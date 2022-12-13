Lutheran Crusaders open up BNC play with a win against Genoa-Kingston

LOVES PARK — Dr. Jennifer Dungan says the birth of her older son was the birth of a dream to run her own optometry practice. “The nurses kept saying when he was born that he was so bright-eyed,” Dungan said. “They just kept saying it, and it was every nurse that we came in contact with at the hospital and then at our pediatrician’s office.”

LOVES PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO