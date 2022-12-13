Read full article on original website
Families of 125 Haverhill Children Benefit from First Responders’ Heroes and Helpers Program
This year’s Heroes and Helpers program, spearheaded by the Haverhill Police and Fire Departments, raised more than $15,000 and served the families of 125 children. Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone praised those who gave and first responders who worked with Haverhill students to make the fourth annual program a success. Unlike other holiday programs, Heroes and Helpers makes it possible for children to give gifts to their needy families.
Stoughton murder victim was “working hard to turn her life around,” says her friend
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A friend of the Stoughton murder victim shared photos and memories of 40-year-old Amber Buckner with Boston 25 News. Jessica Ferris says she was stunned when she learned Wednesday that Bruckner died in such a tragic way. “No, I was told she was murdered. And then...
CBS News
Concord-Carlisle parent John Grace accused of threatening school superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter
CONCORD - A Concord-Carlisle parent accused of threatening to hurt the school district's superintendent is under house arrest with a GPS tracking bracelet. On Monday, Concord police said they learned 53-year-old John Grace threatened to use a weapon to hurt Dr. Laurie Hunter. Police investigated the matter and took steps to ensure Hunter's safety, executing a search warrant at Grace's home and taking away all of the guns there.
whdh.com
Newton girl surprised with trip to Hawaii after completing brain cancer treatment
NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 10 year old from Newton was surprised with a trip to Hawaii after completing treatment for a brain tumor. On Monday, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Subaru of Wakefield surprised Anatole Pham Nguyen with the dream trip and a Hawaiian-themed send-off party to celebrate. Anatole thought...
Boston police seek help finding missing teen last seen leaving high school basketball game
BOSTON — Police in Boston are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage boy who was last seen leaving a high school basketball game on Tuesday, officials announced Wednesday. Nycere Johnson, 13, of Dorchester, has not been seen or heard from since he left a...
Acton teenager badly hurt in hit and run is expected to go home soon
BOSTON - The teenager who was badly injured by a hit and run driver in Acton is expected to return home soon. Thirteen-year-old Cesar Soto has been recovering in the hospital since November 2 when he was hit by a driver on Great Road who then took off. Cesar's family says he has undergone a number of surgeries and is expected to leave the hospital within the next couple of weeks. Police said they used surveillance video to track down the alleged driver and car involved. An 85-year-old Maynard woman could soon be facing charges.
Billerica family continues holiday light tradition, helping neighbors in need
BILLERICA - The lights are on at the Lossmans' in Billerica, for the 28th year in a row! "You're just driving by on the side of the street and you're like, 'oh this place is beautiful! I should check it out!'" said 10-year-old Charlie. "It's amazing and there's so many decorations!" added 7-year-old Falyn. You'd think the car-stopping display on Biscayne Drive just couldn't get any better and brighter; But it is. "This year Christmas is going to be awesome. We have him home," said Cindy Lossman of her husband. Soon after switching on last year's...
Haverhill Library’s Friends Shop Offers Unique Gifts; New Ornament Celebrates Library’s 150th Birthday
Those looking for a truly unique gift idea this season need look no further than the Friends Shop at the Haverhill Public Library. In time for the 150th anniversary of the Haverhill Public Library, the nonprofit Friends Shop offers a pewter tree ornament depicting the library’s Main Street clock tower. Friends of the Haverhill Public Library Board Vice Chair Maureen Ferris tells WHAV the ornament was handcrafted by Hampshire Pewter and available for $20. She also recommends the annual Friends of the Haverhill Public Library calendar.
DA identifies 16-year-old driver who died when car went off road, struck guardrail in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old driver died in a crash in Stoughton overnight, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sumner Stret near the intersection with Ryan Road found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into a guardrail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
nbcboston.com
Man Hurt in Pedestrian Accident in Front of Lowell Elementary School
A man was hit by a vehicle near a Lowell, Massachusetts, elementary school Wednesday morning, police said. The crash apparently involved an ambulance, which was seen being towed from the scene in front of the Lincoln Elementary School on Chelmsford Street on Wednesday morning. They said Chelmsford Street is closed...
WCVB
Boston police release images of suspect in violent Theater District attack
BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a violent assault in the city’s Theater District last month. Detectives said at 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 5, officers were called to an assault and battery in the area of 279 Tremont St. Responding officers located a man who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries and emergency brain surgery.
Police investigating crash involving pedestrian in front of Lowell elementary school
LOWELL, Mass. — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened in front of an elementary school in Lowell on Wednesday morning. Officers responding to the area of 300 Chelmsford Street after 8 a.m. found a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle outside of Lincoln Elementary School, according to Lowell police.
Boston PD asking for public help identifying man in connection with an aggravated assault in Roxbury
Boston Police is asking for the publics help identifying a man in connection with an aggravated assault in Roxbury. According to Boston Police, on Thursday December 8, 2022, at about 5:30 p.m. police responded to the area of Deckard Street in Roxbury. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a...
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Tewksbury dies from injuries
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — The person struck by a vehicle in Tewksbury has died from their injuries, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office. The DA’s office has identified the person as William Snelbaker, 58, of Boston. Snelbaker was struck on Main Street just after 5 p.m.,...
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
WCVB
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
nbcboston.com
Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash
A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday. The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene and later identified as 16-year-old Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton.
Man who tried to dive out high-rise window in Boston following discovery of body to face a judge
BOSTON — A man who tried to dive out of a high-rise window in Boston following the discovery of a body is slated to face a judge on Wednesday. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.
Two arrested in Auburn for disrupting crime scene of dog stabbed in the head
AUBURN, Mass. — Two Auburn residents were arrested after they allegedly assaulted and spat on officers that were working to investigate a dog that was found stabbed in the head at their home. Officers responded to 113 Washington Street shortly after 9:00 p.m. for a report of a stabbed...
themainewire.com
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
