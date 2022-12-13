ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

‘Hills’ Star Audrina Patridge Reportedly Dating Podcast Producer Jarod Einsohn

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZvmfD_0jgVa1Hp00
Image Credit: Everett Collection

The Hills star Audrina Patridge, 37, is reportedly dating producer and actor Jarod Einsohn, according to Just Jared. “They’ve been quietly dating since over the summer and have been inseparable since,” the outlet’s source dished. “All of their friends really like them together. It seems like such an easy and very fun relationship. They are constantly making each other laugh.” Interestingly, Jarod is also a producer on Audrina’s podcast, Was It Real?, which likely led to their connection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Pzzt_0jgVa1Hp00
Audrina Patridge is a reality TV star who previously starred on ‘The Hills’ from 2006 to 2010. (Everett Collection)

Despite the source confirming the new romance, the Choices author and Jarod seemingly went Instagram official on Oct. 18, with a photo of them at the pumpkin patch. “Hi pumpkin @audrinapatridge,” he captioned the adorable snapshot. Even Audrina took to the comments section of the post to gush about her alleged beau. “Haha that last minute quick pic @samantharosewillson or @chriswillson_ got was soo worth it;)!”, she wrote along with a kiss emoji and a pumpkin.

More recently, on Dec. 8, Jarod took to Instagram to share a cute group photo of himself with Glass Onion star Kate Hudson, 43, and Audrina. “Glass onion coming at you!!!!! Ps-where is Juli?”, he captioned the photo. Kate even took to the comments section to seemingly send her love to the alleged happy couple by commenting a series of red hearts. In the carousel of photos, Audrina was also pictured trying to lean in for a kiss on Jarod’s cheek in a romantic boomerang.

After posting two Instagram photos seemingly confirming their relationship, many of Jarod and Audrina’s followers took to the comments section to gush about the new couple. “Okay you guys are too cute,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “cuties!!.” One commenter appeared to be a friend, as they asked to hangout with the couple soon. “That last one! Don’t put any effort in geeze Jarod! Hot babe tryin to kiss you can we all finally hang soon? @audrinapatridge Let’s do something festive!”, the friend penned.

Audrina and Jarod’s reported romance comes four years after the brunette beauty’s divorce from actor Corey Bohan, 40. The former couple was married from 2016 until their 2018 divorce. Audrina and Corey welcomed their daughter, Kirra Max Bohan, 6, the same year that they got married. The reality TV star recently posted about her baby girl on Aug. 30. “My baby kirra is growing up way too fast!Im so proud of the little girl she is growing into! She is the sweetest, kindest, intelligent, athletic and silliest little one around..lights my whole world up! the house is way too quiet while she’s at school!!” Audrina captioned the back-to-school photo.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement

Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Rumer Willis Debuts Relationship With Derek Richard Thomas: See the Pic

Watch: Rumer Willis & Amber Rose Talk Consent on "Red Table Talk" Love is in the air for Rumer Willis. The actress, 34, has gone Instagram official with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, sharing a series of romantic fall snaps on Instagram on Nov. 15 and captioning the post with a string of emojis including a heart, lobster, ladybug and snake. The lead singer of the Vista Kicks shared the same photos on his Instagram.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Glamour

Dua Lipa Is Reportedly Dating Jack Harlow

Dua Lipa is reportedly dating Jack Harlow—her first relationship since her split from Anwar Hadid last year. Per Us Weekly, the hit-making pop star and rapper are “talking.”. “They like each other and are both excited to see where things go next,” a source told the outlet, adding...
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on “Painful” Break-Up With Ben Affleck and Returning to Their Relationship for ‘This Is Me … Now’

Jennifer Lopez says her break-up with husband Ben Affleck 20 years ago was so painful she not only “felt like I was going to die” but stopped performing certain songs from her This Is Me … Then album. But their reunion later in life has once again inspired her musically, with the singer revealing that her recently announced This Is Me … Now follow-up will get vulnerable in a way that scares both her and her husband. In a candid conversation as part of the Zane Lowe Interview Series, the singer opened up about the emotional difficulty of breaking up...
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, Returns Home For Thanksgiving & Goes On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Three months after Angelina Jolie sent Zahara Jolie-Pitt off to college, the 17-year-old daughter of Angelina, 47, and Brad Pitt made her way back to her mother’s home just in time for Thanksgiving. A day before the big Turkey Day festivities, Zahara and Angelina decided to christen this homecoming with some shopping. The two hit up Fred Segal in West Hollywood on Nov. 23, both dressed in dark clothes – perfect for the late-Autumn weather.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
People

Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem

"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family.  The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
Us Weekly

Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics

Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)

“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
NEW YORK STATE
People

Ant Anstead Confirms He Spent 'Romantic Thanksgiving' with Girlfriend Renée Zellweger to Instagram Commenter

The couple have been together since 2021 after meeting on Anstead’s show, Celebrity IOU Joyride Ant Anstead was feeling the love this Thanksgiving weekend!  On Thursday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, shared a series of nature photos from his getaway to Sedona, Arizona. While his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, 53, doesn't appear in the snaps of stunning red rocks and sprawling canyons, the British car expert hinted at her presence in the caption to his post: "What a beautiful few days for a romantic thanksgiving switch off adventure! We ended up in Sedona...
ARIZONA STATE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
274K+
Followers
25K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy