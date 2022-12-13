Boys hockey: Eagles fight back against New Prague; Jags tough schedule continues

Deutsch collects hat trick in wild 13-goal affair

The Kennedy boys hockey team is still searching for its first win, three games in after a wild comeback against New Prague fell short in an 8-5 final on Dec. 6 before closing out the week with a 7-1 loss to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Dec. 9.

Kennedy captain Clayton Deutsch had three goals including a power play then short-handed goal in the third period. He also set up the Eagles’ first goal coming 10:16 into the second period from Ryan Butala to break up the 6-0 Trojans start.

Kennedy’s Zander Karow set up Thomas Fuller for the final goal coming at 16:40 to make it 8-5 as the Eagles scored four times on just 12 shots in the period. New Prague finished the game with a 50-25 shots edge.

Senior defenseman Nate Vodovnik scored the lone Kennedy goal in the third period of a 7-1 loss to Litchfield on Saturday.

The Dragons scored four goals during the second period while Kennedy held a 28-25 shots edge in the game.

Jaguars

After consecutive shutout losses at Cloquet (6-0, Dec. 3) and at Orono (4-0, Dec. 6), Jefferson scored a season-best three goals in a 5-3 defeat to Hopkins on Dec. 8 at Bloomington Ice Garden.

Jaguars sophomore Charlie Bartsh tied it up just over six minutes into the game with assists from Bodie Dahl and Taylor Cossette before Hopkins took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Joe Kubas tied the game at 2-2 just 29 seconds into the third period and assisted on Grant Baker’s goal to chip into the Hopkins’ 4-3 lead just over nine minutes into the period.

Royals’ Louis Degiulio pushed the visitors lead back to 5-3 with one minute left in regulation to spoil Jefferson’s hopes.

Fifth-ranked (Class A) Orono outshot Jefferson 51-19 in the Dec. 6 Metro West Conference opener in a 4-0 final score.

Jefferson hosted Eagan on Wednesday before traveling to Chanhassen for a 2 p.m. start at the Victoria Recreation Center on Saturday in a Metro West Conference match.