ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylerville, NY

Broadalbin-Perth edges Schuylerville 52-50

By Brandon Williams
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xzWmA_0jgVTxm300

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Class B’s Schuylerville and Broadalbin-Perth matched up on Monday night in a game that had its share of momentum shifts.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

The Black Horses jumped out in front in the first quarter thanks to Macey Koval, who banked in a layup to give Schuylerville a 7-2 lead. However, the Patriots punched back later in the quarter. Mairead Marsden took on some contact in the paint but got the shot to fall and capped off the possession with a trip to the charity stripe that brought them within two.

Later in the second quarter, Broadalbins’ Jillian Sassanella flushed a three-point shot to cut into the Black Horse’s lead right before the halftime buzzer to make it 25-20, Schuylerville. During the third quarter, Schuylerville started to build momentum and hit some timely shots. None were more-timely than when Emilie Richardson knocked down a layup to extend the Black Horses’ lead to 40-34.

Defending champs OESJ storm past Loudonville Christian

The Patriots kept fighting back and eventually took the lead in the fourth quarter and won on a buzzer-beater to walk away with the 52-50 win.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Lansingburgh trap shooting team growing in popularity

In the afternoon of the fall, or spring high school sports season, you'll find a team from Lansingburgh High School getting shots up. But not the type of shots you're probably thinking of. This is a group that is helping change the landscape of traditional high school athletics - the Lansingburgh trap shooting team.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hockey game amasses 2,800+ donated teddy bears

The Adirondack Thunder hockey team and Cool Insuring Arena hosted an annual event that puts bears in the air for a good cause. The arena's annual Teddy Bear Toss came once again late last month for its annual Teddy Bear Toss, benefitting the Salvation Army in Queensbury.
QUEENSBURY, NY
104.5 The Team

Country Lineup For Concert On The Course ’23 In Guilderland Is Here!

One of our favorite summertime shows is back with an amazing lineup for 2023. Our first big snowfall of the season this week is a sure sign the winter is getting into full swing. Another sign? Summer concert announcements have been coming fast and furious this week! And is there any better way to get through the cold winter ahead than by looking forward to being outside in the sunshine next summer to see your favorite Country Stars?
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Long duration snowstorm slams Capital Region

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A powerful snowstorm is making its way through our region, and it promises to deliver plenty of snow. Especially in the higher elevations. Capital Region folks have been getting prepared because this is going to be a long duration snowstorm. The flakes have been flying...
COBLESKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy