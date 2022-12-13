ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

ClutchPoints

Former 5-star prospect spurns Louisville for Oklahoma

Louisville’s expectations for the 2022-23 season have been greeted by disappointment after a 5-4 start to the season. To make matters worse, the program just lost former five-star recruit Payton Verhulst, who announced she is transferring to Oklahoma. Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz elaborated on the situation after the...
On3.com

Oklahoma, USC latest to offer Tulsa transfer Dillon Wade

Former Tulsa offensive tackle Dillon Wade is racking up offers at an impressive rate following his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal. On Tuesday, he added offers from Oklahoma and USC, to go along with several more Power Five options. Ole Miss, Auburn, Missouri, Duke, Ohio State, TCU, California and...
silverscreenandroll.com

The Lakers can’t afford for Darvin Ham to be the typical rookie head coach

Typically, first time NBA head coaches get to learn alongside a younger team with lowered stakes. Darvin Ham has no such luxury with these Los Angeles Lakers headed up by a 38-year-old LeBron James and MVP candidate Anthony Davis. He has no time to learn on the job, and mistakes he has personally acknowledged yet repeated have already cost a couple wins. Given the razor thin margins for error that come with a flawed roster, his learning curve is a less a curve than it is a cliff.
