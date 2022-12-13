Read full article on original website
More people are training to take on the work of 'abortion doulas'
Having an abortion can be a lonely process, and new abortion restrictions in some states have added more barriers to the process. That's where abortion doulas can come in, offering advice and emotional support to patients. In North Carolina, groups that train these doulas say interest in the job has surged since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Claire Donnelly at member station WFAE in Charlotte has the story.
The Keystone pipeline leaked in Kansas. What makes this spill so bad?
It's been over a week since TC Energy announced its Keystone pipeline leaked into Mill Creek in Washington County, Kan. Nearly 600,000 gallons of oil spilled into the waterway as well as the land surrounding it. Environmental advocates say this is just the beginning to a cleanup that will likely...
Step aside, Florida and Ohio. Georgia is ready to be a political battleground
ATLANTA — Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Colorado: these were once perennial swing states. Now, a new pack of battlegrounds is emerging, including Georgia. Two years ago, Democratic candidates for president and Senate won Georgia for the first time in years. Then this November, Republicans swept every statewide race except for the Senate, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock prevailed in a runoff last week.
Satellite launching from Vandenberg SFB this week could help climate scientists here in California
NASA climate scientist Ben Hamlington discusses SWOT and why it's a game-changer. He speaks with CapRadio's Randol White.
Dark chocolate might have health perks, but should you worry about lead in your bar?
Dark chocolate has long been touted as having health benefits. We've been told it can improve our moods, decrease inflammation and even increase blood flow. But some researchers are now warning of heavy metals in some of our favorite dark chocolate bars. Consumer Reports tested 28 dark chocolate bars, including...
Ballot measures on weed and abortion won in 2022. Now they're fueling a backlash
In 2022, voters expanded Medicaid in South Dakota, legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, and enshrined the right to an abortion in Michigan. This was possible because in about half of all U.S. states, citizens have the power to pass laws or amend the state's constitution themselves, sidestepping lawmakers. Such ballot initiatives have become a popular tactic to change policy in states dominated by one party, often the GOP.
A mammoth winter storm kills 2 and brings more warnings of blizzards and tornadoes
NEW ORLEANS — A destructive storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana and threatened the South with more severe weather Wednesday. Meanwhile, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and was expected to push more...
U.S. Postal Service honors the late civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis with a stamp
Civil rights giant and former U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who spent decades fighting for racial justice, will be honored with a postage stamp next year. In a Tuesday announcement, the U.S. Postal Service said the stamp "celebrates the life and legacy" of the leader from Georgia, who risked his life protesting against segregation and other injustices in the violent Jim Crow-era South.
3 are dead in Louisiana as a massive winter storm spawns tornadoes across the South
KEITHVILLE, La. — A volatile storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes blamed for killing at least three people in Louisiana, and the line of punishing weather threatened neighboring Southern states into the nighttime hours Wednesday. To the north, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great...
12/13 KVCR Midday News: RSV Levels Trend Down, UC Strike Ends, California Will Share in Walgreen Settlement, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. RSV levels have started to trend downward, but the strain of healthcare systems has not let up. Postdoctoral and academic researchers working at University of California campuses have ended their strike. California’s Director of...
A massive storm brings tornadoes to the South and a blizzard threat to central U.S.
DALLAS — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes that wrecked homes and injured a handful of people in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced Tuesday for blizzard-like conditions.
12/15 KVCR Midday News: New Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map, California Expanding Infrastructure for Electric Vehicles, Riv Co’s Mid County Parkway, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. California is upping the ante to grow and expand infrastructure for electric vehicles. Cal Fire is asking for public comment on a new fire hazard severity zone map. The CHP is seeking the cause...
10 years after Sandy Hook, a family finds bits of joy amid shards of pain
At the new Sandy Hook Memorial reflection pool, Jen Hensel leans over a granite stone engraved with the name of her daughter, Avielle Richman. "Avi," as she was called, was one of 20 first graders and six adults who were killed by a young man with an AR-15-style rifle on Dec. 14, 2012 — exactly a decade ago — in their elementary school in Newtown, Conn.
