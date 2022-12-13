ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Va. Elections Commissioner explains why ineligible felons remained on voter rolls

By Jackie DeFusco
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MgoQ_0jgVYqCf00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During a lengthy presentation to lawmakers, Elections Commissioner Susan Beals explained why thousands of felons remained on Virginia’s voter rolls despite losing their right to cast a ballot under state law.

The glitch is just the latest symptom of rigid, outdated technology that’s now being overhauled, Beals told House and Senate Privileges and Elections Committees on Monday. Beals also explained how the Virginia Department of Elections (ELECT) plans to prevent additional problems during the two-year transition to a new voter registration system.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Elections department says issue kept ineligible Virginians on voter rolls since 2011

Beals said 1,248 felons who are not eligible to vote have cast a ballot since 2011. She said they’re part of a group of 10,558 offenders who had their rights restored by the Governor upon release, then had their rights revoked once again after being convicted of another offense.

Beals said programming for the rights restoration system was inflexible from the start. She said it didn’t allow people taken off of the prohibited list to be added back on later.

“Unfortunately, the way the code was written, you could not unexpire somebody if they came back in and reoffended. So once you were restored, you were always going to be restored,” Beals said.

Beals said they’ve now created an automated solution for fixing the records and sent the updated information to local registrars.

“Already our registrars have gotten through half of them. So I believe that they will be finished by the end of this week having them canceled and off the rolls,” Beals said.

Beals said the problem was identified during a review of list maintenance processes and procedures. She said this audit will help facilitate a smooth transition to a new statewide voter registration system as the state prepares to replace outdated technology that was installed 15 years ago.

“We are past time for a new system that brings in new technology and new features and new functionality,” Beals said. “In 2007, we didn’t have iPhones. Most of us were using BlackBerries and Game Boys were also a thing.  So that gives you an idea of the technology we’re talking about.”

MORE: Virginia’s voter registration system needs replacing

Beals said they recently awarded a contract for the project. She said their goal is for the new system to go live in February 2025.

Lawmakers pressed Beals about how the state plans to prevent additional problems in the meantime after the existing system was blamed for multiple glitches leading up to this fall’s election. Local registrars were left scrambling at the last minute multiple times after the state failed to transfer updated voter records from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Governor Youngkin ‘frustrated’ by delayed voter records

Beals said they’re planning to implement a new monitoring and alert system that will flag problems faster.

“We don’t have that monitoring or those alerts in place. We need to have real-time information that something is going wrong as soon as it is going wrong. The monitoring is going to be a critical element that is going to help us get through the next two years,” Beals said.

Beals said the alert system was put on the back burner during previous administrations but they’re prioritizing the project for the first quarter of 2023.

Beals declined to do an interview on Monday after the meeting.

Delegate Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax), who has been critical of recent errors under Governor Glenn Youngkin’s administration, said in an interview after the presentation that Beals appears to
“have her arms around” long-standing problems. He believes staff turnover and a loss of institutional knowledge between administrations contributed to previous glitches.

“I think she has learned a lot and the job is very difficult,” Sickles said. “It’s understandable that things can slip through the cracks and I think that is what happened this time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
princessanneindy.com

2023 Virginia Elections: Questions for candidates in Virginia Senate District 7 [Special Election]

Ed. — The Independent News submitted questions to candidates in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, special election in Virginia State Senate District 7. Responses appear below. Both campaigns responded on a very short timeline, given the rapid nature of this special election to fill the remaining term of state Sen. Jen Kiggans, who will serve in Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Youngkin proposes $1 billion in tax cuts in amended budget plan

(The Center Square) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax cuts as part of a list of updates he wants to make to the state’s two-year budget, which includes amendments to reduce Virginia’s corporate tax rate and individual income tax rate. The proposed tax cuts come on top of $4 billion in tax relief included in the biennial state budget approved by the General Assembly and signed by Youngkin earlier this year. The governor touted his budget amendments to cut taxes as a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Republicans are using ranked-choice voting again. Democrats still aren’t.

As a Virginia Democratic committee spent over an hour Monday night discussing the unusual logistics of how to hold a congressional firehouse primary that has to be wrapped up before Christmas, the topic of ranked-choice voting never came up. On Wednesday, the Republican Party of Virginia announced it will use ranked-choice voting to pick its […] The post Virginia Republicans are using ranked-choice voting again. Democrats still aren’t. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement

Virginia utility regulators have accepted a settlement over ratepayer protections tied to Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project. The State Corporation Commission Thursday wrote in its approval that all parties had agreed the settlement “adequately protects the interests of consumers” or expressed no opposition to it. The settlement was proposed by Dominion, the attorney […] The post Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Here are all the GOP legal challenges to Arizona’s election results

Most unsuccessful Arizona statewide Republican nominees formally contested their opponents’ certified victories, pushing vast allegations to argue votes should be set aside or adjusted that would flip the outcomes.  State and county election officials insist no voter was disenfranchised, finishing the certification process last week in accordance with a statutory timeline that began a five-day window when […]
ARIZONA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Sen. Creigh Deeds speaks on Gov. Youngkin’s new behavioral health care plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wednesday Governor Glenn Youngkin shared his three-year plan to transform Virginia’s behavioral health system. “I want to see something more than one-time funding. This isn’t a one-time problem. It’s going to take a consistent investment of resources to really respond to crisis and to address our mental health needs. I want to keep people out of a crisis,” said Virginia Senator Creigh Deeds.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

First candidate for Virginia’s new 54th District files paperwork

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A seat in Virginia’s House of Representatives is open after redistricting, and now one person is putting their name into the ring. Katrina Callsen says has filed paperwork to run for the new 54th District, which covers parts of Albemarle County and Charlottesville. “I decided...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin proposes $230 million behavioral health overhaul

HENRICO — Describing Virginia’s current behavioral health system as in “crisis,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday laid out a sweeping $230 million plan to address gaps in how the state cares for adults and children facing mental health, substance abuse and other behavioral issues. “The commonwealth’s behavioral health safety net is not equipped to address […] The post Youngkin proposes $230 million behavioral health overhaul appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

The price of life in prison

Denise Holsinger has spent more than 25 years in Virginia prisons, and she says the state provides inmates with little more than three hot meals and a bed to its inmates — what Holsinger calls three hots and a cot. But inmates say prison fare is high in carbs...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Virginia Governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff Dec. 13, Dec. 14

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued a flag order following the passing of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Youngkin made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, ordering all flags to be lowered to half-staff immediately in memory and respect of Virginia House Delegate Ronnie Campbell. Campbell served as...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

ACLU: Parents, Virginia settle lawsuit on school masking accommodations

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is settling a lawsuit regarding masking in public schools. The ACLU of Virginia announced Monday, December 12: Today the Commonwealth of Virginia affirmed that peer masking in Virginia public schools is a reasonable modification for students with disabilities that put them at severe risk if they contract COVID-19 as part of a settlement in the Seaman et al. vs. Commonwealth of Virginia et al.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy