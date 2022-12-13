Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Redding Police crack down on illegal homeless camps in the city
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police have cracked down on the illegal homeless camps in the city. Officers were out Monday on the seemingly endless process of cleaning trash and debris left behind by those unhoused and camped out in hidden or secluded areas or public spaces. One of the...
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans says traffic is returning to normal on State Route 299 at Hatchet Mountain Thursday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 3:11 P.M. UPDATE - Caltrans says that traffic is returning to normal on State Route 299 at Hatchet Mountain after a jackknifed big rig incident on Thursday. At around noon the eastbound lane on State Route was blocked, the route was subject to one-way traffic control. For...
krcrtv.com
Redding Police Chief, Shasta County DA talk repeat offender solutions
REDDING, Calif. — Repeat offenders have been a recurring and growing issue in the Northstate that multiple agencies, from the county to local law enforcement, have been trying to tackle. Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said local issues, like lack of jail spacing, as well as state legislation,...
actionnewsnow.com
Mobile home destroyed by fire in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A mobile home was destroyed by fire in Tehama County early Friday morning. The fire was reported just before 5:30 a.m. on Benson Road at Gray Road in the Cottonwood area. The 1,200 square foot home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn...
Phys.org
Household water wells are drying up in record numbers as California drought worsens
For almost four decades, water flowed faithfully from Fred and Robin Imfeld's private well here in rural Tehama County, a region where thirsty orchards of walnuts, almonds, plums and olives stretch across thousands of acres. But that reliable supply of household water began to sputter last year, and then ceased...
actionnewsnow.com
Settlement reached in deadly Mill Fire
WEED, Calif. (AP) - A lumber company that owns a Northern California wood veneers manufacturing plant linked to a deadly fast-spreading blaze that killed two people and sent thousands fleeing for their lives has reached a settlement agreement with more than 700 people who filed wrongful death, personal injury, and property loss claims.
krcrtv.com
Lane closures in downtown Redding on Thursday for HVAC installation
REDDING, Calif. — A corner of downtown Redding will be closed off on Thursday so that construction crews can use a crane to hoist an HVAC unit on an adjacent building. Senior Civic Engineer with the City of Redding, Jon Caldwell, says a portion of California Street and Tehama Street, at the northwest corner of Block 7, will have lane closures on Thursday, Dec. 15.
krcrtv.com
New ambulance funded in Tehama County for St. Elizabeth Community Hospital
RED BLUFF, Calif. — A new ambulance will now circulate and respond to emergency calls in Tehama County, thanks to an awarded grant from Corning Healthcare District to help purchase the response unit. Mercy Foundation North and St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff were awarded the funds to...
actionnewsnow.com
Man hospitalized after car became wedged under semi-truck in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A crash involving a semi-truck and a car closed Baker Road in Red Bluff Friday morning. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at Baker Road and Dalby Lane. Witnesses said a white car was wedged under the flatbed trailer of the semi. Red Bluff Fire Department told Action News Now the driver of the car was stuck for some time. They freed the man and he was able to walk away. He complained of minor pain, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
actionnewsnow.com
Early-morning fire destroys attic: Christmas gem found in the ashes
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - An early morning fire has displaced a Shasta County family, nine days before Christmas. The fire broke out in the attic of a home off Arlin Lane some time before 3 a.m. Friday. The home is just south of the Redding Airport, towards Anderson. CAL FIRE...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman found guilty of arson charges in Shasta County on Tuesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says that a woman was convicted of arson on forest land, arson of property and possession of flammable material with intent to burn on Tuesday in Shasta County by a jury. Clarissa Clark started a fire in the Montgomery...
krcrtv.com
Police arrest 3 during probation check in East Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested three people after a probation check on Wilsey Drive off Eastside Road Wednesday night. Cpl. Caldwell with the Redding Police Department said the probation check was planned. When police announced their arrival, Caldwell said multiple people ran out of the back of the...
krcrtv.com
Cottonwood man faces federal methamphetamine distribution charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession ammunition, the Department of Justice announced Friday. A federal grand jury returned the indictment...
krcrtv.com
Coroner identifies Shasta County man killed in crash over the weekend
REDDING, Calif. — A man killed in a car crash in Shasta County over the weekend has been identified as 38-year-old Samuel Benjamin Franklin of Redding. According to the Shasta County Coroner's Office, an investigator was dispatched to Mercy Medical Center on Saturday, Dec. 10, just after 5:15 p.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Cottonwood Creek Charter School opens new gym
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - After four years of planning, Cottonwood Creek Charter School debuted its gymnasium, the Field House, to the community. After funding help from the Rural Community Assistance Corporation (RCAC). "The gym project itself was right at $3 million,” said Mark Boyle. “We got a loan from RCAC for...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash With Semi Kills Corning Man
A head-on crash in Corning recently claimed the life of Denver Williams, a local resident, age 75. The collision occurred along South Avenue when Williams attempted to pass and collided head-on with a log hauler from the other direction. Williams died in the collision, while the semi-driver reportedly suffered shoulder injuries.
actionnewsnow.com
Southbound I-5 was shut down after pursuit ended with a crash
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:07 P.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was stopped Wednesday morning due to a pursuit that ended with a crash in Tehama County, according to the CHP Red Bluff. A woman took off west on Hooker Creek Road just before 10 a.m., according to a Red Bluff...
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 sniffs out suspected fentanyl, woman arrested in Paradise
PARADISE, Calif. - A woman who was wearing a machete and fixed-blade knife on her waist was arrested in Paradise after officers learned she had a felony warrant out of Shasta County, according to police. The Paradise Police Department said officers contacted 33-year-old Jamie Richardson in the Starbucks parking lot...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man identified as suspect in 7 burglaries
REDDING, Calif. - A man on Shasta County probation is suspected of burglarizing seven Redding businesses dating back to September, according to the Redding Police Department. In the early morning of Nov. 24, officers responded to the Cypress Square Shopping Center for a burglary activation at the Modern Pup Salon. Officers found the glass door shattered and a portion of the inside a mess.
actionnewsnow.com
Cottonwood felon charged in gun and drug case
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A Cottonwood man was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute on Thursday, according to federal prosecutors. Anthony Basso, 44, was also charged with being a felon in possession of a gun and being a felon in possession of ammunition. Basso was stopped for a...
