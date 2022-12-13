ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, OH

richlandsource.com

Needlepoint: Uniontown Green sews up Uniontown Lake in slim triumph

Yes, Uniontown Green looked relaxed while edging Uniontown Lake, but no autographs please after its 52-51 victory on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Uniontown Green and Uniontown Lake played in a 50-46 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
UNIONTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Lexington remains unbeaten with tight win at New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA -- Freshman Brayden Fogle played beyond his years Friday night, carrying Lexington to a tough, 51-46 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory at New Philadelphia. The 6-foot-4 Fogle was the only one of the Minutemen to reach double figures. He posted 16 points and six rebounds to help Lex overcome a sluggish start.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Canfield shuts off the power on Struthers

Canfield earned a convincing 46-16 win over Struthers in Ohio girls basketball action on December 16. Last season, Canfield and Struthers squared off with January 25, 2022 at Canfield High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CANFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork overcomes Pleasant in seat-squirming affair

Clear Fork survived Pleasant in a 34-29 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 15. Pleasant authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Clear Fork at the end of the first quarter.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Berlin Center Western Reserve dances past Lowellville

Berlin Center Western Reserve put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Lowellville in a 54-40 decision on December 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and Lowellville squared off with January 25, 2022 at Lowellville High School last season. For more, click here.
LOWELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Kinsman Badger defeats Cortland Maplewood in lopsided affair

Kinsman Badger lit up the scoreboard on December 16 to propel past Cortland Maplewood for a 72-47 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Cortland Maplewood and Kinsman Badger played in a 59-49 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.
CORTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Storm warning: Struthers unleashes full fury on Cortland Lakeview

Struthers controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-44 win against Cortland Lakeview in Ohio girls basketball on December 15. Last season, Cortland Lakeview and Struthers squared off with February 12, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
STRUTHERS, OH
richlandsource.com

Lyndhurst Brush takes victory lap past East Cleveland Shaw

Lyndhurst Brush showed it had the juice to douse East Cleveland Shaw in a points barrage during a 60-11 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on November 30, Lyndhurst Brush squared off with Madison in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
LYNDHURST, OH
richlandsource.com

Magnolia Sandy Valley slips past Uhrichsville Claymont

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Magnolia Sandy Valley didn't mind, dispatching Uhrichsville Claymont 53-44 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Magnolia Sandy Valley drew first blood by forging a 17-16 margin over Uhrichsville Claymont after the first quarter.
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Crosstown Showdown: Strong 2nd half sends Mansfield Christian past St. Peter's

MANSFIELD — Records don’t mean much when crosstown rivals Mansfield Christian and St. Peter’s get together. The one-loss Flames overcame a 12-point third-quarter deficit and pulled away late for a 73-62 win over the one-win Spartans in a wildly entertaining Mid-Buckeye Conference game that was closer than the final score would suggest.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Carrollton triumphs in strong showing over Minerva

Carrollton showed no mercy to Minerva, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 70-20 victory on December 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Carrollton and Minerva faced off on January 15, 2022 at Minerva High School. For a full recap, click here.
CARROLLTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Centerburg thwarts East Knox's quest

Centerburg pushed past East Knox for a 45-28 win at Centerburg High on December 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, East Knox and Centerburg faced off on January 5, 2022 at Centerburg High School. For more, click here.
CENTERBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Strasburg grinds out close victory over Sugarcreek Garaway

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Strasburg passed in a 34-25 victory at Sugarcreek Garaway's expense in Ohio girls basketball on December 14. The last time Sugarcreek Garaway and Strasburg played in a 42-40 game on January 6, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
STRASBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

True Grit: Shelby's Finnegan shows resolve on biggest stage

SHELBY — It wasn’t the coronation ceremony he hoped for, but Shelby’s Huck Finnegan proved his mettle at the cross country state championships. The All-Area Boys Runner of the Year in Source Media's 4-county coverage area, Finnegan scratched and clawed his way to an All-Ohio finish during the Division II race. He finished 30th in 16:38.8, securing the final All-Ohio spot.
SHELBY, OH

