SportsZone Player of the Year Nominee #10: Woodbury Central QB Drew Kluender
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our next SportsZone Football Player of the Year finalist had a strong season, statistically finishing as one of the best quarterbacks in the state.
Our next nominee is Woodbury Central quarterback Drew Kluender. The junior threw for a state-leading 3,419 yards while finishing fourth in all of Iowa with 37 passing touchdowns. The Wildcats’ signal-caller dominated the Class A charts, finishing first in six different offensive categories.
Woodbury Central ended the year with an 11-1 record, finishing as State semifinalist.
