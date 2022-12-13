ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Prague, MN

Boys hockey: Eagles fight back against New Prague; Jags tough schedule continues

By by Jason Olson
Sun Current
Sun Current
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KnoM_0jgVVaeA00

Deutsch collects hat trick in wild 13-goal affair

The Kennedy boys hockey team is still searching for its first win, three games in after a wild comeback against New Prague fell short in an 8-5 final on Dec. 6 before closing out the week with a 7-1 loss to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Dec. 9.

Kennedy captain Clayton Deutsch had three goals including a power play then short-handed goal in the third period. He also set up the Eagles’ first goal coming 10:16 into the second period from Ryan Butala to break up the 6-0 Trojans start.

Kennedy’s Zander Karow set up Thomas Fuller for the final goal coming at 16:40 to make it 8-5 as the Eagles scored four times on just 12 shots in the period. New Prague finished the game with a 50-25 shots edge.

Senior defenseman Nate Vodovnik scored the lone Kennedy goal in the third period of a 7-1 loss to Litchfield on Saturday.

The Dragons scored four goals during the second period while Kennedy held a 28-25 shots edge in the game.

Jaguars

After consecutive shutout losses at Cloquet (6-0, Dec. 3) and at Orono (4-0, Dec. 6), Jefferson scored a season-best three goals in a 5-3 defeat to Hopkins on Dec. 8 at Bloomington Ice Garden.

Jaguars sophomore Charlie Bartsh tied it up just over six minutes into the game with assists from Bodie Dahl and Taylor Cossette before Hopkins took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Joe Kubas tied the game at 2-2 just 29 seconds into the third period and assisted on Grant Baker’s goal to chip into the Hopkins’ 4-3 lead just over nine minutes into the period.

Royals’ Louis Degiulio pushed the visitors lead back to 5-3 with one minute left in regulation to spoil Jefferson’s hopes.

Fifth-ranked (Class A) Orono outshot Jefferson 51-19 in the Dec. 6 Metro West Conference opener in a 4-0 final score.

Jefferson hosted Eagan on Wednesday before traveling to Chanhassen for a 2 p.m. start at the Victoria Recreation Center on Saturday in a Metro West Conference match.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Ukrainian hockey player gets big assist from Minnetonka family

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A young hockey player from Ukraine is finding out just how strong Minnesota's hockey community is.Max Chevevatenko had played hockey with Tyler Hess in summer camps when a group from Ukraine would come to the U.S. So when the war raged in Ukraine, Hess asked if he could come live with his family.That was 9 months ago. Now, Chevevatenko lives with the Hess family and still stays in touch with his family.He is supported by the Minnetonka Hockey Association, who have been helping raise money for his hockey fees and beyond. And they have become his Minnetonka...
MINNETONKA, MN
tcbmag.com

2022 People of the Year: The Pohlads

Back before the pandemic, in the halcyon days when downtown Minneapolis vaulted from win to win, one of its nagging troubles was a lack of a true luxury hotel. “We had certain celebrities and musicians who would not overnight here,” says Mayor Jacob Frey. “They’d fly up from Chicago for the performance and fly back,” rendering the city a blank slate in the eyes of the global cultural elite.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kymnradio.net

Area School closing and late start information 12/15/22

12-15-22 — Overnight weather conditions are causing late starts and school closings across the area. Cannon Falls Schools will be closed today. Randolph schools are closed today, and Kenyon Wannamnigo schools are closed today as well. The Northfield Public Schools will open two hours late on Thursday, December 15,...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

It’s no mystery: Mary Jo Pehl returns to Eden Prairie

In 1989, the soon-to-bit-hit-comedy TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the brainchild of Minnesota comedian Joel Hodgson and television producer Jim Mallon, and further developed by fellow comedians Trace Beaulieu and head writer Mike Nelson, had just taken a big step forward. In addition to being the signature program for a new cable TV enterprise, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
New Prague Times

Accident on Hwy 13/19 East

Crash on Hwy 13/19 east of New Prague. Highway appears to be closed from east and west. See more in a upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.
NEW PRAGUE, MN
Eater

