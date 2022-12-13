ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch out, Nvidia: overclocked AMD RX 7900 XTX matches RTX 4090 performance

In a rather stunning move, TechPowerUp has managed to overclock an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX to such a point where it can match the Nvidia RTX 4090 in the demanding Cyberpunk 2077 benchmark. Now, let's not get carried away: on paper, a $999 GPU going toe to toe with...
The high-quality mic in Astell & Kern’s new USB-C DAC dongle is ideal for PC gamers

Dongle-style DACs are becoming more and more common, but a new gamer-friendly feature on Astell & Kern’s newly unveiled HC3 may set it apart from the pack. As well as allowing higher quality, hi-res playback from portable devices and PCs, the HC3 has a trick up its sleeve with microphone connectivity built in, allowing for crystal clear talkback for online gaming as well as boosting the fidelity of those fragging sound effects.
Where to buy the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Get your hands on Team Red's most powerful graphics card. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is here, and it really is the RTX 4080-killer we were all hoping to see. As we noted in our RX 7900 XTX review, AMD had some seriously stiff competition from Nvidia this year, but Team Red has risen to the occasion and delivered a powerful GPU at an extremely competitive price point.
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti full GPU specs are spilled – and it’s good news

Nvidia’s rumored RTX 4070 Ti has been the subject of yet more leakage, again from a graphics card maker. This time we’ve been treated to spilled images of PNY’s cards, and the full specs of the 4070 Ti – which will come as a relief to those who were concerned about recent chatter regarding a big slash in the CUDA Core count.
Cooler Master CH331 USB gaming headset review

If you’re low on budget and are looking for a decent headset with impressive sound and ergonomics, the Cooler Master CH331 USB is the one. Along with providing a lightweight body and an immensely comfortable fit, the CH331 features pretty crisp treble, strong bass, and excellent positional audio. Cooler...
Hands on: Oppo Find N2 – a capable but by-the-book folding update

The Oppo Find N2 is a clean refinement of the company's debut foldable that keeps what made the first Find N unique while addressing some of its biggest weaknesses. If it were launching outside of China, we'd be excited about the price/performance balance it appears to strike, but as only the N2 Flip is set to go international, it becomes another China exclusive that remains out of reach.
XPPen Deco Pro review

The XPPen Deco Pro is a fantastic starter tablet or a worthy low-budget upgrade for those who have been making do with older models. Still, the award-winning design and impressive specs might feel limiting and cheap for anyone accustomed to more professional-grade drawing tablets.
Hands on: DaVinci Resolve for iPad

DaVinci Resolve for iPad is a powerful video editing app designed to help you take professional creative projects to the next level. This full-featured solution from Blackmagic Design is free, with a premium upgrade - exactly like its desktop counterpart. We were impressed with the video editor's real-time color grading, multi-track audio, and timeline editing tools. Its advanced AI capabilities lets your edit videos quickly with incredible accuracy and precision. But, as it's still in beta, there are a few bugs.
How to launch your own website with WebsiteBaker

WebsiteBaker is a modern, open-source content management system (CMS) that’s designed with power and usability in mind. There are loads of developer tools on offer, but you don’t need any special tech skills to use its basic features—which makes it a versatile option for business users who want to create their own website.
Run your own ecommerce platform with PrestaShop

Creating an online store is a great way to generate side income or start your own business. PrestaShop is a free, open-source ecommerce platform that enables you to easily create your own store. To use PrestaShop, you will need web hosting, which will provide the server infrastructure and software you...
How to install a free ERP software called Dolibarr

Dolibarr is a powerful open-source ERP and CRM program that’s useful for businesses of all shapes and sizes. It comes with a suite of features, including everything from basic HR tools to marketing and productivity integrations. It’s also a super user-friendly option once you’ve got it going.
How to kickstart your own Ancestry.com alternative with webtrees

Webtrees is a free, super powerful open-source genealogy program. It supports standard GEDCOM files, which means that it’s compatible with most major desktop programs, and it comes with loads of excellent management features. However, webtrees is a self-hosted program, and it can be pretty difficult to get started with—especially...
A Google Photos alternative: Store your photos online with Piwigo

The digital photos we have of our friends, family, and past experiences are priceless, and it would be crushing to lose them all in a hard drive failure or other unforeseen circumstances. So, cloud-hosted photo storage services (opens in new tab) like Google Photos (opens in new tab) have become extremely popular, but they can also be expensive when you have many photos to store.
How to install live chat software with Sales Syntax

Sales Syntax (opens in new tab) is an open-source customer relationship management (CRM) program that focuses on providing a high-quality live chat experience. Its user interface is outdated, but there are several useful tools on offer. The program is free to use, but being a self-hosted program, you will need...
Set up your own groupware service with Tiki Wiki CMS

Tiki Wiki CMS (opens in new tab) is a powerful open-source content management system that can be used to create websites, intranet, and web applications. It’s known as Tiki for short. Tiki functions particularly well as a web-based collaboration tool, and its modular nature allows you to create all...
This essential PS5 accessory is back to its cheapest ever price

Alongside a surprise hour-long update, there's little else more frustrating than settling in for a gaming session only to discover that your PS5 controller is completely out of juice. You forgot to plug it in last night and now it's completely flat. We've all been there. It's a deflating experience,...
15 best last-minute gifts from Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy

December 25 is inching closer and closer, and if you're still searching for that perfect present, then you've come to the right place. We've been scouring the web to bring you the best last-minute gifts from popular online retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. We've searched for best-selling gifts that arrive in time for Christmas, and as a little bonus, every item we've listed is also on sale.

