Offensive balance from Dexter, Nichols, will key Bearcats' success
DEXTER – After opening the boy’s basketball season with a bang, as it upset defending MSHSAA Class 3 state champion Charleston, en route to a 2-0 start, Dexter has labored to three losses in its last five games, including a 68-31 beating by Jackson in the Bearcat Event Center on Tuesday.
Notre Dame coasts by Poplar Bluff in home opener
A 17-point second quarter paced the Notre Dame Bulldogs in their 46-30 win over the Poplar Bluff Mules on Thursday night at Notre Dame Regional High School. Both teams struggled offensively to begin the game with Notre Dame leading 8-3 after one-quarter of play. “We’re still learning each other’s game...
Dexter pressures Holcomb at both ends in 61-44 W
DEXTER – The Dexter High School girl’s basketball program is off to its best start in five seasons and fourth-year Bearcat coach Eric Sitze said that success has emanated from the defensive end of the court. “Right now,” Sitze said following his team’s 61-44 win over Holcomb at...
COLUMN: Delta girls' basketball is "like the Beatles"
Picture if you will, no available parking spots in sight, long lines to the concession stands, and a sold-out crowd. If I said this was taking place at a Kansas City Chiefs game, it would make all the sense in the world and nobody would bat an eye. But in...
Jackson packs its defense in road rout of Dexter
DEXTER – Success is nothing new to the Jackson High School boy’s basketball program. In the past 13 seasons, the Indians won eight MSHSAA Class 5 District 1 titles. However, what has separated this year’s squad from most of – but not all – of the previous Jackson teams, is its focus on the defensive end of the court.
First-year Portageville hoop coach is living the dream in his new job
PORTAGEVILLE – Having to figure out a way to overcome a talented Doniphan squad tonight will be more like a nightmare for first-year Portageville High School varsity boy’s basketball coach T.J. Smith. However, just having the opportunity to formulate a game plan and teach it to his young Bulldog student-athletes is a dream come true for Smith.
Cooter takes down Campbell in Senath-Hornersville Christmas Tournament semifinals
Second-seeded Cooter overcame defensive woes with their signature powerhouse of an offense to defeat third-seeded Campbell and advance to the Senath-Hornersville Christmas Tournament championship game. Despite the 20-point victory propelling the Wildcats to the championship, Cooter head coach David Mathis is more concerned with winning a district game and ultimately...
Cape Central able to execute down the stretch to get by Scott County Central
A stout defensive effort was the difference for Cape Central as they were able to sneak by the Scott County Central Bravettes 35-32 on Wednesday night at Cape Central High School. Trailing 30-29 with just over two minutes to play in the fourth, senior Keri Williams knocked down a mid...
Greenville advances to championship game with ‘dogfight’ win over Senath-Hornersville
Thursday night’s match up between the first-seeded Greenville Bears and fourth-seeded Senath-Hornersville was a “redemption game” for the Lions after falling to Greenville in overtime in last year’s Senath-Hornersville Christmas Tournament championship game. Instead, it turned out to be a “brutal,” shockingly close battle that upheld the Bears’ success when visiting Senath.
Healthy (finally) Risco proving competitive early this season
The Risco High School boy’s basketball squad got back on the right track on Tuesday with a convincing 100-25 win over North Pemiscot in the consolation semifinals of the Clarkton Holiday Tournament. The victory stopped a four-game skid by the Tigers (2-4) and gave the program a shot in...
Kennett holds strong in final seconds for win over South Pemiscot
The Kennett Indians (3-3) defeated South Pemiscot (2-3) at home Tuesday night with a last minute surge, pulling ahead in the final 30 seconds of play to win 66-64. Kennett already defeated South Pemiscot once this season as the Indians took a 77-69 victory at the Gideon Bulldog Classic, and according to Kennett head coach Noll Billings, things looked much the same for his young team.
Oran displays toughness in comeback against East Prairie
ORAN, Mo. — There is no doubt the Oran basketball team exudes toughness. Despite already being shorthanded, and losing a starter mid-game to an injury, Oran (5-1) rallied from a second-half deficit to win 65-57 in overtime over East Prairie (4-2) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. “It was a good...
High School girls basketball round up Dec. 13, Meadow Heights rolls over Clearwater
Meadow Heights defeated Clearwater 59-23 on Tuesday at Clearwater High School. Meadow Heights was led on offense by freshman Jaycee Shelton and senior Ashley Allen, scoring 20 and 18 points, respectively. Clearwater’s offense was led by junior Makinlee Keister who scored eight points. Meadow Heights next plays at Crystal...
High School boys basketball roundup Dec. 13, Oak Ridge cruises to victory over Eagle Ridge Christian
Oak Ridge defeated Eagle Ridge Christian 71-28 on Tuesday at Oak Ridge High School. Oak Ridge started the game with a quick 10-3 run before Eagle Ridge called a timeout to catch their breath. The first quarter ended with the Blue Jays up 24-11. The second quarter did not go any better for Eagle Ridge after turning the ball over on their first possession with Oak Ridge making the easy layup on the other end. That was the beginning of a 15-0 run in the first four minutes of the quarter. The Blue Jays pulled their starters out after that and never went back in as Oak Ridge easily took home the win.
Column: Intriguing opportunity would result in Matukewicz 'messing with happy'
Longtime Missouri State Director of Athletics, Kyle Moats, may have found himself on Thursday in the enviable position of having to make a monumental task, relatively easily. Reportedly, Bears football coach, Bobby Petrino, has accepted a new position as the offensive coordinator at UNLV, which could have - and probably should have - ramifications four-plus hours to the east in Cape Girardeau.
Malden's Rachel Rommel signs with East Mississippi Community College
Malden senior Rachel Rommel took a seat behind a table lined with five different softball jerseys Thursday, soon to add another to the collection. The two-time All-State Green Wave softball catcher signed a letter of intent to continue her softball career at East Mississippi Community College. “It really came out...
Tractor Breaks Power Pole and Damages Fiber Lines in Hickman County
Work continues in Western Kentucky after a vehicle struck a pole, that affected homes and businesses in Hickman and Carlisle County. Rita Alexander, with the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, said a tractor with the auger raised struck the pole around 7:00 last night. The pole broke, which also downed the...
Former girls' basketball coach in Versailles is headed to prison
A former Miller County teacher is sentenced for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student. Michael Allen, 26, of Versailles, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual contact with a student. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 10 years in prison. However, the Department of Corrections could release Allen early if he successfully completes 120 days of shock incarceration.
VIDEO: Huge Barge Sinks In Lake Of The Ozarks, With Skid Steer On It
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A barge and skid steer ended up at the bottom of the Lake on Tuesday, and the company that owns them is working to figure out why. Drone video sent to Lake Expo on Tuesday afternoon reveals two barges at the Lake of the Ozarks' 42 Mile Marker: one is floating, the other is barely visible as it rests on the Lake floor, near the shoreline. The barges and equipment on them are owned by Lake Ozark-based Horseshoe Bend Docks & Rip Rap Service. With its origins as a restaurant aboard a barge (called "The Barge"), beginning in 1972, the company has been building custom docks and installing rip rap to protect the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline from erosion for decades.
Suspected drunk driver crashes head-on into State Trooper in southwest Missouri
A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper escapes serious injuries when he’s struck head on by a suspected drunk driver. The patrol reports Trooper Justin Cleeton, 32, of Springfield, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Fair Grove early Monday when he was hit. The patrol says the other driver, Cameron Brooks, 33, of Fair Grove, was traveling south in the northbound lanes when he struck Cleeton’s SUV head-on.
