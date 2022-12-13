ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

Troopers seize cocaine worth nearly $162,000 in Ottawa County

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fquAV_0jgV67TA00

COLUMBUS — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed a felony drug charges against an Ohio man after a traffic stop in Ottawa County. As a result of the traffic stop, troopers seized 11 pounds of cocaine, a street value of about $162,000.

Troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Taurus with Ohio registration for a window tint violation on the Ohio Turnpike at 1:31 p.m. Dec. 6. Criminal indicators were observed and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. During a probable cause search, tamper marks were observed on the dashboard. Further investigation revealed an after-market modification under the dashboard, which was determined to be a hidden compartment. The compartment was opened and was found to contain five packages of cocaine and United States currency.

The driver, Rafael L. Patterson, 32, of Warren, Ohio, was incarcerated in the Ottawa County Jail and charged with possession of drugs and trafficking in cocaine, both first-degree felonies. He was also charged with hidden compartments in vehicles, a third-degree felony.

If convicted, Patterson could face up to 25 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Ohio Senate Bill 305 prohibits designing, building, constructing, fabricating, modifying or altering a vehicle to create or add a hidden compartment with the intent to facilitate the unlawful concealment or transportation of a controlled substance. It also prohibits operating, possessing or using a vehicle with a hidden compartment with knowledge that the hidden compartment is used or intended to be used to facilitate the unlawful concealment or transportation of a controlled substance. The bill prohibits a person who has committed a first- or second-degree felony violation of aggravated trafficking in drugs from operating, possessing or using a vehicle with a hidden compartment.

A photo of the seized contraband is available for download on the Patrol’s website at www.statepatrol.ohio.gov

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Maumee Police searches for wanted man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Maumee Police Department is searching for a wanted man. According to Maumee Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Wednesday pursued a black Toyota Prius which was operated by Arzell Melvin Bonner. The pursuit ended in Wood County and the vehicle was found parked in...
MAUMEE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Wyandot County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in traffic crash

Circleville, Ohio — A Wyandot County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a traffic crash Thursday morning in Pickaway County. Deputy Daniel J. Kin, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, died following the crash at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 104 around 11:05 a.m., according to a press release from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Sheriff prisoner van involved in serious crash near Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A deputy, an inmate, and others are in serious condition after an accident in Pickaway County. Fire and rescue personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Wyandot County Sheriff’s transport vehicle on Thursday. It happened at the intersection of route 104 and route 56 in Pickaway County at around 11 a.m.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
wlen.com

Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg

Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Swanton resident pleads guilty to charges relating to Jan. 6

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - One Swanton woman pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to court documents, Jodi Lynn Wilson pleaded guilty to charges of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. She pleaded not guilty to three charges which include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Speedway employee hospitalized in stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a Toledo gas station Wednesday night. Police at the scene say an employee at the Speedway gas station near the intersection of Jackman and Sylvania got into an altercation inside the store with someone she knew. The two got into a fight outside of the store when the suspect allegedly stabbed the employee and fled the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD arrests three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested and charged three people on Monday in connection to the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles. On Dec. 13, TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for questioning and afterwards, arrested and charged all three with obstruction of justice. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

One dead after crashing into semi parked on turnpike

PERRYSBURG TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead after a crash on the Ohio turnpike Wednesday morning. Evgeny Zolotarev, 61, was driving westbound in a Sprinter van when he veered off the right side of the roadway and struck a commercial tractor trailer. Zolotarev was pronounced dead at the...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Dispute over bonuses for some Lucas County dispatchers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A debate is brewing in Toledo about extra money that emergency dispatchers believed they were getting. Some thought more money was coming, but City leaders say the dispatchers already received it all. It’s a major miscommunication leaving communication workers in the middle. Toledo city council...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The families of the two missing Toledo teens speak out

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The families of 16-year-old Kemarion Wilder and 15-year-old Kyshawn Pittman are pleading for the two young men to come home safely. The boys were last seen on Dec. 3 at Maumee Bay State Park. " I just want my baby home,” says Kenyotta Reynolds, Kyshawn’s mother....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a fatal stabbing. According to court documents, Dennis Robinson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. In September, Robinson was indicted on murder and felonious assault charges in relation to the stabbing death of Terry Austin, 44. The...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

11 thefts reported recently at Toledo Walmart; police say use caution

TOLEDO, Ohio — Shoplifting incidents are becoming a problem at Walmart stores across the United States, and the south Toledo location on Glendale Avenue is no exception. Toledo police told WTOL 11 that officers have responded to the Glendale store 11 times in the last two months for theft calls. A Walmart spokesperson wouldn't say if that number is higher than normal.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Two injured in three-vehicle crash on Monday

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Koop Road and state Route 66 late Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at around 4:30 p.m. after a driver drifted over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on. Both drivers were hospitalized, and the person hit was ultimately life-flighted to a Toledo hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
2K+
Followers
173
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy