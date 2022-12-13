ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylorsville, UT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

Police looking for man who reportedly tried to entice child into his car in Highland

HIGHLAND, Utah (KUTV) — The Lone Peak Police Department is investigating a situation where a man allegedly approached a student walking home from school Wednesday afternoon. According to authorities, the student reported the driver coming up next to them near 10830 North 6200 West in Highland. The suspect then reportedly opened their door and told the child their mother had sent them to pick them up for the day.
HIGHLAND, UT
ksl.com

Road rage suspect arrested following fight with police

SALT LAKE CITY — A man with an outstanding warrant and a history of fleeing from police — who was previously convicted of attempted murder — was arrested Tuesday after fighting with officers and breaking one officer's nose, according to police. Daniel Lynn Meinhart, 40, was booked...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man shot in the head in apparent road rage incident in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — A man was shot in the head during an apparent road rage incident in Taylorsville on Thursday, according to police. Despite the critical injury, Taylorsville Police Sgt. Jake Hill said the victim, a man in his 30s, is stable and expected to survive. The incident happened about...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

An accused serial predator is back behind bars, but for how long?

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed to the KSL Investigators that Joshua Homer, 26, was arrested Wednesday. The day before his latest arrest, Homer was the subject of a KSL investigation that revealed crimes against women spanning the last decade, but sentences amounting to less than a month in jail.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Man pleads guilty in killing of Heber City 7-year-old

More than a year after a 7-year-old girl was killed in her bed in Heber City, Christopher O’Connell pled guilty to manslaughter. After he initially pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder for killing Zai Rodriguez-Irizarry, Christopher O’Connell pled guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday. County Attorney Scott Sweat...
HEBER CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy