis is a bacteria that is...
Port, City of Corpus Christi leadership weigh in on desal discussion
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two newly elected Corpus Christi City Council members have expressed their opposition to the Port of Corpus Christi's desalination plant. The people that we're elected over the last month understand the significance of an entity in the Coastal Bend getting a desal plant. It's one of the biggest issues, not only here, but in Texas," said Port of C.C. Board Chair Charlie Zahn.
CCISD prepare to renovate old Mary Carroll High School campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Indepdnet School District are getting their students ready for the real world. But first, some renovations have to be done at the old Mary Carroll High School campus. The district has hired an architect to help them decide how they can proceed...
Doctors share ways for residents to protect their heart health during the holidays
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Between scheduling holiday travel, preparing the big dinner and seeing your in-laws, the stress of it all, can be dangerous. The American Heart Association reports more heart attacks happen between Christmas and New Year’s than any other time of year. 3NEWS spoke with Jim...
Local artists create new mural for United Way of the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new mural is bringing color to the United Way of the Coastal Bend. The piece of art was created by local artists Sandra Gonzalez and Malachy McKinney. The process the artists used allowed community members to paint portions of the mural on canvas pieces, which were then added to the building.
City of Corpus Christi offers to combine Nueces County ESD #2 into CCFD
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Emergency Service District #2 has an offer to merge with the Corpus Christi Fire Department, according to officials with both departments. CCFD chief Robert Rocha said the City of Corpus Christi approached Nueces County ESD #2 earlier this year, but the initial offer...
Coastal Bend Food Bank gives update on new warehouse location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The walls are already going up on the Coastal Bend Food Bank's new multimillion dollar warehouse. The 108,000 square-foot facility will cost $32 million to build. Project manager Mike Munoz said the Food Bank's new facility will expand their food supply into a 15,000 square-foot freezer and 20,000 square-foot cooler.
Desalination to be a hot topic for new Corpus Christi City Council members
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council elections are now behind us, but it means that the work ahead is just beginning. Developing a plan that moves the 8th most populous city in Texas toward a thriving future is where the council will have the chance to make a lasting impression.
Texas Windstorm Insurance Association meeting Tuesday
Texas Windstorm Insurance Association will consider filling the vacant position, discuss its 2023 budget, and other business
delmar.edu
First-Generation Student with Dyslexia Overcomes Disability to Graduate This Friday from DMC
Article by: Rosa Linda Reynoso and Melinda Eddleman. According to The Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity, the neurologically based learning disability known as dyslexia that’s marked by difficulties with decoding and reading comprehension affects 20 percent of the U.S. population. The center estimates that figure to be one in five Americans who are challenged by the disability.
Share Your Christmas SPOTLIGHT: Our Lady of the Assumption Food Pantry in Ingleside
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Share Your Christmas rolls around, it's easy to forget just how many people are affected by food insecurity. Thanks to this week's guest on Domingo Live, we have numbers on how many people are fed by one food pantry on the Westside of Corpus Christi.
Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District makes changes to COVID-19 case reporting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District told 3NEWS Monday that they are changing the way they report daily COVID-19 cases to the public. Dante Gonzalez, Assistant Director for the health district said the change had to do with correctly using resources. "We are still doing...
Anonymous donor promises to match Share Your Christmas donations Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our annual Share Your Christmas Food Drive benefiting the Coastal Bend Food Bank is coming up Thursday and we are excited for another opportunity to help those in need in the Coastal Bend. This year's event will be a little different than in years before....
The city of Alice donates land for future housing projects
The city of Alice donated land on Fourth Street to Habitat for Humanity, with plans to build four new houses over the span of four years.
Young Professionals of the Coastal Bend in business with the Purple Door for holiday party and toy drive
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No matter your profession, you're invited to come out to Brewster Street Ice House for reindeer games and charity. President-elect Kara Rivas of the Young Professionals of the Coastal Bend joined us live to talk about their holiday party that benefits domestic violence survivors via the Purple Door.
Ingleside Company Hired to Fix Aransas Pass Landmark
, A blueprint shows the planned 12-foot height and seven-foot width of an aluminum metal crucifix six-inches in diameter and just under a half-inch thick that is being handmade by DMR Services, 1457 FM 2725 in Ingleside to replace the cross that for decades stood atop the Seamen’s Memorial Tower at Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass but was blown away during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Owners of the company, a specialty welding firm, expect to start work on the project December 26. Aransas Pass City Manager Gary Edwards said a crane would be hired by the city to lift the cross in January where it will be bolted in place. Money Aransas Pass received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) following the disaster is being used to cover the costs.
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0