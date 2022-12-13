Taylor Swift Through the Years, From Day One to 'Midnights'

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Taylor Swift is 33!

Swift burst onto the scene in 2006 with her debut single "Tim McGraw" from her self-titled album. Since then, she's become a bona fide pop culture icon, with everything from her love life, wardrobe choices, pets and petty feuds becoming cultural moments—but obviously, none so much as her music.

Swift successfully crossed over from country completely to pop with 1989, though the transition gradually began as early as "Love Story" and Fearless.

She's shattered records, gotten her own Starbucks drink, made red scarves a major statement and re-recorded some of her biggest hits—all while releasing four brand-new albums in as many years. Phew!

Look back at Taylor Swift through the years from her first major red carpet appearance to today—and don't forget to look for Easter eggs all along the way, because there are several. They don't call her a "Mastermind" for nothing!

Taylor Swift through the years and reminisce on every single one of her iconic eras.

