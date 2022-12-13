Clovis swears in new council members and new mayor

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Clovis City Council selected new council members as well as a new mayor.

During Monday’s city council meeting Lynne Ashbeck was selected as the new Clovis Mayor and Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua as Mayor Pro Tem.

Shortly before Drew Bessinger, Matthew Basgall, and Diane Pearce were sworn in as members of the Clovis City Council.

Councilmember Drew Bessinger was re-elected during the November 8, 2022, General Election.

Matthew Basgall and Diane Pearce were newly elected during the same election.

The three Councilmembers will serve a term through November of 2026.

Former Mayor José Flores and former Councilmember Bob Whalen were both in attendance in their final official roles as members of the City Council.

The Council honored Mayor Flores for his service with the presentation of a ceremonial gavel.

The City of Clovis says, Mayor Flores did not seek re-election and will continue to serve as Chief of Police for the State Center Community College District Police Department.

Councilmember Whalen was elected in June to serve as a judge for the Superior Court of Fresno County in California and will assume office on January 2, 2023.