An All-THC Taproom Is Popping Up in Northeast This Weekend

A first-of-its-kind pop-up is debuting at the former Able Seedhouse and Brewery space in Northeast Minneapolis this weekend: a dedicated THC taproom. Of course, the drinks here aren’t really on tap — Minnesota’s new THC law allows the sale of food and beverages containing 5 milligrams of THC per serving, which means these beverages are carefully measured and packaged into cans and bottles. But they’re available for tasting and purchasing to go, from Bauhaus’ tart grapefruit Tetra to Fulton’s effervescent blood orange sparkling water. Minneapolis Cider Company is hosting the event, which runs from December 15 through 18, and Buch Fermentary and Taproom, which will soon open in Able’s former spot, has offered up its space. There’ll be food, live music, and activities, too — check out hours and full details here. The four-day event is something of a celebration for the many local breweries and cideries that have been at the forefront of Minnesota’s booming new THC beverage industry, as well as a peek into where it’s headed in the new year. Here’s what two of these makers had to say about the future of the industry — and in the meantime, check out where to find locally made THC beverages around the state.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police chase turns into foot chase in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Traffic management cameras caught suspects fleeing police on foot Wednesday night on an Interstate 394 exit ramp in Golden Valley.In the video, multiple squad cars are seen surrounding an SUV, when someone jumps out and takes off running through a parking lot.That person then disappears behind a building with officers right behind them.There is no word yet on if those officers caught up with them, or what they were wanted for.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
mycouriertribune.com

Tartan High School

People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
OAKDALE, MN
realtynewsreport.com

Hines Tower Rising Next to Minnesota Twins Field

MINNEAPOLIS – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Hines has signed a key tenant in its new North Loop Green, a mixed-use development adjacent to Target Field stadium, home of the Minnesota Twins. Located in downtown Minneapolis, the transit-oriented development, served by a transit rail line, is under construction...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

North Mankato man arrested following chase in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A North Mankato Man is charged after leading police on a pursuit through the city of Mankato. Law enforcement received multiple driving complaints of the same vehicle around noon Tuesday. The suspected vehicle was located in the Sibley Park area where police officers attempted a traffic...
MANKATO, MN
Minnesota Reformer

There must be something in the water

People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
OAKDALE, MN
fox9.com

Mpls, St. Paul and more declare snow emergencies starting Thursday night

(FOX 9) - After a slushy, sloppy wintery mix of snow throughout most of the day Thursday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies. In Minneapolis, the emergency takes effect starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday. At that time, you are not allowed to park your vehicle on either side of a "snow emergency" route until 8 a.m. on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota based Candy Co Sold to a California based Company

Whether you like them or not (and who doesn't like them) Pearson's salted nut rolls have been around for what seems like the beginning of time. And it was something that we, as Minnesotans, could hang our hat on... Pearson's is (now was) a Minnesota candy company. The Nut Goodie Bars and the Salted Nut Rolls have been staples.
MINNESOTA STATE
knuj.net

NEW ULM POLICE RESPOND TO CRASHES

New Ulm Police were called to two crashes Wednesday. The first was reported at 2:45 at Broadway and 13th Street South. A Chevrolet Equinox driven by Ethan Kjenstad of Aberdeen, South Dakota was rear ended by a Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Brian Peters of New Ulm. Damage was severe to both vehicles. The other crash was reported at 3:32 at 5th North and Linden Street. A Ford Taurus driven by Marie Kramer of New Ulm and a Ford Explorer driven by Cheyenne Lovell of New Ulm collided. Both vehicles sustained severe damage and were towed. There were no reports of any injuries in either accident.
NEW ULM, MN
stthomas.edu

St. Thomas Community Mourns the Loss of First-year Student Layla Julien

The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that Layla Julien, a first-year student studying business administration and communication, passed away on Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer. Julien had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor during her senior year at Minnetonka High School. This fall...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

One dead after crashing on icy roads Thursday morning

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead after a Thursday morning crash on Highway 62 near Minneapolis. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was headed east on Highway 62 near 34th Avenue in Minneapolis when they drifted off the road and hit a bridge just before 2 a.m. Thursday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

State Patrol: 1 dead after 2-vehicle crash near Belle Plaine

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) says one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash just north of Belle Plaine. Earlier Friday, MSP tweeted an update regarding statewide crash and spinout numbers as of 11:30. Around 5 p.m., a follow-up tweet was posted indicating one of the reported crashes had turned fatal.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
Sun Current

Sun Current

Edina, MN
275
Followers
532
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Current serves the Edina, Bloomington & Richfield communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at current.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_current/

Comments / 0

Community Policy