Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Police searching for group allegedly involved in assault of Gateway employee
The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a group of people, possibly teenagers, who were allegedly involved in the aggravated assault of a Gateway Mall store employee.
Taylorsville shooting may be botched drug deal or attempted robbery instead of road rage, police say
Taylorsville Police Department now believes that the shooting on Redwood Road on Thursday, Dec. 16, may not be a road rage incident after all.
ksl.com
Eagle Mountain man charged with shooting brother-in-law during family fight
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Criminal charges were filed Friday against a man accused of shooting his brother-in-law during a family dispute in Eagle Mountain, which eventually lead to a standoff with a SWAT team. Mark Samuel Roberts, 61, of Eagle Mountain, is charged in 4th District Court with attempted murder,...
ksl.com
Police arrest 3rd person in killing of man who was thrown onto highway
WEST JORDAN — West Jordan police have arrested a third man in connection with the killing of a man who was stabbed and thrown from a moving vehicle onto the Bangerter Highway. Seferino Ruiz, 55, of West Valley City, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Wednesday...
ksl.com
Officer to stand trial for aggravated assault after ordering a K-9 to attack
WEST JORDAN — A Salt Lake City police officer has been ordered to stand trial for assault after commanding a police K-9 to bite a man who was already getting down and on one knee. Nickolas John Pearce, 41, of Herriman, was charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated...
KSLTV
‘Frustrated’ Utahn charged with shooting fellow driver who yanked on his beard
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Pleasant Grove man who claims he was frustrated by traffic when police say he threw a bottle at another vehicle has been charged with shooting and injuring the driver who confronted him. Kevin Steed, 33, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with...
kjzz.com
Investigation reveals drugs, not road rage, likely led to Redwood Road shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — The Taylorsville Police Department on Friday released surveillance images of a suspect vehicle in a shooting the previous day that was initially believed to have been sparked by road rage. After serving a search warrant on the injured driver's vehicle, though, police now believe the...
ksl.com
Utah man upset over potential bill threatens to blow up hospital, police say
SPANISH FORK — A Spanish Fork man was arrested Friday after police say he made bomb threats against a hospital and its ambulance bay because he didn't want to be billed for ambulance transportation. The 45-year-old man called an undisclosed hospital on Friday and "made threats to blow up...
kjzz.com
Police looking for man who reportedly tried to entice child into his car in Highland
HIGHLAND, Utah (KUTV) — The Lone Peak Police Department is investigating a situation where a man allegedly approached a student walking home from school Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the student reported the driver coming up next to them near 10830 North 6200 West in Highland. The suspect then reportedly opened their door and told the child their mother had sent them to pick them up for the day.
ksl.com
Road rage suspect arrested following fight with police
SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an outstanding warrant and a history of fleeing from police — who was previously convicted of attempted murder — was arrested Tuesday after fighting with officers and breaking one officer's nose, according to police. Daniel Lynn Meinhart, 40, was booked...
ksl.com
Man shot in the head in apparent road rage incident in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE — A man was shot in the head during an apparent road rage incident in Taylorsville on Thursday, according to police. Despite the critical injury, Taylorsville Police Sgt. Jake Hill said the victim, a man in his 30s, is stable and expected to survive. The incident happened about...
Utah AMBER Alert canceled after 8 months when children found
An AMBER Alert issued over eight months ago for three missing Utah children was suddenly canceled overnight.
ksl.com
Judge reluctantly postpones trial for man accused of killing Provo officer
PROVO — Fourth District Judge Kraig Powell expressed surprise and confusion when the attorney for a man accused of killing Provo police officer Joseph Shinners said the case is not ready to move forward with a trial in February, four years after the officer's death on Jan. 5, 2019.
Man shot in road rage incident on Redwood Road
A man has reportedly been shot in a road rage incident along Redwood Road near 5800 South in Taylorsville, according to Sgt. Jake Hill with the Taylorsville Police Department.
Judge orders K-9 handler to stand trial for aggravated assault
A judge Thursday ordered a Salt Lake City police officer to stand trial for aggravated assault for siccing his K-9 on a suspect who had his hands up.
Gephardt Daily
MAC-10 toting carjacking suspect crashes into SLCPD patrol cruiser
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An alleged carjacker who brandished a MAC-10 was booked into jail early Monday morning after crashing the stolen vehicle into a police cruiser. A woman had just gotten into her car, placing the keys into the ignition, the driver’s...
kslnewsradio.com
Police say they are closing in on 6-year cold case that rocked West Valley
WEST VALLEY, Utah — West Valley Police Department says it is closer to solving a 6-year-long cold case. On December 12, 2016, Javier Medina was murdered outside a home on West Bendixon Dr. in West Valley City. According to police, he was helping with a car repair when two...
KSLTV
An accused serial predator is back behind bars, but for how long?
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to the KSL Investigators that Joshua Homer, 26, was arrested Wednesday. The day before his latest arrest, Homer was the subject of a KSL investigation that revealed crimes against women spanning the last decade, but sentences amounting to less than a month in jail.
Man pleads guilty in killing of Heber City 7-year-old
More than a year after a 7-year-old girl was killed in her bed in Heber City, Christopher O’Connell pled guilty to manslaughter. After he initially pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder for killing Zai Rodriguez-Irizarry, Christopher O’Connell pled guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday. County Attorney Scott Sweat...
ksl.com
Family argument over care for elderly father led to Eagle Mountain shooting, police say
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A family dispute regarding care for an elderly father resulted in a man following his sister and her husband through their Eagle Mountain house and firing multiple rounds — striking the husband in the abdomen — all while the elderly father was in the line of fire, according to police.
