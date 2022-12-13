‘To serve is to live’: Former Girl Scouts CEO from Lehigh Valley dies at 107; won Presidential Medal of Freedom for her leadership

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light SpectacularSara CwiertniewiczSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
Pennsylvania COVID update: Cases remain steady as hospitalizations rise; Lehigh Valley rates jump 66% in 30 days
Statewide case numbers held steady since last week, but are up 13% over the last 30 days. The Lehigh Valley’s case numbers have jumped 66% in a month, with hospitalizations rising 47%. Source: pennnews.
‘This whole community is in mourning’: Hundreds turn out to honor fallen New Tripoli firefighters in public memorial service
Community Fire Company of New Tripoli volunteer firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber will be memorialized in a public service Saturday.
Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce to give $100,000 for IronPigs stadium renovations; Pigs to make announcement Friday
The Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce will kick in $100,000 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for stadium renovations required by Major League Baseball, CEO Tony Ianelli announced. Source: Morningcall.
St. Luke’s is demolishing a decades-old building at the former Easton Hospital. Here’s why.
Workers have been tearing down the former Easton Hospital Meuser Hall on Lehigh Street in Wilson, according to St. Luke’s University Health Network.
GOP seeks May vote on Pa. House seats in power struggle
The Pennsylvania House’s Republican leader is seeking to wait until the May primary before holding special elections in two vacant districts.
Paul Muschick: Republicans play dirty in power struggle for Pennsylvania state House
Column: Desperate to stay in control, Republicans play dirty in power struggle for Pennsylvania state House.
Here are the 13 applicants to the vacancy on Allentown City Council
Thirteen Allentown residents are vying for the city council seat vacated by former member Josh Siegel.
Former Philly detective sentenced to decades in rape case
A former Philadelphia police officer convicted in June of sexually assaulting or exploiting three male witnesses and informants has been sentenced to between 24.5 and 49 years in prison. Philip Nordo’s conviction on multiple charges of rape, official oppression and stalking led prosecutors to review convictions and overturn or drop prosecutions in at least 11 cases in which the disgraced detective played a pivotal role.
Janet Jackson set to play Lehigh Valley
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to play Allentown’s PPL Center May 18, event organizers announced Thursday.
Could the Lehigh Valley have a white Christmas? Forecasters blowing the trumpet for possible winter storm next week
Forecasters are blowing the trumpet for a possible winter storm right before Christmas that could impact the Northeast and the Lehigh Valley.
Lehigh County coroner rules woman’s death in Bethlehem shooting a homicide
The Lehigh County coroner has ruled the death of a 21-year-old woman a homicide after she was shot in the head Saturday while she sat in her car in Bethlehem.
Special report: More than 125 gas odor reports made in Pottstown in years before deadly home explosion
Callers to Montgomery County 911 reported gas odors in the borough of Pottstown 127 times in the 29 months before a tremendous explosion in late May destroyed a duplex and killed four children and an adult, according to public records obtained by The Morning Call. Source: pennnews.
More details of memorial service for New Tripoli firefighters released; road closures scheduled, large crowds expected
Saturday’s viewing and funeral service for New Tripoli firefighters Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber will be a massive affair, with road closures around the Northwestern Lehigh School District campus and food trucks on hand to feed the crowds during the all-day event. Source: Morningcall.
Lehigh Valley weather: More rain than snow expected, but slippery conditions expected. Schools closed or using virtual learning
Allentown weather: The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Lehigh and Northampton counties until 5 p.m. Thursday.
Woman, 21, dies days after she was shot in head; Bethlehem man now charged with murder
A Bethlehem man has been accused of murdering a woman after a shooting Dec. 10, 2022. The victim, Jani Bostic, 21, died of her wounds, authorities said.
Lehigh Valley Christmas tree farms are selling out early this season. Here’s why
Christmas tree farmers in the Lehigh Valley are selling out early amid high demand.
