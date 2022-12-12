H.S. Basketball: Wyoming Area girls roll past Lackawanna Trail

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Three Warriors scored in double figures as Wyoming Area defeated Lackawanna Trail 55-26 Monday in a non-conference girls basketball game.

Halle Kranson scored 17 points and made several steals. Morgan Janeski had 14 points and five rebounds. Anna Wisnewski scored 10.

Mack Schirg and Nadia Toth each had six points to lead Trail.

WA scored 10 in a row over the last four minutes of the first quarter to take a 12 – 1 lead.

Wyoming Valley West 52, Nanticoke Area 31

Anya Richet scored 12 points aand Mackenzie Perluke added 11 as Wyoming Valley West topped Nanticoke Area.

Claudia Siegfried and Kalia Saunders added each apiece for the Spartans.

Claire Aufiero scored 12 and Caitlyn Majiros added 11 for Nanticoke Area.

Marian Catholic 55, Wyoming Seminary 36

Marian Catholic seized control in the second half to defeat Wyoming Seminary.

Cassidy Skoranski led Seminary with 11 points. Ellie Parra netted nine.

Lake-Lehman 59, Southern Columbia 39

Ella Wilson scored 28 points as Lake-Lehman took control in the fourth quarter to defeat Southern Columbia.

Hailey Kline added 20 for the Black Knights, who outscored Southern 22-9 in the final quarter.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Seminary 54, Marian Catholic 51

Isaiah Stull scored 18 points and Chief Montalvo added 16 as the Blue Knights edged Marian Catholic.

Jack Novelli added eight for Sem.

Marian’s Julius Currie scored a game-high 23 points.

Holy Cross 42, Pittston Area 36

Silvio Giardina scored 18 as Pittston Area fell to Holy Cross. Jack Long added 11.

Hayden Hosie led Holy Cross with 13. Brayden Moran added 11.

Crestwood 54, Nanticoke Area 42

Drew Sechleer scored 16 points to lead three Crestwood players in double figures.

Brandon Burbank had 15 and Chaz Wright added 10.

Jaidyn Johnson scored 16 to pace Nanticoke Area. Gavin Turak and Ibn Jordan-Thomas each added 10.

West Scranton 66, Wilkes-Barre Area 62

The Wolfpack’s fourth-quarter comeback bid fell short against host West Scranton.

Brandon Benjamin led WBA with 19 points followed by Kaprie Cottle with 16.

Curtis Ogden and Tristan Lee each scored 21 for the Invaders.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Area 55, Lackawanna Trail 21

LACKAWANNA TRAIL (21) — Rejrat 1 1-1 3, Duffy 0 0-0 0, Van Fleet 0 0-0 0, Schire 2 1-3 6, N.Toth 3 0-0 6, Kasmierczak 1 0-0 2, Schirg 0 2-2 2, A.Toth 1 0-0 2, Axtell 0 0-0 0, Nicholas 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-6 21.

WYOMING AREA (55) — Slusser 1 0-0 3, Allen 1 0-0 2, Knepper 0 0-0 0, Kranson 6 0-0 17, Hallman 0 0-0 0, Rome 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 1-2 4, Deyarmin 1 1-2 3, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Janeski 5 4-4 14, M.Gacek 1 0-0 2, M.Gacek 0 0-0 0, Wisnewski 4 0-1 10.

Lackawanna Trail`1`9`9`6 — 26

Wyoming Area`12`22`15`6 — 55

Three-point goals — LT 1 (Schire). WA 9 (Slusser, Kranson 5, Williams, Wisnewski 3).

Wyoming Valley West 52, Nanticoke Area 31

NANTICOKE AREA (31) — K.Reed 1 0-0 2, G.Reed 0 0-0 0, Ceruti 0 0-0 0, Lukowski 0 0-0 0, Majiros 3 5-6 11, Atkins 1 2-4 4, Donahue 0 0-0 0, Aufiero 3 4-8 12, Heffron 0 0-0 0, Baron 0 2-2 2. Totals 8 13-20 31.

WVW (52) — Novitski 1 0-0 2, Marsola 2 0-0 5, Perluke 5 0-0 11, Oliphant 2 0-1 4, Siegfried 3 0-0 8, Saunders 4 0-0 8, Irizarry 1 0-0 2, Richet 6 0-0 12, Rinehimer 0 0-2 2. Totals 25 0-3 52.

Nanticoke Area`10`6`9`6 — 31

Wyoming Valley West`13`12`7`20 — 54

Three-point goals — NAN 1 (Aufiero). WVW 4 (Marsola, Perluke, Siegfried 2.

Marian Catholic 55, Wyoming Seminary 36

MARIAN (55) — Pleban 2 1-2 6, Dieris 3 0-0 7, Martinelli 5 5-7 19, E.Tikhtova 4 0-0 8, A. Tikhtova 4 0-0 9, Fritz 2 0-0 5, Lombardo 0 0-0 0, Corrado 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 7-9 55.

SEMINARY (36) — Skoranski 4 0-2 11, Olshemski 1 6-9 8, Litchenstein 2 0-0 4, Luksic 0 0-0 0, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Ziegler 1 0-0 2, Parra 4 1-2 9. Totals 14 7-13 36.

