Read full article on original website
Related
nwnewsradio.com
NOT GUILTY! Jury acquits Pierce Co Sheriff
(Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer hugs attorney Anne Bremner as verdict is read) Pierce County Sheriff, Ed Troyer, shed tears and hugged the members of his legal team as he learned a six-person jury found him not guilty on charges of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant after a trial of nearly two weeks.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Man barricades himself in Lynnwood business, attempts to blow it up: the full report
LYNNWOOD, Wash., December 16, 2022—On November 25, Lynnwood Police and North County SWAT arrested a man who attempted to blow up a local business, on the 1700 block off Highway 99, after barricading himself in the establishment and threatening the owner. At approximately 4 p.m., the suspect, 44-year-old Michael...
q13fox.com
Suspect charged in deadly hit and run after King Co. Council budgets $50K reward to crack the case
SEATTLE - A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after a tipster contacted Seattle Police and Crime Stoppers with knowledge of the crime. The victim's family said a $50,000 reward budgeted from the King County Council helped incentivize people to come forward. On April 11, 2021,...
Chronicle
Washington Boy, 4, Languished for Hours With Massive Head Trauma Before He Died, Prosecutors Say
A 4-year-old Seattle boy suffered massive head injuries and languished for hours before he died Sunday. King County prosecutors have since charged his mother and her boyfriend with second-degree murder, accusing them of withholding emergency medical care from the child. Cynthia Enyeart, 23, and Junior Asghedom, 20, didn't call 911...
KUOW
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer has been acquitted, but is the case against him over?
A jury has found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty on two criminal misdemeanor charges. The state accused him of falsely telling a 911 dispatcher that a black newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, threatened to kill him during a confrontation nearly two years ago. KNKX reporter Kari Plog has been...
KUOW
'It's tough.' King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall goes back to the academy
“Humbling.” That’s how King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall describes going through the police academy in her late 50s. She’s five weeks into the 19-week process. Not that she’s counting. It might sound like a sitcom. But for King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall, it’s feeling very real....
Evacuations reported at Washington Goodwill after grenade found in donation bin
TACOMA, Wash. — Evacuations were prompted Friday morning at a Goodwill in Tacoma, Washington after a grenade was reportedly found in a donation bin. Tacoma Police Department said just after 9:30 a.m. it got a call that employees at the Goodwill near 38th and Cedar streets had found a hand grenade in a donation bin, according to KIRO.
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Teen, Recover Guns After Domestic Violence Incident Leads to School Evacuation, Cancelled Classes
Police arrested two suspects and recovered two handguns—including one with a high-capacity drum magazine—following a domestic violence incident at Rainier Beach High School, which led to an evacuation and cancelled classes at the campus. On December 13th, officers were dispatched to Rainier Beach High School after receiving information...
Chronicle
Washington City Has Now Paid Nearly $6M to Settle Suits Against Cop Charged With Murder
The city of Auburn has agreed to pay $450,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a convicted and incarcerated drug dealer who was run down and seriously injured by a police officer now facing murder charges for one of three people he killed in the line of duty. The payment...
The Suburban Times
Detectives seeking tips in apparent road rage shooting
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Dec. 12, at 5:51 p.m., a 911 caller reported that he had been shot during a road rage incident in the 1900 block of 112th St E in Parkland. Our deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the scene and provided first-aid...
Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey, one arrested
After a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects in the death of 36-year-old Sean Shay of Kenmore, WA. Arrest warrants for murder in the second degree have been issued for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin, Alexander VanDuren. Update (1 p.m.) Nicholas VanDuren’s whereabouts are currently unknown....
q13fox.com
New details in Bellevue landslide investigation that ruined home
The crumbling structure was demolished, and all their memories were wiped away from their hilltop. Almost one year since the destruction, and fighting City Hall for justice, homeowner John Surdi said a resolution could soon be their holiday miracle.
q13fox.com
Community remembers Burien man tragically killed in hit-and-run
BURIEN, Wash. - A man who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash in Burien earlier this week was laid to rest on Thursday. Friends and family are mourning the loss of Omar Jamaludin, but what makes this case more painful is how long it took police to respond to the scene, and how his family likely won’t be able to make burial ceremony.
Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies
A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: WA Dems responsible as 41,330 cars stolen, now try to ban police traffic stops
According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force, Washingtonians reported 41,330 vehicles stolen between January and November of this year. You can thank Washington Democrats for the state’s culture of lawlessness. Everyone saw this coming. Every day, roughly 123 vehicles are stolen after Democrats passed a law banning...
Chronicle
Olympia Police Department Will Pay Residents to Surrender Firearms
Olympia Police Chief Rich Allen came before the City Council last summer to gain approval for a gun buyback program. The council earmarked $15,000 for the program, but the buyback part of the deal was nonexistent until now. On Tuesday, Allen spoke to the council again, asking for approval of...
Chronicle
Washington Police Academy Eyes Removing More Recruits Who Show Red Flags
The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited a Seattle Times story...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood police arrest 15 in organized retail theft sting operation Tuesday
Lynnwood police Tuesday arrested 15 people during an organized retail theft sting at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, Target and Kohl’s stores, including three from a Michigan-based organized retail theft group who had stolen over $8,100 in merchandise from Target. During the emphasis, officers were placed in the store with...
Seattle, Washington
Police Seize Gun, Variety of Narcotics in Downtown Arrest
Police arrested a man Downtown for dealing drugs and illegally carrying a firearm Monday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., officers working a Downtown emphasis shift at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street saw a suspect conduct several narcotics transactions. Officers arrested the 38-year-old man and seized the following items from him:
kpq.com
Passenger Airlifted From Blewett Pass Crash to Harborview Medical Center Deceased
The passenger who was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a head-on collision on Blewett Pass has passed away. The deceased passenger was 21-year-old Bellevue man Aravind Ravikumar. On Dec. 3, 27-year-old Amanda Haselden from Lynnwood was driving southbound US 97 in a gray 2007 Honda Civic with Ravikumar, when...
Comments / 1