Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno recognized for sustainability efforts
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno, for the first time in city history, has achieved what is known as LEED Gold level certification. LEED stands for, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. The designation comes from the U.S. Green Building Council. Cities and communities are judged on various categories, to receive...
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevadans ask for help with utility bills
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Imagine opening a utility bill that has increased $70 to $100 or more in one month. One woman emailed us to say the bill is on par with a car payment. Robert Scriven with Salvation Army Social Services says he started seeing an increase in assistance in October.
KOLO TV Reno
Write a letter to Santa and help children in Northern Nevada receive their own Make-A-Wish
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Make-A-Wish Northeastern & Central California and Northern Nevada is the regional Make-A-Wish chapter that helps children battling challenging and terminal illnesses right here in our community. Seema Donahoe stopped by Morning Break to share all the ways in which you can help Make-A-Wish continue their mission...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Incline Village man earns award at Nevada Realtors event
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Nevada Realtors presented awards to several leaders of the statewide association at an installation and awards event on Friday, Dec. 9, recognizing Doug McIntrye as its Realtor of the Year and honoring others from around the state, including Incline Village’s Grant Meyer, for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.
Washoe County considering fines for illegal camping, raising fears for homeless
Washoe County commissioners took first steps this week toward criminalizing unauthorized camping — a move that would align the law in unincorporated areas with policies in Reno and Sparks. The post Washoe County considering fines for illegal camping, raising fears for homeless appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
travelawaits.com
17 Fantastic Things To Do In Historic Carson City, Nevada
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Ready for an adventure? Check out Carson City, Nevada! This vibrant capital city is filled with history and packed with plenty of activities and attractions to keep you busy during your visit. Carson City has something for everyone, from its well-preserved downtown district to its stunning mountain scenery. Plus, with its close proximity to Lake Tahoe and other amazing natural areas, you’ll never run out of things to see and do.
KOLO TV Reno
Local teen selected to participate in 2023 Rose Parade
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A high school student at Washoe County School District’s Innovations High School has been selected to participate in the 2023 Rose Parade, to be featured on the Donate Life float. Lavender McKillip, 17, is a liver transplant recipient and WCSD high school student who received...
KOLO TV Reno
BLM announces fee increases for Red Rock Canyon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has announced new recreational fee increases for the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Starting Jan. 1, prices will increase to $20 for passenger vehicles, $8 for bicycles, $25 for individual campsites, $12 for walk-in campsites, and $80 for group campsites. The Red Rock Canyon Annual Support Pass will also increase to $50 a year.
KOLO TV Reno
Fundraiser for Lyon County Fire member who lost home in fire being organized
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community support for a family who lost their home in a fire. The family had a member who was part of the North Lyon County Fire District. Eight people were displaced by a fireplace malfunction. Now, a...
FOX Reno
Future Leaders on Fox 11: Meet Shaw Middle School's Payton Klein
RENO, Nev. (KRXI) — The Washoe County School District is honoring a student each month who goes above and beyond. For our December edition of Future Leaders on Fox 11 — we introduce you to Payton Klein of Shaw Middle School. Her teachers and peers said she's the...
KOLO TV Reno
Community can meet RPD Chief of Police finalists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is hosting a meet and greet for the two finalists who have applied to become the City’s next Chief of Police. It’s happening Thursday, December 15, at the Neil Road Recreation Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will be on site to help translate.
KOLO TV Reno
Free Kids Cafe winter break meal schedule announced
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The schedule for the 2022 Kids Cafe winter break free meal schedule was announced Thursday. The cafe is organized by the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and offers free meals to children and youth when school is out of session. This year, the distributions will operate from Dec. 27 to Jan. 6. They will be closed on Jan. 2.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Lucky Beaver raises $10k for Tahoe charities
STATELINE, Nev. — The annual Lucky Beaver annual toy and food drive raised over $10,000 for local charities Christmas Cheer and Phoenix Food Pantry. The event was founded by Lucky Beaver co-owner Mike Leeper after he was notified of a toy and food shortage in the basin for the holiday. Leeper and his staff took it upon themselves to purchase toys to support. They also took it upon themselves to support the annual Heavenly Village Turkey Drive that happens each year.
luxury-houses.net
A Majestic Home with Panoramic Desert Vistas Backing to Stunning Mountain Peaks Aims $4.95 Million in Gardnerville, Nevada
263 Sierra Country Circle Home in Gardnerville, Nevada for Sale. 263 Sierra Country Circle, Gardnerville, Nevada is a sanctuary nestled in the eastern foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, on over three private acres in the desirable neighborhood of Sierra Country Estates, a quiet stately escape from which to work and play. This Home in Gardnerville offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 10,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 263 Sierra Country Circle, please contact Katherina Haug (Phone: 530-209-4980) at Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
nevadabusiness.com
Melissa Molyneaux, SIOR, CCIM Honored for 36,112 SF, $5.55 Million Deal and Most Transactions in Reno
RENO, Nevada – December 12, 2022 – Colliers | Reno is proud to announce Melissa Molyneaux, SIOR, CCIM was recently honored by the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR), which represents the world’s elite in industrial and office brokerage, for its annual Top Transaction Lists of 2022 in the Top Office Transaction category. The 36,112 square foot office building, located at 1315 Financial Boulevard in Reno, closed at $5.55 million in August. Melissa was also awarded Most Transactions award for small market registering 114 deals as of end of November 2022 and totaling approximately $118 million in transaction consideration.
KOLO TV Reno
‘Wreaths Across America’ event looking for volunteers this Saturday in Fernley
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Navy Veteran Tom Draughon tells us how 10,000 plus wreaths made their way to the Veterans Cemetery in Fernley on Wednesday December 14, 2022. “There were at least a minimum of 200 people maybe more, took about 35-minutes to unload both those trucks which is astronomical,” says Draughon. “It is great to see that many people show up.”
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra Nevada Ballet invites you to the “Peanutcracker - The Story in a Nutshell”
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Nevada Ballet is performing the “Peanutcracker - The Story in a Nutshell” this weekend at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. Artistic Director, Rosine Bena, stopped by Morning Break to invite families of all ages to this condensed version of the classical ballet.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno seeking funding applications for homeless, domestic violence victims
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is looking for funding applications from organizations to support the homeless, those at risk of becoming homeless, and victims of domestic violence. The funding application is open now through Jan. 9. Eligible projects include:. Supportive services, such as child care, education services,...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire claims abandoned Panther Valley home
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire claimed an abandoned home in Panther Valley Thursday afternoon. The Reno Fire Department when to 6880 N. Virginia St. at about 4:20 p.m. when an abandoned home was burning. The building was a complete loss. The cause of the fire is being investigated. No firefighters were...
KOLO TV Reno
Toys for Tots donation drive
It’s the busy season for Gardnerville’s Roberta Cota-Montgomery, who is preparing for a pop-up Christmas cookie sale this weekend. The ceremony will include a history of the National Guard and a speech. Tuesday AM Weather. Updated: 11 hours ago. This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5...
Comments / 1