The Last Inning (Dec. 12, 2022): Spotlighting Arkansas-Committed Jayden Wells, USA Softball HPP Top Performers, Latest Verbals, ‘Don’t Believe The Hype’ & Vader Voice

Hogs’ Sam Pittman's Best Comparison Ever for Transfer Portal
Message is definitely accurate and, surprisingly, so is the response when players leave.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Radio only option to track Hoop Hogs against Bradley
If a college basketball game is played, but not televised, did it really happen?. It’s the existential question of the day for Arkansas Razorback hoops fans who don’t have a ticket to the Hogs’ 3 p.m. Saturday contest with the Bradley Braves. The answer, of course, is...
bestofarkansassports.com
Malzahn’s Man Emerges as Pittman Reveals Desired Traits of Next DC
UPDATE (Dec. 17): Yet another name has emerged in the search, as UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams is expected to take the same role with Arkansas football, according to multiple reports. Matt Zenitz of On3 was first to report the move. The Knights gave up 23.2 points on 382.6 yards...
KHBS
Head Hog Sam Pittman talks about Arkansas' staff changes ahead of Liberty Bowl
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks head football coach Sam Pittman gave a public update ahead of the Liberty Bowl. His initial comments focused on coaching changes. Among them is the hiring of Ben Sowders as director of strength and conditioning earlier this month. Pittman is finishing his third season...
If Reports True, Pittman May Have Found Coach Capable of Holding Together Tight Ends Class
Current Stanford assistant coach has produced list of players Hog fans definitely know
nwahomepage.com
Aaron Smith excited to live out dream with Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Conway offensive tackle Aaron Smith has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas over scholarships from a long list of schools. Smith, 6-6, 265, is one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2023. Smith owns a 4.23 grade-point average (4.0 scale) and a 33 on the ACT. On Wednesday night he talked about why he chose the Razorbacks.
Razorback superfan's doctors surprise him with tickets to his first ever game
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As fans found their seats at Bud Walton Arena on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 6 one man was in the crowd seeing the Razorback men's basketball team for the very first time. Johnny Roberts has struggled with underlying kidney and liver issues for years....
Pair of Arkansas Linebackers Handle Recruiting for Hogs
Freshman try to get in ear of potential recruits both in transfer portal and at high school level
heartlandcollegesports.com
Liberty Bowl Preview and Prediction: Kansas vs. Arkansas
Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 AutoZone Liberty Bowl between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Arkansas Razorbacks. TV: ESPN (Dave O’Brien, Dan Mullen, Taylor McGregor) Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (Brian Hanni, David Lawrence, Brandon McAnderson) Records: Kansas (6-6, 3-6 Big 12); Arkansas (6-6, 3-5 SEC)
Organ transplant breakthrough used for first time in Arkansas
A preacher and grandfather is thankful for another Christmas after fearing his liver disease wouldn't allow him to make it.
Miss Arkansas Sets Eyes on Miss America Crown Thursday Dec 15
Miss Arkansas is at the Miss America Pagent and is in the process of the competitions and interviews this week. Ebony Mitchell of Harrison, Arkansas was crowned Miss Arkansas back on June 18 making her the 4th black Miss Arkansas. But more history was made that night when she and the Teen Miss Arkansas made history as they both took the crowns, making it the first time that both crowns were won by women of color in Arkansas. Now Ebony is representing Arkansas in the big one, the Miss America Pagent held in Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Arkansas
With approximately 10,000 miles of streams and rivers, over 600,000 acres of lakes, and other natural features, Arkansas should have plenty of places for you to enjoy. Browse a few swimming holes while you’re out exploring, whether you’re looking for dazzling treasures, taking in the state and national parks, or exploring The Folk Capital of America.
arkadelphian.com
HISTORY MINUTE: Albert Pike
He was a Massachusetts man, but he fell in love with Arkansas. In the process, Albert Pike, the largely self-educated lawyer, writer, general, and adventurer became early Arkansas’ most outspoken and most famous promoter. Pike was born in Boston in 1809 to a modest family. While very intelligent and...
KAKE TV
14-year-old Arkansas teen kidnapped; found in Wichita
Wichita police make a shocking discovery in the closet of a Riverside home: a teenaged girl from Arkansas who had been kidnapped. Investigators believe that 35-year-old David Roark met the girl online. He was arrested and is now facing several charges. The 14-year-old girl was found by police at a...
KATV
Arkansas hunters duped into leasing hunting land privately, but it wasn't private
LONDON, Ark. (KATV) — Arkansas hunters are being duped into leasing land privately, but it was anything but private and that's why they called Seven On Your Side. A hunter called and said he found an ad on Facebook and Craigslist and thought he was signing a lease to hunt privately on 50 acres in London, Arkansas. When he showed up for the first hunt of the season, he found out he was not alone.
What Is The Most Popular Christmas Song In Arkansas and Texas?
With Christmas just 11 days away, what is the most popular Christmas song in Arkansas and Texas?. Christmas this year is a little different. We usually have a station that is playing Christmas music, but this year I will have to get my Christmas music somewhere else. For those that do not know our am station has been shut down permanently and that was our source for most of our Christmas tunes.
Kait 8
Wichita man arrested for abducting child in Arkansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says it has arrested 35-year-old David E. Roark of Wichita on multiple charges concerning the abduction of a child from Arkansas, as well as outstanding warrants from Kentucky. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted by the Exploited and Missing Child Unit (EMCU) and the White County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas.
A Man Fell to His Death on a Group Hike in Arkansas. The Tour Guide Was Found Guilty.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. A Missouri man who led a 31-person hike on Arkansas’ Buffalo National River where one participant died in a fall will face criminal penalties for acting as a guide without a permit, a federal judge ruled last week.
Arkansas couple plead guilty in Oklahoma poaching case
An Arkansas couple pled guilty to multiple illegal hunting charges after an investigation into an ongoing poaching scheme involving several ArkLaTex residents.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, December 13
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 13, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Lakitha Monique Rose, P.O. Box 851, Lewisville; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 8. Ouachita. LaQuisha Nicole Kelley, 702 Sharp Ave., Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy...
