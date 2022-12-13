Read full article on original website
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Jack & Coke Cocktail Places In CaliforniaWrld_FaymuzCalifornia State
5 Great Oyster Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
purewow.com
Where to See Festive Christmas Lights in Los Angeles This Year (Including Drive-Thrus)￼
If you're celebrating the holidays in L.A this season, we’ve got a whole host of special drive-thru lights, festive experiences, Santa visits, and more to keep you and your loved ones entertained. From an 11-story-tall Christmas tree made of lights at a NASCAR speedway to a “snowstorm” in the heart of the city, here's where to see the most stunning Christmas lights in Los Angeles this year.
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
Eater
For 37 Years, This Cambodian Family Has Served the Best Noodle Soup in Long Beach
At 5 a.m. on Cherry Avenue in Long Beach’s Cambodia Town, the scent of pork wafts from an unassuming, one-story building as the sun rises. Known for pork noodle soup and rice porridge, Phnom Penh Noodle Shack has been a comfort to the local Cambodian community since its opening in 1985. During lunch, there’s often a small crowd outside the door — a mix of regulars from the neighborhood, students from Cal State Long Beach, and even a smattering of curious tourists. The wait tends to be short thanks to the restaurant’s limited menu and the simmering pork broth that’s been ready for hours. Photos of Cambodia and the Tan family line the walls, making diners feel at home in the warm space.
NBC San Diego
Mountain Lion P-22, the `Hollywood Cat,' is Euthanized at San Diego Zoo Safari Park
P-22, the mountain lion who was captured Monday in a Los Feliz backyard in a severely underweight and injured condition, was euthanized Saturday morning at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced. "This really hurts," CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said Saturday morning, fighting back...
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los Angeles
Make LA your winter wonderland when you head to the best spots to see holiday lights in Los Angeles. Events like Descanso Gardens, Enchanted Forest of Light, The Griffith Park Railroad, and more will help you celebrate the season in light, bright style!!
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
Southwest announces its 1st nonstop East Coast route out of Long Beach
The company will fly to Orlando seasonally beginning in July, "building a bridge between the two happiest places on earth,” Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry said. The post Southwest announces its 1st nonstop East Coast route out of Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
6 ponies at Griffith Park still waiting to be adopted, but what's next after attraction closes?
The owner of Griffith Park Pony Rides said he had a total of 36 ponies and all but six have been adopted so far.
Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
Skiing in Orange County? Here's how a group of friends made it happen
Spencer Buchanan found a winter wonderland Monday when he decided to go skiing. The Newport Beach resident and his friends didn't have to travel far to find snow.
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
erienewsnow.com
'This is a war': Californians seek affordable housing alternatives
At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family's modest apartment. In the two decades they've lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out. "We are human beings with the...
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
Roll Em Up Taquitos Sliding in to the Irvine Spectrum
The concept now boasts a handful of open locations in California and Texas
Someone Dressed as Santa Is Handing Out Ghost Merch in Los Angeles, But Why?
It's not unusual to see Santa Claus riding around town on a motorized sleigh or a fire truck this time of year, but Los Angeles has a rather unique case, where someone dressed as Saint Nick is handing out Ghost merchandise. Earlier this week, people reported seeing a truck with...
Valencia Pei Wei Closes Location
The Pei Wei in Valencia announced in an email that the location has closed its doors, though it’s affiliated brand Pick Up Stix remains open. In an email sent to reward members, the restaurant announced its closure. “We will miss our loyal fans and hope to see you at one of our other great locations ...
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills’ second oldest restaurant honored
Fred Dijie, the owner of Walter’s Café, and his family were honored with a 60 Second Shoutout during the Dec. 13 Beverly Hills City Council meeting. The second oldest restaurant in Beverly Hills, Walter’s opened in 1949 on Rodeo Drive, and has changed ownership and location several times since, Vice Mayor Julian Gold said. Fred Dijie’s father, Richard, purchased the restaurant in 1981, and eventually passed it on to his son, Gold said.
foxla.com
P-22: Officials provide grim update about LA’s famous mountain lion
LOS ANGELES - Officials provided a grim update about P-22, Los Angeles’ celebrity mountain lion, saying it’s coming down to two likely scenarios for the famous big cat, and that it's unlikely he'll be released back into the wild. After a days-long search, California Department of Fish and...
claremont-courier.com
Burly visitor surprises Claremont couple
Claremonters are accustomed to dealing with wildlife around their homes, mostly smaller critters, ranging from rarely seen to annoying and troublesome. Coyotes top most residents’ lists, mostly because of the harm they can bring to family pets. Once in a while though bears or bobcats make an appearance, usually...
Eater
LA’s Newest Dim Sum Palace Is Already a Frenzied Weekend Destination
The wait is over. One of the San Gabriel Valley’s most anticipated restaurant openings has finally come to fruition after nearly a yearlong uphill battle. Bistro 1968, formerly known as Enlighten Bistro 168, has found a new home in the city of San Gabriel as of December 3. Local...
