ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

Clovis swears in new council members and new mayor

By Michelle Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a0czu_0jgVTOJy00

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Clovis City Council selected new council members as well as a new mayor.

During Monday’s city council meeting Lynne Ashbeck was selected as the new Clovis Mayor and Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua as Mayor Pro Tem.

Shortly before Drew Bessinger, Matthew Basgall, and Diane Pearce were sworn in as members of the Clovis City Council.

Councilmember Drew Bessinger was re-elected during the November 8, 2022, General Election.

Matthew Basgall and Diane Pearce were newly elected during the same election.

The three Councilmembers will serve a term through November of 2026.

Former Mayor José Flores and former Councilmember Bob Whalen were both in attendance in their final official roles as members of the City Council.

The Council honored Mayor Flores for his service with the presentation of a ceremonial gavel.

The City of Clovis says, Mayor Flores did not seek re-election and will continue to serve as Chief of Police for the State Center Community College District Police Department.

Councilmember Whalen was elected in June to serve as a judge for the Superior Court of Fresno County in California and will assume office on January 2, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Your newest Fresno City Council Member

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s newest city council member Annalisa Perea of District One took her place on the council Thursday for the first time. Perea says she is striving to make a difference in the community. “This means the world to me I now have the chance to serve my community in a different […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New Mendota mayor appointed after former resigns

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new mayor was appointed tonight in Mendota. This comes two days after the former mayor, Rolando Castro, was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence charges. Castro did not show up to the city council Tuesday night, he resigned 3 hours before the meeting started. His name plaque was already removed […]
MENDOTA, CA
thesungazette.com

Farmersville elects their first female mayor

FARMERSVILLE – After four years as a councilmember, Tina Hernandez was officially sworn in as Farmersville’s very first woman mayor this month. Hernandez reminisced about the first time she walked through the city council chambers back in 2018; she recalled a wall lined with photos of men’s faces. They were all the past mayors of Farmersville. There was not a single female mayor representing the city on that wall.
FARMERSVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mendota Mayor resigns from City Council after arrest

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ahead of the City of Mendota’s regularly scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday night, Rolando Castro resigned from the city council after his arrest on Sunday. Castro sent this letter to the city clerk for Mendota, Celeste Cabrera-Garcia where he resigned from his position. “Effective immediately I resign from my position […]
MENDOTA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

David Shepard announces recount effort in 16th Senate District

Porterville, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate for the 16th State Senate district, David Shepard, has announced he has requested a recount for all four counties in the district, according to a news release from his office. Wednesday’s announcement follows the certification of results, which ended in a 20-vote margin between Shepard and his opponent, Democrat […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Luis Chavez opposes Sanger Unified’s ‘deeply troubling’ flag policy

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez expressed his concern regarding a policy enforced by the Sanger Unified School District that prevents the hanging of flags that are not curriculum-related, including the LGBTQ pride flag. In the letter to the board and superintendent, Councilmember Chavez said he was “deeply concerned” about the substance […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Co. Board of Supervisors recognizes Margaret Mims at her last meeting as Sheriff

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Tuesday Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims attended her final Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting During the meeting, she accepted the board’s resolution that recognized her almost 40 years of career in law enforcement service. Her husband Gary was also in attendance by her side. The board members in attendance […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Final Election Results for Madera County Districts 1 and 5

MADERA COUNTY — All eight Madera County vote centers have finished reporting, with Jordan Wamhoff and Bobby Macaulay (in a very close and heated race) winning their respective races for District Supervisor. See below for school board election results. Joining the board will be Bobby Macauley, who is currently...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Smith out as CEO of Tulare hospital district

TULARE – The Tulare Hospital District hired its fourth CEO in as many years last week. The Tulare Local HealthCare District’s board of directors unanimously voted to release current CEO Phil Smith earlier this month, just one year after he was hired. Smith’s last day was officially Dec. 2 following a closed session “discussion and potential action regarding public employee evaluation/dismissal of Chief Executive Officer” at the Nov. 29 board meeting.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s police chief recounts string of child homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Speaking during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama provided updates on a case he said is one of the most horrific he’s seen in his law enforcement career. “Stabbed to death and then set on fire. She was also approximately 36 weeks pregnant. As a matter […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia and Porterville change lanes with CTC grant funded projects

TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Community Hospital sold to Trinity Health

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Community Hospital is expected to see financial stability and improvements to the facility’s infrastructure with its sale to Trinity Health Corporation, according to an announcement from the state Attorney General’s office. On Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta conditionally approved the sale of what state officials described as a financially […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hmong legacy exhibit to be unveiled at Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The HmongStory Legacy project is unveiling an interactive multimedia exhibit, called “Vinai the Hmong Refugee Exhibit’ at the Fresno Fairgrounds Commerce Building this weekend, as part of phase one for the preparation of the 50th-year commemoration since the first Hmong family was settled in Fresno County. Fresno County now has the […]
FRESNO, CA
sjvsun.com

Fresno Unified catches heat over LGBTQ books in elementary libraries

Books distributed to Fresno Unified by a top LGBTQ nonprofit are stirring consternation among concerned parents about their age appropriateness. The literature, distributed by nonprofit Gender Nation, were placed in specially-decorated displays at Fresno Unified elementary school libraries, parents report, prompting pushback and a call for answers from school district officials about their placement.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State professor flies special Christmas mission

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A math professor at Fresno State is using his skills as a pilot to help deliver presents to a northern California family in need, college officials announced on Thursday. Although Dr. Tamas Forgacs does not fly a sleigh, he was in the cockpit of a Piper Warrior decorated with red and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Parlier PD find person involved in collision

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following an appeal, Parlier Police Department announced that officers have located the person wanted in connection with a traffic collision in the city. Police say the incident took place in the early morning of Monday, December 12. In a statement, department officials wrote “the subject has been identified and family has […]
PARLIER, CA
sjvsun.com

Visalia Unified supplies campuses with opioid fighting medication

Visalia Unified School District is taking steps to combat the growing national fentanyl epidemic. The district announced this week that it has acquired Narcan for every school. Narcan is a nasal spray that is designed to reverse the spread effects of an opioid overdose in minutes. “We know that the...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy