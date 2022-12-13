ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

247Sports

Stanford transfer Stephen Herron to visit Louisville

Louisville football is poised for a big weekend. While the team is in Boston to play in the Fenway Bowl, new head coach Jeff Brohm and his developing staff will remain at the UofL football complex to host a large collection of recruits. Cardinal Authority has confirmed that among the impressive group will be Stanford defensive line transfer Stephen Herron Jr.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Decision day arrives for five-star OT Samson Okunlola

It was nearly two years ago a little-known offensive tackle prospect showed up at a winter camp in Florida and had a dominant performance. That is when Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy's Samson Okunlola 's recruitment began, and he had a meteoric rise to a Top 32 player and eventually a five-star prospect.
BRAINTREE, MA
247Sports

Game Thread: Louisville vs Cincinnati at Fenway Bowl

CINCINNATI, OH

