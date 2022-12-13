Republicans gained 10 seats to control the House in these last elections, but many Democrats were elected for the first time, and they replaced outgoing members of their own party or won a seat from Republicans. Two district in the Pacific - districts in the Pacific Northwest flipped after years of one-party control, and each for different reasons. Troy Brynelson and Joni Auden Land of Oregon Public Broadcasting explain.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO