LeBron James admits to fears going into fatherhood in new Beats by Dre video with eldest son Bronny

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
 4 days ago

LeBron James admitted to having fears going into fatherhood in a new Beats by Dre video that featured his eldest son Bronny and never-before-seen family footage.

The 37-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star in a voice-over opened up about becoming a father as black-and-white clips showed him and his 18-year-old son LeBron Raymone 'Bronny' James Jr.

'I always knew I could be a great ball player,' said LeBron who went straight from St. Vincent-St. Mary high school in Akron, Ohio to the NBA after being selected first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft.

Fatherhood video: LeBron James admitted to having fears going into fatherhood in a new Beats by Dre video that featured his eldest son Bronny and never-before-seen family footage

'Then I had you,' LeBron continued as he was shown holding baby Bronny.

'And I had no idea how I was going to be as a father,' continued LeBron, who had no relationship growing up with his father Anthony McClelland.

'I’ll be honest—I was scared, But I kept trying,' LeBron added as video was shown of his children playing basketball with him in a backyard court with a lowered rim.

'And as you grew—so did I, Patience, commitment, joy — things I learned from basketball, But really, I understood from you,' LeBron said as Bronny was shown growing up and LeBron with streaks of grey in his beard.

Close bond: The 37-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star in a voice-over opened up about becoming a father as black-and-white clips showed him and his 18-year-old son LeBron Raymone 'Bronny' James Jr.
Eldest son: Bronny was shown in the video for Beats by Dre that featured never-before-seen family footage
Backyard court: A clip showed LeBron playing basketball with children in a backyard court with a lowered rim
Bronny in a video clip threw down a dunk and LeBron commented, 'Watching the best show ever.'

The video ended with handshake master LeBron and Bronny engaging in a lengthy handshake ritual as the video gained color and they were both wearing Beats earbuds.

Grammy-nominated artist Leon Thomas, 29, provided the music featured in the video.

Best show: Bronny in a video clip threw down a dunk and LeBron commented, 'Watching the best show ever'
At home: Clips showed LeBron as a proud father and goofing around
Lakers star: LeBron is shown taking a shot on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons in a game the Los Angeles Lakers won 124-117

LeBron shared the video on Instagram for his nearly 140 million followers and wrote: 'I am who I am because of YOU! Thank you son LOVE YOU YOUNG KING @bronny'

He also posted it on Twitter along with the message: 'Here’s to all the fathers that didn't have the blueprint but figured it out along the way!!'.

Bronny was signed to a NIL (name, image, license) deal with Beats by Dre in October, about 14 years after LeBron became the company's first ambassador.

Just chilling: Bronny and LeBron said they were just chilling together
Fishing trip: The video showed Bronny fishing
Being honest: 'I’ll be honest—I was scared, But I kept trying,' LeBron said in the video

The brand, launched by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine in 2006, released a spot titled 'The Chose One vs. The Chosen Son,' to commemorate the deal.

The video featured a game of one-on-one between LeBron and Bronny, who both wore the brand's headphones.

LeBron also has 15-year-old son Bryce and eight-year-old daughter Zhuri with his wife Savannah, 36.

Grey beard: 'And as you grew—so did I, Patience, commitment, joy — things I learned from basketball, But really, I understood from you,' LeBron said as he was shown with streaks of grey in his beard
It was announced that Bryce signed with Klutch Sports, the sports agency that already represents LeBron and Bronny.

Klutch announced the deal on Twitter with an image of bespectacled Bryce smiling on a basketball court and wrote: 'Welcome Bryce James! #Klutch #NIL'.

LeBron's friend and longtime agent Rich Paul launched Klutch Sports Group in 2012 after leaving Creative Artists Agency. Paul, the boyfriend of singer Adele, also represents fellow NBA stars such as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, and Anthony Davis, the Lakers center and LeBron's teammate.

Handshake master: The video ended with handshake master LeBron and Bronny engaging in a lengthy handshake ritual
Lengthy greeting: Bronny and his dad had their lengthy handshake memorized
In color: The video gained color as Bronny and LeBron were shown wearing Beats earbuds

