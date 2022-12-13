ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

WHAV

Families of 125 Haverhill Children Benefit from First Responders’ Heroes and Helpers Program

This year’s Heroes and Helpers program, spearheaded by the Haverhill Police and Fire Departments, raised more than $15,000 and served the families of 125 children. Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone praised those who gave and first responders who worked with Haverhill students to make the fourth annual program a success. Unlike other holiday programs, Heroes and Helpers makes it possible for children to give gifts to their needy families.
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS News

Concord-Carlisle parent John Grace accused of threatening school superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter

CONCORD - A Concord-Carlisle parent accused of threatening to hurt the school district's superintendent is under house arrest with a GPS tracking bracelet. On Monday, Concord police said they learned 53-year-old John Grace threatened to use a weapon to hurt Dr. Laurie Hunter. Police investigated the matter and took steps to ensure Hunter's safety, executing a search warrant at Grace's home and taking away all of the guns there.
CONCORD, MA
CBS Boston

Acton teenager badly hurt in hit and run is expected to go home soon

BOSTON - The teenager who was badly injured by a hit and run driver in Acton is expected to return home soon. Thirteen-year-old Cesar Soto has been recovering in the hospital since November 2 when he was hit by a driver on Great Road who then took off. Cesar's family says he has undergone a number of surgeries and is expected to leave the hospital within the next couple of weeks. Police said they used surveillance video to track down the alleged driver and car involved. An 85-year-old Maynard woman could soon be facing charges. 
ACTON, MA
CBS Boston

Billerica family continues holiday light tradition, helping neighbors in need

BILLERICA - The lights are on at the Lossmans' in Billerica, for the 28th year in a row! "You're just driving by on the side of the street and you're like, 'oh this place is beautiful! I should check it out!'" said 10-year-old Charlie. "It's amazing and there's so many decorations!" added 7-year-old Falyn. You'd think the car-stopping display on Biscayne Drive just couldn't get any better and brighter; But it is. "This year Christmas is going to be awesome. We have him home," said Cindy Lossman of her husband.  Soon after switching on last year's...
BILLERICA, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Library’s Friends Shop Offers Unique Gifts; New Ornament Celebrates Library’s 150th Birthday

Those looking for a truly unique gift idea this season need look no further than the Friends Shop at the Haverhill Public Library. In time for the 150th anniversary of the Haverhill Public Library, the nonprofit Friends Shop offers a pewter tree ornament depicting the library’s Main Street clock tower. Friends of the Haverhill Public Library Board Vice Chair Maureen Ferris tells WHAV the ornament was handcrafted by Hampshire Pewter and available for $20. She also recommends the annual Friends of the Haverhill Public Library calendar.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA identifies 16-year-old driver who died when car went off road, struck guardrail in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old driver died in a crash in Stoughton overnight, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Sumner Stret near the intersection with Ryan Road found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into a guardrail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.
STOUGHTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Hurt in Pedestrian Accident in Front of Lowell Elementary School

A man was hit by a vehicle near a Lowell, Massachusetts, elementary school Wednesday morning, police said. The crash apparently involved an ambulance, which was seen being towed from the scene in front of the Lincoln Elementary School on Chelmsford Street on Wednesday morning. They said Chelmsford Street is closed...
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Boston police release images of suspect in violent Theater District attack

BOSTON — Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a violent assault in the city’s Theater District last month. Detectives said at 1:48 a.m. on Nov. 5, officers were called to an assault and battery in the area of 279 Tremont St. Responding officers located a man who was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries and emergency brain surgery.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Teenage Driver Dead in Stoughton Car Crash

A driver is dead after crashing their car off a street in Stoughton, Massachusetts, overnight, authorities said Wednesday. The car drove off Sumner Street near Ryan Road, hitting a guard rail, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. The driver was found dead at the scene and later identified as 16-year-old Ja’Zell Bentencourt, of Stoughton.
STOUGHTON, MA
themainewire.com

Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland

Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
MANCHESTER, NH
