Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Unique McDonald's in the Country is Hiding Here in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergSolon, OH
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: Uniontown Green sews up Uniontown Lake in slim triumph
Yes, Uniontown Green looked relaxed while edging Uniontown Lake, but no autographs please after its 52-51 victory on December 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Uniontown Green and Uniontown Lake played in a 50-46 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
No quarter given: Wooster puts down Mt. Vernon
Wooster recorded a big victory over Mt. Vernon 49-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Wooster jumped in front of Mt. Vernon 14-4 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Lexington remains unbeaten with tight win at New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA -- Freshman Brayden Fogle played beyond his years Friday night, carrying Lexington to a tough, 51-46 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory at New Philadelphia. The 6-foot-4 Fogle was the only one of the Minutemen to reach double figures. He posted 16 points and six rebounds to help Lex overcome a sluggish start.
Watch as WKBN surprises Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year
Canfield senior quarterback Broc Lowry was named the 2022 WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year on Thursday night.
richlandsource.com
Canfield shuts off the power on Struthers
Canfield earned a convincing 46-16 win over Struthers in Ohio girls basketball action on December 16. Last season, Canfield and Struthers squared off with January 25, 2022 at Canfield High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork overcomes Pleasant in seat-squirming affair
Clear Fork survived Pleasant in a 34-29 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 15. Pleasant authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Clear Fork at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Berlin Center Western Reserve dances past Lowellville
Berlin Center Western Reserve put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Lowellville in a 54-40 decision on December 15 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Berlin Center Western Reserve and Lowellville squared off with January 25, 2022 at Lowellville High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Kinsman Badger defeats Cortland Maplewood in lopsided affair
Kinsman Badger lit up the scoreboard on December 16 to propel past Cortland Maplewood for a 72-47 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Cortland Maplewood and Kinsman Badger played in a 59-49 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.
Early-season upsets bring major changes to cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time this season there was a big upset in girls basketball, which caused the cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25 to undergo some major shuffling. In fact, there were two big upsets, and both of them involved Medina. Unfortunately for the Bees and coach...
Mount Union football plays for Division III title as the son-in-law also rises – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mount Union, don’t they always win the Stagg Bowl?. It seems like that for the Division III powerhouse in Alliance.
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Struthers unleashes full fury on Cortland Lakeview
Struthers controlled the action to earn an impressive 67-44 win against Cortland Lakeview in Ohio girls basketball on December 15. Last season, Cortland Lakeview and Struthers squared off with February 12, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lyndhurst Brush takes victory lap past East Cleveland Shaw
Lyndhurst Brush showed it had the juice to douse East Cleveland Shaw in a points barrage during a 60-11 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on November 30, Lyndhurst Brush squared off with Madison in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Mount Union falls short in Stagg Bowl 28-21
Mount Union finishes the season 14-1 after playing for the NCAA DIII championship for the 22nd time.
richlandsource.com
Magnolia Sandy Valley slips past Uhrichsville Claymont
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Magnolia Sandy Valley didn't mind, dispatching Uhrichsville Claymont 53-44 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Magnolia Sandy Valley drew first blood by forging a 17-16 margin over Uhrichsville Claymont after the first quarter.
Volleyball All-Stars 2022: Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin’s Caroline Jurevicius is player of the year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was another memorable year for area volleyball teams, as four area teams reached state championship matches, with two winning titles. The champions were Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin in Division II and Lake Catholic in Division III, while Magnificat was runner-up in Division I and Gilmour Academy finished second in Division II.
richlandsource.com
Crosstown Showdown: Strong 2nd half sends Mansfield Christian past St. Peter's
MANSFIELD — Records don’t mean much when crosstown rivals Mansfield Christian and St. Peter’s get together. The one-loss Flames overcame a 12-point third-quarter deficit and pulled away late for a 73-62 win over the one-win Spartans in a wildly entertaining Mid-Buckeye Conference game that was closer than the final score would suggest.
richlandsource.com
Carrollton triumphs in strong showing over Minerva
Carrollton showed no mercy to Minerva, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 70-20 victory on December 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Carrollton and Minerva faced off on January 15, 2022 at Minerva High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Centerburg thwarts East Knox's quest
Centerburg pushed past East Knox for a 45-28 win at Centerburg High on December 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, East Knox and Centerburg faced off on January 5, 2022 at Centerburg High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Strasburg grinds out close victory over Sugarcreek Garaway
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Strasburg passed in a 34-25 victory at Sugarcreek Garaway's expense in Ohio girls basketball on December 14. The last time Sugarcreek Garaway and Strasburg played in a 42-40 game on January 6, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
True Grit: Shelby's Finnegan shows resolve on biggest stage
SHELBY — It wasn’t the coronation ceremony he hoped for, but Shelby’s Huck Finnegan proved his mettle at the cross country state championships. The All-Area Boys Runner of the Year in Source Media's 4-county coverage area, Finnegan scratched and clawed his way to an All-Ohio finish during the Division II race. He finished 30th in 16:38.8, securing the final All-Ohio spot.
Comments / 0