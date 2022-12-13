ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Pour Over Martini Bar in Denver Looks Amazing

Have you heard of a pour-over martini? I haven't seen a TikTok video of this super cool place in Denver near the Cherry Creek Mall. Think of a pour-over coffee, then make it a martini. Cretan's is a Mediterranean restaurant that happens to serve these neat libations. Cretan's menu currently...
DENVER, CO
K99

Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery

A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Brittany Anas

Denver’s best bartenders share their vintage eggnog recipe

'Vintage eggnog' from Death & Co.Photo byDeath & Co. (Denver, CO) Boozy and creamy, eggnog is the unofficial drink of the holiday season. While you could certainly pick some up at the store, add some bourbon or rum to your glass and then garnish your cocktail with some nutmeg, whipping up a homemade version is all the more decadent.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Fat Sully's Opens at Denver Biscuit Company in Centennial on December 16

"The people of Centennial spoke, and we listened," says Patrik Strate, general manager of the Centennial location of Denver Biscuit Company (DBC), which opened in April at 8271 South Quebec Street. Under the umbrella company of Atomic Provisions, most Denver Biscuit Company locations — except the Stanley Marketplace outpost —...
DENVER, CO
Westword

A Bagel Shop From Bakery Four Is the Latest Eatery Heading to Wheat Ridge

Is Denver's hottest food neighborhood about to become...Wheat Ridge? This northwest suburb in Jefferson County already has some gems — many of which serve up old-school Italian, like Mama Sannino's, Dolce Sicilia Italian Bakery, Belfiore Italian and Grammy's Goodies. Now, though, it's about to gain a buzzy new addition.
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Website Will Show You the Effects of An Asteroid Hitting Fort Collins Colorado

The odds of an asteroid choosing to hit the "Choice City" are very slim, but there is a chance. Why not see what we may have to face if the unlikely were to happen. Some people do have too much time on their hands. That, or they are very into "doomsday" scenarios. Regardless of their intentions, they've created a site that let's you pick the location of a given asteroid coming down, then presents the damage.
FORT COLLINS, CO
coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Locally Owned Mortuary In Loveland

Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned mortuary has served the northern Colorado community since 2000. The compassionate funeral directors at Viegut Funeral Home treat you and your loved ones just like family while exceeding all of your expectations. Because you deserve transparency to make the best decisions, the costs of all services and products are available on the website. There are many options available for a loving commemoration, presented with dignity and respectful service. Consider pre-planning your own arrangements—a thoughtful way to take the burden off of your family. It lets you choose the details and it gives you peace of mind. Proud to serve our Colorado veterans’ families.
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

Denver Animal Shelter offering 'foster fail' special

DENVER — The Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) is looking for their next "foster fail" volunteers. The foster-to-adopt program allows people to see if they could accommodate bringing a dog into their hectic life. People who are approved to foster can bring home and care for a pet while they're waiting to be adopted.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Central Denver Office Warehouse Sells for First Time in 50 Years

A 44,986-square-foot office, light industrial and warehouse facility located at 2506-2596 West Barberry Place in Denver that has been privately held since the late 1960s, has been sold to a Canada-based fund for $7,965,000. Prior to the closing, the facility had been privately held since the late 1960s. The property was fully leased to ten tenants at the time of sale.
DENVER, CO
