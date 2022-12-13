ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Albany natives bring home USA boxing championships

By Brandon Williams
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNwf3_0jgVTmJI00

LUBBOCK, T.X. ( NEWS10 ) — Two Capital Region natives won championships at the USA Boxing Nationals in Texas over the weekend.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and community events delivered right to your inbox!

The Next Bunch Boxings’ Devonce Harvey and Ejahnii-Guerrero Dickson won the USA Boxing national championships in the 165 and 177 weight classes. In addition, both fighters are now ranked number one in their respective weight class in the nation.

Harvey defeated Noel Batiste and Malachi Jones to claim the national title and Guerrero Dickson won the championship unopposed. Both say accomplishing these milestones is great and that they are glad to represent their hometown.

Broadalbin-Perth edges Schuylerville 52-50

“To me, it’s a great accomplishment because now I get to go out there with the top fighters, said Guerrero-Dickson. “Beat up on the top people. Show them what I’m made of from Albany. First female to do it. I feel like I’ve been ready for the top fighters. It’s just now I’m on the platform to really be able to beat them up now.”

Harvey holds an (8-7) overall record and wants to keep the momentum going. He’s been boxing since he was four years old and said it felt unreal when he won the national championship.

Defending champs OESJ storm past Loudonville Christian

“It felt like a dream to me like I knew that it was going to come, but I didn’t know that it was going to like be at this moment and time,” Harvey said. “I knew that after I put the city on my back we was going to take it further to bigger and better things and that’s where we’re headed to right now.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Lansingburgh trap shooting team growing in popularity

In the afternoon of the fall, or spring high school sports season, you'll find a team from Lansingburgh High School getting shots up. But not the type of shots you're probably thinking of. This is a group that is helping change the landscape of traditional high school athletics - the Lansingburgh trap shooting team.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hockey game amasses 2,800+ donated teddy bears

The Adirondack Thunder hockey team and Cool Insuring Arena hosted an annual event that puts bears in the air for a good cause. The arena's annual Teddy Bear Toss came once again late last month for its annual Teddy Bear Toss, benefitting the Salvation Army in Queensbury.
QUEENSBURY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy