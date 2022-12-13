ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
purewow.com

Where to See Festive Christmas Lights in Los Angeles This Year (Including Drive-Thrus)￼

If you're celebrating the holidays in L.A this season, we’ve got a whole host of special drive-thru lights, festive experiences, Santa visits, and more to keep you and your loved ones entertained. From an 11-story-tall Christmas tree made of lights at a NASCAR speedway to a “snowstorm” in the heart of the city, here's where to see the most stunning Christmas lights in Los Angeles this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

For 37 Years, This Cambodian Family Has Served the Best Noodle Soup in Long Beach

At 5 a.m. on Cherry Avenue in Long Beach’s Cambodia Town, the scent of pork wafts from an unassuming, one-story building as the sun rises. Known for pork noodle soup and rice porridge, Phnom Penh Noodle Shack has been a comfort to the local Cambodian community since its opening in 1985. During lunch, there’s often a small crowd outside the door — a mix of regulars from the neighborhood, students from Cal State Long Beach, and even a smattering of curious tourists. The wait tends to be short thanks to the restaurant’s limited menu and the simmering pork broth that’s been ready for hours. Photos of Cambodia and the Tan family line the walls, making diners feel at home in the warm space.
LONG BEACH, CA
Wrld_Faymuz

Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
LOS ANGELES, CA
erienewsnow.com

'This is a war': Californians seek affordable housing alternatives

At 26, Ixchel Hernandez has become the defender and protector of her family's modest apartment. In the two decades they've lived in their Los Angeles home, the family of four has successfully fought against multiple attempts aimed at pricing and, ultimately, forcing them out. "We are human beings with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Valencia Pei Wei Closes Location

The Pei Wei in Valencia announced in an email that the location has closed its doors, though it’s affiliated brand Pick Up Stix remains open.  In an email sent to reward members, the restaurant announced its closure.  “We  will miss our loyal fans and hope to see you at one of our other great locations ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
beverlypress.com

Beverly Hills’ second oldest restaurant honored

Fred Dijie, the owner of Walter’s Café, and his family were honored with a 60 Second Shoutout during the Dec. 13 Beverly Hills City Council meeting. The second oldest restaurant in Beverly Hills, Walter’s opened in 1949 on Rodeo Drive, and has changed ownership and location several times since, Vice Mayor Julian Gold said. Fred Dijie’s father, Richard, purchased the restaurant in 1981, and eventually passed it on to his son, Gold said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
claremont-courier.com

Burly visitor surprises Claremont couple

Claremonters are accustomed to dealing with wildlife around their homes, mostly smaller critters, ranging from rarely seen to annoying and troublesome. Coyotes top most residents’ lists, mostly because of the harm they can bring to family pets. Once in a while though bears or bobcats make an appearance, usually...
CLAREMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy