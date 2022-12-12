Oklahoma Sooners earn commitment from 2023 4-star S Daeh McCullough

The Oklahoma Sooners 2023 recruiting class got a boost on Monday night with the commitment of four-star safety Daeh McCullough.

McCullough flips from the Cincinnati Bearcats, where he’d been committed to since August. With Luke Fickell leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin, the opportunity arose for the Sooners to add an impact safety to the 2023 class in McCullough.

Daeh McCullough ranks as a top 35 safety in the On3 Consensus and 247Sports Composite rankings and a top-five player in the state of Indiana. McCullough joins his brother Dasan McCullough in Norman as the older Dasan committed to the Sooners out of the transfer portal.

The McCullough brothers are the sons of Deland McCullough who currently coaches running backs at Notre Dame. Prior to landing his gig with the Fighting Irish, Deland was the running backs coach with Indiana. No longer there, the McCulloughs sought opportunities elsewhere and Oklahoma was able to add two talented defenders to the mix.

Here’s what Locked On Hoosiers’ Jacob Rude and Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia had to say about Daeh McCullough following his decommitment from Indiana in the Summer. There are also some thoughts on Dasan McCullough from the two as well.

Just last week, the Sooners were projected to flip Daeh McCullough from the Bearcats. Now those projections have become a reality with Daeh committed to the Sooners. Here’s what I had to say about what he brings to Brent Venables’ defense when the projections first hit.

On Daeh, the four-star safety brings good size at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. McCullough plays fast, coming downhill in a hurry in run support from single-high safety looks. Playing both ways for St. Joseph’s High School, Daeh shows off good ball skills, attacking the ball in the air and knows what to do with it when he has it in his hands. He times his blitzes well as both a pass rusher and run defender. He’s sticky in man coverage and able to carry players across the formation.

With the early signing period less than two weeks away, Oklahoma looks to close out the 2023 recruiting class in a big way. Peyton Bowen and David Hicks are the big names the Sooners remain in contention for, but there will likely be a few surprises along the way as well.

