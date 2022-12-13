ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, IL

Lutheran Crusaders open up BNC play with a win against Genoa-Kingston

By Scott Leber
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Can the Lutheran Crusaders strong together another undefeated season in Big Northern Conference play? They got off to a good start Monday night by winning their BNC opener against Genoa-Kingston 92-70.

It’s the Crusader’s 33rd straight BNC win going back over the past several seasons. Overall this season their record is 8-2. For highlights of this game watch the media player above.

