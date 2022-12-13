Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Gov. Ron DeSantis to Hold News Conference Thursday in Fort Lauderdale
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a news conference Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale. DeSantis will speak at the Florida Department of Transportation district office at 10 a.m. along with Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue. It will be DeSantis' first news conference in...
Miami New Times
The 53rd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival Brings Awareness to Florida's Official Stone Crab Capital
If it's one thing Florida does better than almost any other state, it's fresh seafood. That's why it seems only fitting that the historic fishing village of Everglades City — the state's very own stone-crab capital — will soon become ground zero for all things Florida fish during the annual Everglades Seafood Festival.
‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach
This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
Click10.com
Purple street lights are popping up across South Florida, but why?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in some South Florida neighborhoods have noticed that their local street lights are turning purple. The Florida Department of Transportation is replacing more than 200 of the lights in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, and FPL is also replacing the bad bulbs. As it turns...
themreport.com
How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?
According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95
It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
NBC Miami
2 New Brightline Stations in Aventura and Boca Raton Set to Open Next Week
Two new Brightline railway stations in Aventura and Boca Raton will be opening next week, the company announced Thursday. The first day of service for the new stations will be Dec. 21, with one-way tickets already on sale. The Aventura Station is located at 19796 West Dixie Highway. The Boca...
WSVN-TV
Date set for opening of new South Florida Brightline stations
(WSVN) - South Florida residents looking to avoid the traffic and take the Brightline to Aventura and Boca Raton won’t have to wait much longer. On Thursday, the company announced that both the Aventura and Boca Raton stations will open on December 21. The Brightline Aventura station is located...
South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law
MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
As schools chief is unfired and rehired, we’re tired of this | Editorial
Vickie Cartwright is Broward County superintendent of schools. Again. At least until Jan. 24. But even though Cartwright’s earlier firing is rescinded, the district will keep looking for another superintendent. Is that clear? Surely not. Is this any way to run the nation’s sixth-largest school district? Definitely not. Cartwright’s status was the subject of six agenda items at Tuesday’s School ...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out a warehouse building in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A smokey situation was at hand in South Florida. A fire broke out a large warehouse building near Southwest Second Street and 14th Avenue, Wednesday morning. Lots of smoke poured out of the building as fire rescue tried to get it under control. No injuries...
Key Biscayne moves to ban e-bikes
Acting on a recommendation from police, Key Biscayne’s Village Council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the fastest models of electric bicycles from island streets, worried that improper use by teens would lead to tragedy. “They’re a huge safety issue,” said Police Chief Frank Sousa. The move came despite misgivings from several council members who said […]
SMALL BITES: Heal the Planet now has a store; what’s on the menu at The O.G.?
Heal the Planet WHAT: The green-a-licious nonprofit headed up by Kenneth Fisher has added a retail component with a shop on the edge of Flagler Village. After some storm-related delays, the Heal the Planet store fully opened in December with items such as sustainable household supplies, health and beauty products and vegan treats. “Our main goal is to carry eco-friendly products at a ...
calleochonews.com
Eileen Higgins on exciting Miami transportation projects in the works
Commissioner Eileen Higgins looks back on Miami's transportation projects and their progress so far. Since her election as Commissioner, Eileen Higgins has done everything in her power to get people moving. While serving as Chair of the Transportation, Mobility, and Planning Committee, one of her primary objectives was to push forward the Strategic Miami Area Fast Transit (SMART) plan and develop rapid transit networks. The committee has since started work on the South Corridor, which is expected to complete in early 2024.
NBC Miami
After Recovering From Addiction, Woman Runs South Florida Nonprofit to Help Others
In 2006, Susan Nyamora hit rock bottom. "I was basically using to live and living to die. My life was in complete disarray at that point, said Susan Nyamora, the CEO of South Florida Wellness Network. “My life kind of took a spiral. It was out of control and I was living and running in the streets, pretty much living homeless with an untreated mental health condition and substance abuse disorder that was running rampant.”
NBC Miami
Humid Thursday Across South Florida Before Wet Weather Arrives to Start Weekend
South Florida will be in store for quite a change in weather during the coming days - as humid conditions turn into wet weather before the arrival of our coolest temperatures in months. Look for a warm and humid Thursday as winds turn to the south. Highs will reach the...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Why Miami Is The Least Affordable City In The United States
Miami is the least affordable city in the United States, according to CNBC. The median household income is $44,581. And the average home price is $610k. However, the percentage of income required to afford a home in Miami is approximately 87%.
Comments / 0