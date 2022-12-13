‘To serve is to live’: Former Girl Scouts CEO from Lehigh Valley dies at 107; won Presidential Medal of Freedom for her leadership

A former Philadelphia police officer convicted in June of sexually assaulting or exploiting three male witnesses and informants has been sentenced to between 24.5 and 49 years in prison. Philip Nordo’s conviction on multiple charges of rape, official oppression and stalking led prosecutors to review convictions and overturn or drop prosecutions in at least 11 cases in which the disgraced detective played a pivotal role.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO