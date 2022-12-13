ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SportsZone Player of the Year Nominee #10: Woodbury Central QB Drew Kluender

By Anthony Mitchell
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our next SportsZone Football Player of the Year finalist had a strong season, statistically finishing as one of the best quarterbacks in the state.

Our next nominee is Woodbury Central quarterback Drew Kluender. The junior threw for a state-leading 3,419 yards while finishing fourth in all of Iowa with 37 passing touchdowns. The Wildcats’ signal-caller dominated the Class A charts, finishing first in six different offensive categories.

Woodbury Central ended the year with an 11-1 record, finishing as State semifinalist.

