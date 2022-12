EVANSTON, Ill. — Chase Audige scored a career-high 28 points and Northwestern hit 13 3-pointers in posting an 83-45 win over cross-town rival DePaul. The in-state rivals played for the first time since 2019. Northwestern leads the all-time series 22-14 and has won five of the last six meetings.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO