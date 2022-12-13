ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

More people are training to take on the work of 'abortion doulas'

Having an abortion can be a lonely process, and new abortion restrictions in some states have added more barriers to the process. That's where abortion doulas can come in, offering advice and emotional support to patients. In North Carolina, groups that train these doulas say interest in the job has surged since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Claire Donnelly at member station WFAE in Charlotte has the story.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Step aside, Florida and Ohio. Georgia is ready to be a political battleground

ATLANTA — Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Colorado: these were once perennial swing states. Now, a new pack of battlegrounds is emerging, including Georgia. Two years ago, Democratic candidates for president and Senate won Georgia for the first time in years. Then this November, Republicans swept every statewide race except for the Senate, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock prevailed in a runoff last week.
GEORGIA STATE
Ballot measures on weed and abortion won in 2022. Now they're fueling a backlash

In 2022, voters expanded Medicaid in South Dakota, legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, and enshrined the right to an abortion in Michigan. This was possible because in about half of all U.S. states, citizens have the power to pass laws or amend the state's constitution themselves, sidestepping lawmakers. Such ballot initiatives have become a popular tactic to change policy in states dominated by one party, often the GOP.
MISSOURI STATE
U.S. Postal Service honors the late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis with a stamp

Civil rights giant and former U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who spent decades fighting for racial justice, will be honored with a postage stamp next year. In a Tuesday announcement, the U.S. Postal Service said the stamp "celebrates the life and legacy" of the leader from Georgia, who risked his life protesting against segregation and other injustices in the violent Jim Crow-era South.
GEORGIA STATE
12/13 KVCR Midday News: RSV Levels Trend Down, UC Strike Ends, California Will Share in Walgreen Settlement, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. RSV levels have started to trend downward, but the strain of healthcare systems has not let up. Postdoctoral and academic researchers working at University of California campuses have ended their strike. California’s Director of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
12/15 KVCR Midday News: New Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map, California Expanding Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles, Riv Co’s Mid County Parkway, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. California is upping the ante to grow and expand infrastructure for electric vehicles. Cal Fire is asking for public comment on a new fire hazard severity zone map. The CHP is seeking the cause...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
10 years after Sandy Hook, a family finds bits of joy amid shards of pain

At the new Sandy Hook Memorial reflection pool, Jen Hensel leans over a granite stone engraved with the name of her daughter, Avielle Richman. "Avi," as she was called, was one of 20 first graders and six adults who were killed by a young man with an AR-15-style rifle on Dec. 14, 2012 — exactly a decade ago — in their elementary school in Newtown, Conn.
NEWTOWN, CT
