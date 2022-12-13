ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

Meet the women who flipped two seats in the Pacific Northwest after years of one-party control

Republicans gained 10 seats to control the House in these last elections, but many Democrats were elected for the first time, and they replaced outgoing members of their own party or won a seat from Republicans. Two district in the Pacific - districts in the Pacific Northwest flipped after years of one-party control, and each for different reasons. Troy Brynelson and Joni Auden Land of Oregon Public Broadcasting explain.
Two months after Hurricane Ian, boats are still being extricated from trees, houses and the sea

Hurricane Ian displaced thousands of boats in southwestern Florida. Some were stacked up on top of one another like pancakes. Others ended up inside homes. Still others sunk to the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico. Chris Remington from member station WAMU reports salvage firms are still working to put them back where they belong more than two months after the storm.
Paul Braun

Paul Braun is WRKF's Capitol Access reporter. Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death. Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death, who died in 2019 after police said he resisted arrest. Bodycam video shows the officers beating Greene. Trump Executive Orders...
How much of a battleground state will Georgia be in the future?

Florida, Ohio - these were once perennial swing states. But a new pack of battlegrounds is emerging, including Georgia. Last cycle, Democratic candidates for president and Senate won there for the first time in years. Then this November, Republicans swept every statewide race except for the Senate, where Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock prevailed in a runoff last week. WABE's Sam Gringlas tries to answer the question - has Georgia arrived as a purple state?
Rain hits most of Connecticut, but snow and heavy winds impact higher elevations in the state Friday

Most of Connecticut can expect rain and wind Friday, but higher elevations in the northwest part of the state can expect some heavy wet snow. The National Weather Service said Friday morning that portions of the Litchfield Hills in northwest Connecticut can expect total snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches, although some forecasted totals have been reduced. Snow could mix with or change to rain in those areas.
