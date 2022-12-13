ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Del. Lamont Bagby announces run to fill late Rep. McEachin’s congressional seat

By Dean Mirshahi
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30H8hD_0jgVZgW000

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In front of a Henrico community center that bears his name, Lamont Bagby vowed Monday that the legacy of the late Rep. Donald McEachin “will live on forever” when he announced his bid to fill Virginia’s 4th Congressional District seat .

Rep. McEachin died at the age of 61 on Nov. 28 after a battle with colorectal cancer, his congressional office announced, leaving Virginia’s 4th Congressional District seat vacant weeks after he won reelection.

Surrounded by supporters, including Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, Del. Luke Torian (D-Prince William) and Henrico County board of supervisors representative Tyrone Nelson, an emotional Del. Bagby (D-Henrico) spoke about McEachin’s influence on him.

“I hope that this run not only shows individuals that a young boy from Essex Village can make it but also a young boy from Essex Village can lead,” Bagby said outside the Lamont Bagby community center at the St. Luke Apartments, a complex where he grew up previously known as the Essex Village Apartments, in Henrico County. “And lead with a heart, a heart like Donald McEachin had.”

What’s next for District 4 seat after death of Congressman McEachin?

Following his announcement, Bagby told 8News that he wouldn’t have moved forward with his run if he hadn’t spoken with Rep. McEachin’s wife, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin, first. But he said he never would ask for her endorsement during such a time.

Bagby, the chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus, said if he’s elected to Congress, he will continue Rep. McEachin’s work to help underserved communities in the 4th District and push for environmental justice and civil rights.

While he shared plans to push for initiatives McEachin advocated for, Bagby said Monday that education has always been his “passion.”

The former teacher and Henrico County School Board member said he believes that more funding should go towards education and public safety, not criminal justice, in order to tackle educational and safety concerns head-on.

Del. Lamont Bagby running for Virginia’s 4th Congressional District seat

Bagby also spoke about how he, McEachin and other community leaders worked to improve the conditions at the Essex Village apartments . During his announcement Monday, Bagby took a moment to address comments he’s heard from people about invoking McEachin’s name.

“I got news for folks. I’m never going to stop. I promised him [McEachin], I promised his wife, I promised his children, his legacy will live on forever,” an emotional Bagby said as he wiped his eyes.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has set a special election for Feb. 21, 2023 , to fill McEachin’s seat. Potential candidates have until Dec. 23, at 5 p.m. to file with the U.S. Federal Election Commission, according to the writ of election from Youngkin.

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) has also filed paperwork to run for the 4th District seat and plans to make a “substantial” announcement in Richmond Tuesday morning. Former Democratic state delegate Joseph Preston also announced plans to seek the congressional seat.

Republicans Leon Benjamin, who lost to McEachin in November, and Dale Sturdifen, a former Mecklenburg County School Board chairman, are running to be the GOP nominees.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
DC News Now

Apartment tenants say they complained about smell where pregnant woman’s body was found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County police said on Friday they did not receive any complaints about tenants at the Enclave apartments smelling the decomposing body of a pregnant woman found in the building. Residents butted back, saying that’s because their complaints weren’t being documented. Police said the 26-year-old pregnant woman was […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
People

Outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn Ordered to Pay $15,000 After House Ethics Investigation

In a report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn, 27, "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House" when he promoted a cryptocurrency that he had invested in A House panel this week said that Rep. Madison Cawthorn violated ethics rules, ordering him to pay more than $14,000 to charity after he promoted a cryptocurrency from which he allegedly benefited financially. In its report issued Tuesday, the House Ethics Committee said Cawthorn "acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House."...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mother Jones

Republicans Want the Supreme Court to “Rewrite History” So They Can Hijack Elections

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A lawyer for the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that state legislatures should be granted sweeping new powers to pass gerrymandered maps and restrictive voting laws and cannot be constrained by state courts or state constitutions when it comes to regulating federal elections. This “independent state legislature” theory had long been considered fringe, but in recent years it has been aggressively pushed before the court by Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo and his allied groups, the Trump campaign during its attempt to overturn the election in 2020, and now by Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina.
ALABAMA STATE
KSNB Local4

Democrat applies to Pillen for U.S. Senate seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Ann Ashford, an attorney who ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020, is among the applicants for the U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb. The Nebraska Examiner reported that Ashford, a Democrat and the widow of...
NEBRASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff

In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
ARIZONA STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy