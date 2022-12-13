Read full article on original website
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook Looking More Likely To Stay A Laker All Year?
The team's sixth man has been playing well in his new role.
Patrick Beverley’s reported team preference shows he was never a Lakers fit
The Los Angeles Lakers traded for Patrick Beverley over the summer and that was the “big move” for the front office. To be fair, at the time, the trade seemed like a genius one. Talen Horton-Tucker was not who the Lakers thought he would be and at worst, Los Angeles got financial freedom after the 2022-23 season.
Charles Barkley Has Had Enough of Everyone Talking About the Lakers
‘They stink!’ Charles Barkley is fed up with coverage of Los Angeles.
Former 5-star prospect spurns Louisville for Oklahoma
Louisville’s expectations for the 2022-23 season have been greeted by disappointment after a 5-4 start to the season. To make matters worse, the program just lost former five-star recruit Payton Verhulst, who announced she is transferring to Oklahoma. Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz elaborated on the situation after the...
Lakers Land Raptors’ Fred VanVleet In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, it feels like the whole NBA world is waiting for a Russell Westbrook trade. In fact, we’ve been waiting for a while. The Lakers have been rumored to be shopping Westbrook for so long that we’ve seen countless proposals come and go. The Pacers were supposed to...
Carmelo Anthony Talks About His Future In The NBA
Currently a free agent close to two months into the 2022-23 NBA season, ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony recently talked about his future while attending his son’s high school game.
Steve Kerr is not surprised that the NBA renamed the MVP trophy after Michael Jordan
Steve Kerr says he's not surprised that the MVP trophy is now named after his former teammate and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.
Shaq's Interested In Buying NBA Team, But Wants To Be 'Heavily Involved'
Shaquille O'Neal was forced to sell his share in the Kings earlier this year, but the Big Fella tells TMZ Sports he's interested in getting back in the owner's box ... but this time, he wants to be "heavily involved!" O'Neal joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs...
Report: Golden State Warriors Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly in the trade market
Bulls Land Jazz’s Collin Sexton In Bold Trade Scenario
As the NBA season wears on, we’re getting a clearer picture of where the league’s teams really stand. After all, off-season projections only count for so much. We’re working with limited information. Sometimes, a team looks better on paper than they are in practice – or worse.
Suns Land Pistons’ Saddiq Bey In Bold Trade Scenario
As a general rule, NBA contenders target veterans. Generally, that rule makes sense. Young players are less ready to contribute to winning games. They normally need to learn the ropes before they’re ready to be a meaningful part of an NBA title run. Rules are made to be broken....
Oklahoma, USC latest to offer Tulsa transfer Dillon Wade
Former Tulsa offensive tackle Dillon Wade is racking up offers at an impressive rate following his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal. On Tuesday, he added offers from Oklahoma and USC, to go along with several more Power Five options. Ole Miss, Auburn, Missouri, Duke, Ohio State, TCU, California and...
The Lakers can’t afford for Darvin Ham to be the typical rookie head coach
Typically, first time NBA head coaches get to learn alongside a younger team with lowered stakes. Darvin Ham has no such luxury with these Los Angeles Lakers headed up by a 38-year-old LeBron James and MVP candidate Anthony Davis. He has no time to learn on the job, and mistakes he has personally acknowledged yet repeated have already cost a couple wins. Given the razor thin margins for error that come with a flawed roster, his learning curve is a less a curve than it is a cliff.
