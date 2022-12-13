Read full article on original website
Meet the women who flipped two seats in the Pacific Northwest after years of one-party control
Republicans gained 10 seats to control the House in these last elections, but many Democrats were elected for the first time, and they replaced outgoing members of their own party or won a seat from Republicans. Two district in the Pacific - districts in the Pacific Northwest flipped after years of one-party control, and each for different reasons. Troy Brynelson and Joni Auden Land of Oregon Public Broadcasting explain.
House approves referendum to 'decolonize' Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would allow Puerto Rico to hold the first-ever binding referendum on whether to become a state or gain some sort of independence, in a last-ditch effort that stands little chance of passing the Senate. The bill, which passed...
Connecticut is not the only New England state facing big electric rate increases
Connecticut’s two biggest electric utilities will soon implement massive rate increases that could raise the average electric bill for residential customers of Eversource and United Illuminating by about $80 each month. The changes are set to go into effect Jan. 1. The utilities say the request is fueled by...
Calif. commission to decide whether to cut a key incentive for rooftop solar
The commission that regulates California's utilities decides today whether to cut a key incentive for rooftop solar. California's considered the bellwether for the nation's energy policy, and some environmentalists worry that this decision could make it harder to transition away from fossil fuels. Here's NPR's Julia Simon. JULIA SIMON, BYLINE:...
Law requires former research chimps to be retired at a federal sanctuary, court says
A federal judge has ruled that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) violated the law when it determined that former research chimpanzees in New Mexico would not move to a sanctuary in Louisiana known as Chimp Haven. After the NIH stopped supporting invasive biomedical research on chimpanzees in 2015, it...
An early Democratic presidential primary in Georgia depends on Republicans
ATLANTA — When a panel inside the Democratic National Committee voted two weeks ago to revamp the party's presidential primary calendar, that was the easy part. If the full DNC approves the plan, actually implementing the changes will be more challenging. For starters, Iowa and New Hampshire — long...
Federal spending bill could include some Connecticut priorities, but not all
Connecticut lawmakers are eying the end-of-the-year bill package to fund the federal government as the best vehicle for getting their top legislative priorities passed before the start of 2023, when Democrats will lose some of their governing power in Congress. A key priority for Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., currently appears...
Two months after Hurricane Ian, boats are still being extricated from trees, houses and the sea
Hurricane Ian displaced thousands of boats in southwestern Florida. Some were stacked up on top of one another like pancakes. Others ended up inside homes. Still others sunk to the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico. Chris Remington from member station WAMU reports salvage firms are still working to put them back where they belong more than two months after the storm.
Paul Braun
Paul Braun is WRKF's Capitol Access reporter. Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death. Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death, who died in 2019 after police said he resisted arrest. Bodycam video shows the officers beating Greene. Trump Executive Orders...
How much of a battleground state will Georgia be in the future?
Florida, Ohio - these were once perennial swing states. But a new pack of battlegrounds is emerging, including Georgia. Last cycle, Democratic candidates for president and Senate won there for the first time in years. Then this November, Republicans swept every statewide race except for the Senate, where Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock prevailed in a runoff last week. WABE's Sam Gringlas tries to answer the question - has Georgia arrived as a purple state?
Oregon Department of Justice reaches a settlement with Monsanto for PCB contamination
Today, Oregon announced a nearly $700 million settlement with agrochemical company Monsanto. The state filed the lawsuit in 2018 for Monsanto's alleged role in polluting Oregon land and waterways with toxic compounds. Joining us now is Oregon Public Broadcasting environment reporter Cassandra Profita. Welcome to the program. CASSANDRA PROFITA, BYLINE:...
Connecticut lawsuit against transgender girls competing in women's athletics is dismissed
A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a challenge to Connecticut's policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls high school sports, rejecting arguments by four cisgender runners who said they were unfairly forced to race against transgender athletes. A three-judge panel at the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of...
Is CT still taking too much of retirees’ income? Debate heats up
Michael Gouzie had always wanted to retire in Connecticut and was thrilled last spring when he learned state officials had expanded an exemption for pension and annuity earnings from the state income tax. The former defense engineer was less thrilled, however, when he learned he and his wife would receive...
Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death
Yesterday, a Louisiana grand jury brought criminal charges against five officers in a case involving a Black man who died in police custody in 2019. And the charges come more than a year after bodycam footage of the arrest surfaced. It showed the state troopers engaged in a brutal beating. Paul Braun of member station WRKF reports from Baton Rouge, La.
The threats were fake, but for Maine schools impacted by 'swatting,' the fear was lasting
Nov. 15 started like any other for Kristen DeForge, until she got a text that morning from her daughter, Jenna, a senior at Sanford High School. "Jenna said, 'Mom, there’s a shooter in the high school and I’m locked in my classroom.' And I think I went into panic mode," DeForge said.
Here are Connecticut's 2022 criminal justice system trends
In Connecticut, violent crime declined between 2020 and 2021 according to statistics released on Thursday by the state’s Office of Policy and Management. The reduction in overall crime, and violent crime in particular, continues a downward trend that began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Marc Pelka, an undersecretary at OPM.
CT COVID hospitalizations are up nearly 60% from a month ago
Connecticut’s COVID hospitalizations have risen by 58% over the last four weeks, and with families and colleagues preparing to gather for the holidays, health officials are urging people to don masks indoors and consider the well-being of others as they go about the seasonal bustle. On Nov. 17, the...
'We’re at a precipice' child advocate says as Connecticut's child tax rebate is set to end
There’s growing concern about the future of children across Connecticut. That’s according to the gathered advocates and the Connecticut speaker of the House, Matthew Ritter, at the annual Voices for Children State Budget Forum. In May of 2022, Connecticut funded the first ever state-level child tax rebate, allocating...
Rain hits most of Connecticut, but snow and heavy winds impact higher elevations in the state Friday
Most of Connecticut can expect rain and wind Friday, but higher elevations in the northwest part of the state can expect some heavy wet snow. The National Weather Service said Friday morning that portions of the Litchfield Hills in northwest Connecticut can expect total snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches, although some forecasted totals have been reduced. Snow could mix with or change to rain in those areas.
Connecticut reports season's first child influenza death
For the first time this flu season, a child has died from influenza in Connecticut. The state Department of Public Health announced Thursday that the child was under the age of 10, although the child's exact age was not released. The child lived in New Haven County and died sometime in December.
