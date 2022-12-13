Hollyoaks spoilers: FIRE STARTER! Bobby Costello deliberately causes a blaze!

Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) deliberately starts a fire in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Bobby became increasingly rattled to see his mum Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) getting all flirty with her new boyfriend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

Tonight Bobby decides to take his revenge!

Bobby was upset to see his mum all loved up with Felix Westwood. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Earlier on in the day Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson -Dwyer) and his fiancée Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) head over to the McQueen’s laden down with presents for everyone.

Only they’re not presents!

The family soon discover that they are wedding favours for Olivia and Prince’s upcoming nuptials and Olivia bossily tells the McQueens that they are all going to help make them.

Olivia and Prince are getting married soon in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) discovers she’s landed the part she wanted in a play.

The only snag is it’s on the same day as Prince and Olivia’s wedding.

Will Nana choose to support the happy couple or will she decide she’s going to follow her dreams and take part in the theatre production.

While all this is happening, a stewing Bobby is attempting to warn Felix away from his mum.

However Felix is wise to Bobby’s veiled threats and thinks he’s come up with a way to handle Bobby.

Bobby is seething that his mum (above) has got a new man in her life in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) turns up with a present for Bobby.

It’s a Rubik’s cube and Bobby wastes no time in completing the puzzle.

However when Felix calls him ‘son’ Bobby is fuming and turns on him.

In all the ensuing commotion, Mercedes overcooks the turkey, so Felix heads to Price Slice for new provisions.

However Bobby has got his eye on him.

He follows Felix to the shop and locks him in the storeroom before lighting a match and starting a fire!

Bobby deliberately starts a fire in Price Slice thinking that Felix is trapped inside. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However unknown to Bobby, Felix has already gone back to the McQueen’s, and it’s not Felix who he has locked in the storeroom, it’s DeMarcus!

Prince and Goldie are horrified when they come across the fire and they race to try and help DeMarcus escape.

Will they manage to get him out of the blaze?

Bobby (above) wants Felix gone for good in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) heads round to Ste Hay’s (Kieron Richardson), hoping for a Christmas present.

However Ste doesn’t seem to be on the same page and instead disappoints James by giving him a crafting gift!

Is there any glimmer of hope that these two will get back together?

