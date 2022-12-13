ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Colts embarrassed again, blow biggest lead in NFL history to Vikings

The 2022 season just keeps getting worse for the Indianapolis Colts, and on Saturday things may have hit rock bottom when they blew a 33-point lead in a 39-36 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That comeback for Minnesota is the largest comeback in NFL history, beating out the Buffalo...
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades

The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season

Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
The Lions Were Not Fooled By The Jets

The Detroit Lions, led by head coach Dan Campbell, have certainly been one of the most surprising storylines of the 2022 NFL season. Detroit’s fanbase has been looking for a leader like Campbell for quite some time. He is outspoken and boisterous, speaking his mind at all times to...
New team emerges as betting favorite to land Aaron Rodgers in 2023

The Green Bay Packers' quarterback situation has taken an interesting turn during the 2022 NFL season. Before Week 1, it appeared this would be another typical Packers season. And why would we think any differently? Green Bay was coming off three straight 13-win seasons. However, this season has been disastrous in comparison to previous years, especially for Aaron Rodgers.
Yet Another Major Transfer Portal QB Is Visiting The Wisconsin Badgers Today

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff have been hard at work since he was announced as the next head coach. This has certainly been on full display over the last few days as Wisconsin landed big commitments from two former Cincinnati commits. Today, it was reported that the Wisconsin Badgers are now hosting another major transfer portal quarterback. This time it is Brennan Armstrong, a transfer from the University of Virginia.
Tua Tagovailoa May Already Be Doomed For Sunday

When in their home state, the Miami Dolphins are used to temperatures in the 70s and 80s during the winter months. This Sunday, the Dolphins will be traveling to Buffalo, where their matchup with the Bills has expected temperatures of the low 30s or high 20s. In his NFL career...
The Packers Have To Be Regretting Their Aaron Rodgers Decision

The Green Bay Packers seem to be in a pickle with starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While the team gave him a contract extension this season, it might haunt them in the future. However, that future might come quicker than they expect, and the MVP quarterback is dealing with multiple injuries.
Former Packers WR Amari Rodgers opens up about relationship with Aaron Rodgers

IThe third round curse sure has been real for the Green Bay Packers lately. Not only is Sean Rhyan suspended for taking banned substances, but the Packers have also released 2021 third round pick Amari Rodgers. Since being waived by the Packers, Rodgers signed with the Houston Texans. Last week, he had four receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys. In that single game, he had more yards and touchdowns than he had in his one-and-a-half seasons in Green Bay. Now, we can go back and forth on what went wrong, or if the Packers should have made that pick. That is not the point here. The point is that since leaving, Rodgers made some very interesting comments about his relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Cause of death for ex-Bengals coach Adam Zimmer revealed

Shortly after Zimmer’s death, the Cincinnati Bengals, where Adam served as an offensive analyst, released a statement. “Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us – they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”
Embarrassing Kirk Cousins play sums up Vikings’ first half vs. Colts

The Minnesota Vikings looked like anything but a playoff team in a shocking first half against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, and one play in particular summed up how things went for them. The Vikings found themselves behind 30-0 against the Indianapolis Colts late in the second quarter after a...
Stats show unique weakness for Giants' Daniel Jones this season

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has displayed one particular weakness during what is a contract year for the 25-year-old. "Throwing to the left side, Jones is a top-10 quarterback with a 30.6% (defense-adjusted value over average)," Football Outsiders' Aaron Schatz explained for an ESPN piece published Friday. "Throwing in the middle of the field, he's even better, with a 40.4% DVOA. But throwing to the right, Jones is one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL with a 1.4% DVOA."
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: Odell Beckham Jr. is 'going to join us'

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones can't seem to agree with himself about how close he actually is to signing Odell Beckham Jr. this month. "Odell’s going to join us," a seemingly confident Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA Today for a piece updated Friday afternoon. Jones then expressed some doubt about that comment.
Jets lose high-upside DT from practice squad through waivers

The New York Jets happened to lose a young football player with loads of potential from their practice squad yesterday. Second-year defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall was claimed through waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers, joining their 53-man roster. Following an injury to Chris Wormley, the Steelers needed to make a move. Unfortunately for the Jets, their promising 2021 draft pick got scooped up.
MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals

Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
