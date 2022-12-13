ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Venezuela's Maduro to fully open border with Colombia

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8qzV_0jgUSTJL00

CARACAS, Venezuela — (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Monday announced his intention to fully open the border crossings with Colombia starting Jan. 1, a measure repeatedly postponed following the restoration of diplomatic and commercial ties between the South American neighbors.

Relations between the countries were broken off in 2019, but Maduro has said the environment is conducive to improved ties with the election of Gustavo Petro as Colombia's first leftist president. The neighbors resumed diplomatic relations in September.

“I am going to announce that we will be completely opening the border, for all of western Venezuela with Colombia, for the passage of vehicles, motorcycles, trucks” as of Jan. 1. Maduro said on state television.

“We are preparing everything to comply with what we announced, to fulfill what was promised to President Gustavo Petro,” he said.

Petro has recognized Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. His predecessor, Iván Duque, along with dozens of other countries, had said Maduro was returned to power in 2018 in fraudulent elections.

Petro also promoted the reopening of the countries' shared border on Sept. 26. Symbolically, the crossing of trucks from both sides of the border was allowed while restrictions remained on private vehicles and buses.

In the first week of November, the first commercial flight by a Colombian airline in years arrived in Venezuela. For now, only the small Colombian state airline Satena and the Venezuelan Turpial and Laser have permission from the Venezuelan authorities to operate the route.

Maduro did not mention if that would change in the near future.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe

BUCHAREST, Romania — (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves...
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

India's visa temples attract devotees aspiring to go abroad

CHENNAI, India — (AP) — Arjun Viswanathan stood on the street, his hands folded, eyes fixed on the idol of the Hindu deity Ganesh. On a humid morning, the information technology professional was waiting outside the temple, the size of a small closet – barely enough room for the lone priest to stand and perform puja or rituals for the beloved elephant-headed deity, believed to be the remover of obstacles.
OHIO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

More questions than answers as EU corruption scandal unfolds

BRUSSELS — (AP) — No one answers the door or the phone at the offices of the two campaign groups linked to a cash-for-favors corruption scandal at the European Union’s parliament, allegedly involving Qatar. No light is visible inside. No Peace Without Justice (NPWJ), a pro-human rights...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Philippine Communist Party founder Sison dies in exile at 83

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — Jose Maria Sison, the founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines, whose armed wing has been waging one of Asia’s longest-running insurgencies, has died. He was 83. Sison died peacefully late Friday after two weeks of confinement in a hospital in...
KIRO 7 Seattle

2022 is deadliest year on record for Mexican journalists

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The deadliest year in at least three decades for Mexican journalists and media workers is nearing a close, with 15 slayings — a perilous situation underlined by a brazen near-miss attack this week on one of the country’s most prominent journalists.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Morocco's World Cup finish is bittersweet for Arab fans

BEIRUT — (AP) — Morocco’s fans in the Arab world took the North African team’s 2-1 loss to Croatia in Saturday’s World Cup third-place playoff philosophically. The team had already made history, becoming the first Arab and first African team to reach the semifinals in the international soccer tournament.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Emergency crews pulled the body of a toddler from the rubble in a pre-dawn search Saturday for survivors of a Russian missile strike that tore through an apartment building in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. The missile was one of what...
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: Why Japan is boosting its arms capability, budget

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan this week adopted a new national security strategy that includes determination to possess "counterstrike" capability to preempt enemy attacks and double its spending to gain a more offensive footing and improve its resilience to protect itself from growing risks from China, North Korea and Russia. The new strategy marks a historic change to Japan's exclusively self-defense policy since the end of World War II. Here is a look at Japan's new security and defense strategies and how they will change the country's defense posture.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Moldova suspends 6 TV channels over alleged misinformation

CHISINAU, Moldova — (AP) — The broadcast licenses of six television channels in Moldova have been suspended over accusations of misinformation, inaccurate coverage of Russia’s war in Ukraine, and “attempts to manipulate public opinion,” authorities said. The decision to revoke the licenses of the channels...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie

CAIRO — (AP) — Iranian authorities arrested one of the country’s most renowned actresses Saturday on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said. The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was detained a...
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: Why are Argentines such ardent World Cup fans?

Argentina arguably has the World Cup's most fervent fans, known for their rhythmical singing, incessant drumming and trance-like ferocity. The country's history of success at the World Cup — champions in 1978 and 1986, and runners-up three times — is rivaled by few. This fervor will only grow as Lionel Messi leads Argentina against defending champion France in Sunday's final in Qatar.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biodiversity talks in final days with many issues unresolved

Negotiators at a United Nations biodiversity conference Saturday have still not resolved most of the key issues around protecting the world's nature by 2030 and providing tens of billions of dollars to developing countries to fund those efforts. The United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, is set to wrap up...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Poland's top cop set off grenade launcher by accident

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Poland's top police official told a radio broadcaster that a grenade launcher that was a present from Ukrainian officials accidentally exploded while he was moving it in his office this week. Gen. Jarosław Szymczyk gave his first comments after the unusual incident to...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
113K+
Followers
148K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy