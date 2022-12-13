ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

What time is France vs Morocco in USA today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup semifinal

France may head into the second World Cup semifinal as favorites, but they will have to be at their best against a Morocco side looking to continue their historic run. The 2018 champion France has shaken off a raft of injuries and the supposed 'world champions curse' to make a second successive semifinal, even though they were arguably second best against England in their last match.
Sporting News

How to watch Stephen Curry vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: TV channel, live stream, time for Warriors vs. Bucks Tuesday NBA game

It doesn't get much better than this. On Tuesday, two of the NBA's biggest stars go head-to-head when Giannis Antetokounmpo's Bucks host Stephen Curry's Warriors. It's been an up-and-down start to the season for the Warriors, but Curry has been spectacular. He's averaging 30.0 points, 7.0 assists and 6.6 rebounds through 24 games, numbers that are as good as — if not better — than his unanimous MVP season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sporting News

The Sporting News: Boxing top 12 pound-for-pound list

Nothing elicits more debate among fight fans than a pound-for-pound list. The sport of boxing is replete with great champions, everyone has their favourites, and if you don’t give a certain fighter respect, that oversight can be the proverbial rock that started a landslide on social media. Over the...
Sporting News

FIFA World Cup final 2022 start time: Kickoff details and venue for championship match in Qatar

The World Cup final is one of the most iconic events in sport. Taking place every four years, it is one of the most-watched events across the globe. The 2022 World Cup final will be the last step in crowning a new international champion. With Argentina and France the last two teams standing, one of them will lift the famous trophy above their heads.
Sporting News

Chiefs' big signing foreshadows a bigger problem for New Zealand

The recruitment of a 34-year-old prop from Ireland might have raised a few eyebrows in New Zealand this weekend. John Ryan, who has accumulated 24 international caps to go along with his 201 for Munster, has been brought into the Chiefs squad as a like-for-like replacement for injured prop All Black Ta’avao.

