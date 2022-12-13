ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
nwnewsradio.com

NOT GUILTY! Jury acquits Pierce Co Sheriff

(Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer hugs attorney Anne Bremner as verdict is read) Pierce County Sheriff, Ed Troyer, shed tears and hugged the members of his legal team as he learned a six-person jury found him not guilty on charges of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant after a trial of nearly two weeks.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Teen, Recover Guns After Domestic Violence Incident Leads to School Evacuation, Cancelled Classes

Police arrested two suspects and recovered two handguns—including one with a high-capacity drum magazine—following a domestic violence incident at Rainier Beach High School, which led to an evacuation and cancelled classes at the campus. On December 13th, officers were dispatched to Rainier Beach High School after receiving information...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Detectives seeking tips in apparent road rage shooting

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. On Dec. 12, at 5:51 p.m., a 911 caller reported that he had been shot during a road rage incident in the 1900 block of 112th St E in Parkland. Our deputies and Washington State Patrol troopers responded to the scene and provided first-aid...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey, one arrested

After a lengthy investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspects in the death of 36-year-old Sean Shay of Kenmore, WA. Arrest warrants for murder in the second degree have been issued for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin, Alexander VanDuren. Update (1 p.m.) Nicholas VanDuren’s whereabouts are currently unknown....
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Community remembers Burien man tragically killed in hit-and-run

BURIEN, Wash. - A man who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash in Burien earlier this week was laid to rest on Thursday. Friends and family are mourning the loss of Omar Jamaludin, but what makes this case more painful is how long it took police to respond to the scene, and how his family likely won’t be able to make burial ceremony.
BURIEN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies

A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Olympia Police Department Will Pay Residents to Surrender Firearms

Olympia Police Chief Rich Allen came before the City Council last summer to gain approval for a gun buyback program. The council earmarked $15,000 for the program, but the buyback part of the deal was nonexistent until now. On Tuesday, Allen spoke to the council again, asking for approval of...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Washington Police Academy Eyes Removing More Recruits Who Show Red Flags

The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited a Seattle Times story...
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood police arrest 15 in organized retail theft sting operation Tuesday

Lynnwood police Tuesday arrested 15 people during an organized retail theft sting at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, Target and Kohl’s stores, including three from a Michigan-based organized retail theft group who had stolen over $8,100 in merchandise from Target. During the emphasis, officers were placed in the store with...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Seize Gun, Variety of Narcotics in Downtown Arrest

Police arrested a man Downtown for dealing drugs and illegally carrying a firearm Monday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., officers working a Downtown emphasis shift at 3rd Avenue and Pike Street saw a suspect conduct several narcotics transactions. Officers arrested the 38-year-old man and seized the following items from him:
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy