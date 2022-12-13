ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Nash detectives continue to probe salvage yard shooting

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
 3 days ago

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the name and medical status of the man shot late last week at the K-Boy automobile parts salvage yard south to southwest of the city.

Allan Mathis, 33, is continuing to undergo treatment at a medical facility but is in stable condition, Maj. Eddie Moore of the sheriff’s office told the Telegram via email.

There are no charges as of yet and detectives are continuing to investigate and conduct interviews, Moore said.

Deputies at 1:11 p.m. on Friday responded to the business, which is along South Wesleyan Boulevard just south of Tarboro Road, about a person having been shot, Moore previously said.

Based on the probe so far, it is believed a person associated with the business shot Mathis after some type of encounter with each other, Moore said.

Mathis was struck in the lower extremities of his body and county emergency medical services personnel took him to Nash UNC Health Care, Moore said. Mathis was subsequently airlifted to another medical facility for treatment.