Marian`18`10`9`18 — 55

Seminary`5`15`5`11 — 36

Three-point goals — MC 8 (Pleban, Dieris, Martinelli 4, A.Tikhtova, Fritz). WS 3 (Skoranski 3).

Lake-Lehman 59, Southern Columbia 39

SOUTHERN (39) — Charnesky 4 1-2 9, Griscavage 4 3-7 11, Klebon 1 0-2 2, Gehret 2 1-4 5, Novak 2 6-6 12. Totals 13 11-21 39.

LEHMAN (59) — Biscotto 1 0-0 3, Kline 8 1-5 20, Wilson 8 11-12 28, Keefe 3 0-0 7, Morgan 0 1-2 1, Oliver 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 13-19 59.

Southern Columbia`14`8`8`9 — 39

Lake-Lehman`12`15`10`22 — 59

Three-point goals — SC 2 (Novak). LL 6 (Biscotto, Kline 3, Wilson, Keefe).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Seminary 54, Marian Catholic 51

WYOMING SEMINARY (54) — Thomas Iskra 2 0-2 5, Isaiah Stull 7 2-3 18, Jack Novelli 0 2-2 2, Chief Montalvo 8 1-2 16, Jack Leahy 0 1-2 1, Jack Herron 0 2-2 2, Alex Aiello 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-12 54.

MARIAN CATHOLIC (51) — Joe Ramirez 0 2-3 2, Jacob Miller 1 0-0 3, Chris Chambers 4 4-7 12, Alex Thomas 0 0-0 0, Jesse Rodino 4 0-2 8, Joe Walko 1 0-0 2, Julius Currie 8 0-0 23, Frank Valente 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 6-12 51.

Wyo. Seminary`11`16`17`10 — 54

Marian Catholic`12`11`14`14 — 51

Three-point goals — SEM 7 (Stull 4, Novelli 2, Iskra); MAR 6 (Currie 5, Miller).

Crestwood 54, Nanticoke Area 42

CRESTWOOD (54) — Ryan Sechleer 0 0-0 0, Mason Czapla 3 0-0 8, Derek Johnson 0 0-0 0, Matt Sklarosky 2 0-0 5, Chaz Wright 5 0-3 10, Josh Hilpp 0 0-0 0, Drew Sechleer 5 6-8 16, Brandon Burbank 4 3-6 15. Totals 19 9-17 54.

NANTICOKE AREA (42) — Caleb Butczynski 3 0-0 6, Gavin Turak 5 0-2 10, Jaidyn Johnson 5 6-8 16, RJ Brogan 0 0-0 0, PJ Remley 0 0-0 0, Ethan Spencer 0 0-0 0, Jesus Florian 0 0-0 0, Zack Fox 0 0-0 0, Liam Mullery 0 0-0 0, Ibn Jordan-Thomas 4 2-4 10. Totals 17 8-14 42.

Crestwood`11`11`19`13 — 54

Nanticoke Area`4`11`12`15 — 42

Three-point goals — CRE 7 (Burbank 4, Czapla 2, Sklarosky); NAN 0.

Holy Cross 42, Pittston Area 36

HOLY CROSS (42) — Nick Calciano 0 0-0 0, Shamus Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Hayden Hosie 5 1-2 13, Kaeden Carr 1 0-0 2, Matt Lyons 0 0-0 0, Michael Hughes 2 0-0 5, Brayden Moran 4 0-0 11, Logan Tierney 1 3-4 5, Gabe Gonzales 2 0-0 4, Cullen Moran 0 0-0 0, Mario Matrone 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 4-6 42.

PITTSTON AREA (36) — Silvio Giardina 7 1-5 18, Jack Long 3 5-6 11, Matt Walter 0 3-4 3, Ethan Clarke 0 0-0 0, Anthony Cencetti 1 2-4 4, Stephen Barnic 0 0-0 0, Paul Jordan McGarry 0 0-0 0, Ciaran Bilbow 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 11-19 36.

Holy Cross`2`12`14`14 — 42

Pittston Area`9`6`10`11 — 36

Three-point goals — HC 6 (B. Moran 3, Hosie 2, Hughes); PIT 3 (Giardina 3).

West Scranton 66, Wilkes-Barre Area 62

WEST SCRANTON (66) — John Keeler 0 3-4 3, Chris Ogden 5 9-14 21, Josh McConologne 0 2-2 2, Tristan Lee 7 7-12 21, Evan Gariepy 1 2-4 4, Zack Price 4 1-2 12, Zach Lloyd 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 24-38 66.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (62) — Kaprie Cottle 7 0-0 16, Melvin Egbeto 1 0-0 2, David Jannuzzi 3 2-2 8, Waarithi Oseni 3 0-0 6, Brandon Benjamin 7 1-1 19, Karree Ascerno 0 0-0 0, Vincent Garrett 1 0-0 3, Reylie Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Channing Brown 2 1-2 6, Jordany Rodriguez 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 4-5 62.

West Scranton`8`18`20`20 — 66

Wilkes-Barre Area`6`14`16`26 — 62

Three-point goals — WSC 6 (Price 3, Ogden 2, Lloyd); WBA 8 (Benjamin 4, Cottle 2, Garrett, Brown).